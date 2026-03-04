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Washing Machine
Which features do you need?
Key features of LG Washing Machines
AI Wash
Intelligent fabric care*
Turbo Clean 360®
Wash 5kg loads in just 39 minutes.**
TurboClean3D™
30 minutes for 3kg loads.***
LG ThinQ®App
Smart control, smart life.****
AI Wash
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®
AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.*
*AI Wash Cycle is only available on selected models for loads under 3kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. Overseas model shown.
Turbo Clean 360®
Wash 5kg loads in just 39 minutes.
Wash 5kg loads gently and thoroughly in just 39 minutes, with up to 28% reduction in energy usage compared to the cotton cycle in previous LG model, thanks to the four Turbo Clean 360® spray nozzles delivering shorter wash, rinse, and spin times.**
**Tested by Intertek based on IEC60456: edition 5.0. TurboClean360 Cycle with 5kg of IEC load on the new LG VX950 model compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash on the predecessor LG VX950 model (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
TurboClean3D™
A powerful yet gentle clean. 30 mins for 3kg loads.
LG TurboClean3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through your laundry in less time.***
***Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal Cotton cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time and results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
LG ThinQ® App
Life simplified with easy control
With the LG ThinQ® app, you can manage your washer from almost anywhere. Start laundry cycles, monitor energy use and download new cycles. Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control. Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.****
****LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ app.
Useful Washing Machine features
Helpful Hints, Powered by LG
Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.
Washing Machine FAQ
Q.
What size washing machine do I need?
A.
The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 5 and 7 kg load capacity, might suffice. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 8 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household.
Q.
How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?
A.
Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis™ for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a great fit for everyone.
Q.
How can I improve the energy efficiency of my washing machine?
A.
Improving the energy efficiency of your washing machine involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.