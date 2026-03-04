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Washing Machine

Which features do you need?

LG washing machine with interior exposed, showing motor and circular AI DD chip with moving purple lines. The panel closes, revealing the full washer.

Feature and Performance

Explore key LG Washing Machine features and functions, including AI fabric sensing, rapid wash cycles, and automatic detergent dosing. These features help streamline your laundry routine for efficiency and convenience.

Key features of LG Washing Machines

A red laser shines through a white T-shirt in the foreground, while a black LG washing machine stands in the background.

AI Wash

Intelligent fabric care*

A white LG washing machine is neatly installed under a laundry counter. Inside the drum, water sprays from four directions during the washing process.

Turbo Clean 360®

Wash 5kg loads in just 39 minutes.**

LG top-loading washer showing TurboWash3D function with water and rotating arrows

TurboClean3D™

30 minutes for 3kg loads.***

An LG washer and dryer set is built into the bottom of a wooden wardrobe with clothes and accessories. A hand holds a smartphone running the LG ThinQ app in front.

LG ThinQ®App

Smart control, smart life.****

AI Wash

AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®

AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.*

Zooming out from the LG washing machine control panel showing AI Wash mode. Inside the drum, the AI DD chip senses a pink sweatshirt to optimise the wash.

*AI Wash Cycle is only available on selected models for loads under 3kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. Overseas model shown. 

Turbo Clean 360®

Wash 5kg loads in just 39 minutes.

Wash 5kg loads gently and thoroughly in just 39 minutes, with up to 28% reduction in energy usage compared to the cotton cycle in previous LG model, thanks to the four Turbo Clean 360® spray nozzles delivering shorter wash, rinse, and spin times.**

See all Turbo Clean 360˚
Front view of an LG washing machine with “39” displayed on the panel. Powerful water jets spray from four directions, with green leaves shown on the right side.

**Tested by Intertek based on IEC60456: edition 5.0. TurboClean360 Cycle with 5kg of IEC load on the new LG VX950 model compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash on the predecessor LG VX950 model (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment. 

TurboClean3D™

A powerful yet gentle clean. 30 mins for 3kg loads.

LG TurboClean3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through your laundry in less time.***

Woman at a table glancing at her wristwatch during a light meal, with a '30 min' icon overlayed on screen

Woman at a table glancing at her wristwatch during a light meal, with a '30 min' icon overlayed on screen

Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion
Washer drum with large curved arrows swirling side-to-side and downward, showing TurboDrum™ water flow
Washer drum with downward water jet spraying over laundry, visualizing fast rinsing with JetSpray
Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion
Washer drum with large curved arrows swirling side-to-side and downward, showing TurboDrum™ water flow
Washer drum with downward water jet spraying over laundry, visualizing fast rinsing with JetSpray

WaveForce®

Creates a powerful waterfall effect from top to bottom for deep washing

TurboDrum®

Opposing drum and pulsator direction improves washing action

JetSpray

Powerful water jet spray aids quick and efficient rinsing

***Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal Cotton cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time and results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.

 

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

LG ThinQ® App

Life simplified with easy control

With the LG ThinQ® app, you can manage your washer from almost anywhere. Start laundry cycles, monitor energy use and download new cycles. Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control. Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.****

Woman relaxing on sofa using LG ThinQ app on smartphone to remotely control and monitor washing machine, showcasing Wi-Fi connected smart laundry experience at home.

Woman relaxing on sofa using LG ThinQ app on smartphone to remotely control and monitor washing machine, showcasing Wi-Fi connected smart laundry experience at home.

****LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

 

The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ app.

Useful Washing Machine features

Large capacity

Dual Lint filter cleaning

Auto detergent dispenser

Soft closing door system

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG washing machine in a compact closet with neatly organised shelves holding towels and laundry supplies, highlighting an efficient use of space.

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

An LG Heat Pump dryer in a sleek white design. The machine features a large circular black door with a clear view of the drum, and a control panel with various settings and a digital display, highlighting its advanced features and modern technology.

Top Load vs Front Load Washing Machines

An LG Heat Pump dryer in a sleek white design. The machine features a large circular black door with a clear view of the drum, and a control panel with various settings and a digital display, highlighting its advanced features and modern technology.

Heat Pump vs. Condenser Dryers

Explore more, choose right

In front of the beige wall, there is the LG Wash Tower, front loading washer and top loading washer. On the right, you can see the forest view.

Machine Types

Learn More
LG front load washing machine built into kitchen cabinetry. Arrows point outward from the drum to indicate size. A modern living room is visible next to the kitchen.

Which size and capacity fits your needs?

Learn More
LG Washing Machine standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

What size washing machine do I need?

A.

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 5 and 7 kg load capacity, might suffice. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 8 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household.

Q.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

A.

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis™ for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a great fit for everyone.

Q.

How can I improve the energy efficiency of my washing machine?

A.

Improving the energy efficiency of your washing machine involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 