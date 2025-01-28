Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When it comes to washing machines, many people believe that slim washing machines can’t handle large loads effectively due to their reduced depth. This misconception often leads people to shy away from these compact washing machines which are perfect for small spaces. However, thanks to modern technology, LG slim front-loading washing machines are now powerhouses of efficiency and capability.
In this washing machine buying guide, we’ll explore how advancements in washing machine drum size, load optimisation, and special wash programs debunk laundry myths about the capacity and performance of LG slim washers. We’ll also showcase some of LG’s top small front-loading washing machines, designed to fit perfectly in compact areas without compromising on performance.
What is a front load washing machine?
Front-loading washing machines are designed with a door on the front and a horizontal drum that washes clothes in a gentle tumbling motion. When compared with top loading machines, front loading washing machines generally use less water and energy, delivering a thorough clean without compromising on efficiency. Their sleek, compact design makes them an ideal choice for those looking for a washing machine for small spaces.
Slim front load washing machines vs. standard sized front load washing machines
When choosing a front load washing machine drum size, it's essential to consider your space, laundry needs, and lifestyle. Slim front load washing machines are designed for those seeking a compact, space-saving solution without sacrificing on functionality. On the other hand, average-sized front-loading washing machines are ideal for households with more space and larger laundry loads.
Below is a table highlighting the general differences between slim and standard-sized front-load washing machines to help you determine what size washing machine is best suited for your needs:
Feature
Slim Depth Front Load Washer
Standard Sized Front Load Washer
Capacity
Typically 8 - 10 kg
Typically 8 – 13 kg
Size (Width x Height x Depth)
Approx. 600 x 850 x 550 mm
Approx. 600 x 850 x 620 mm
Space Efficiency
Ideal for small flats and tight spaces
Suited for larger laundry rooms
Spin Speed
Generally lower spin speed
Higher spin speed options available
Cost
Usually more affordable
Higher price range due to larger size and features
Understanding the misconceptions of small washing machines
The common belief
Many people believe that LG slim front-loading washing machines are too small to handle big or bulky loads. The assumption is that to save space, our slim designed machines sacrifice washing machine capacity and performance compared to their larger counterparts. The truth is when comparing machines of the same capacity, a slim front-loading washing machine can handle the same capacity load equally as well as a standard depth washing machine.
Technological innovations in slim depth washers
Motor technology advancements
The LG Direct Drive™ Motor is LGs state-of-the-art outer rotor BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor, designed to connect directly to the washing machine tub without the need for belts or pulleys. Its advanced design allows for precise control, enhancing overall washing performance. This compact yet powerful motor also enables a larger washing machine capacity, even in slimline and compact washing machines.
Load optimisation techniques
Many of LGs slimline washing machines now come with smart sensors that detect the washing weight of each load. These sensors automatically adjust the water level, cycle duration, and drum movement for optimal washing. This technology helps reduce water and energy usage, while ensuring each load gets the best possible clean. Thanks to load optimisation, LG slim front-loading washing machines can easily handle different load sizes, from small, delicate items to bulky bedding, busting the myth that they lack versatility.
Variety of washing programs
Tailored programs for different fabrics
Another misconception is that slim washing machines don’t offer a variety of wash programs for different fabrics. In reality, LG slim washers, come equipped with numerous cycles specifically designed for various materials, such as Delicates, Wool, and Heavy Duty fabrics. These tailored programs ensure that each type of fabric receives the proper care, helping to preserve clothing quality and longevity.
· 6 Motion® Direct Drive: Uses a combination of 6 motions to give an outstanding wash.
· Steam Technology: Helps to reduces wrinkles and odours, giving your clothes a fresher feel.
· Allergy Care™: Helps to reduce exposure to allergens such as fungi, allergen and bacteria. 1
· Smart Diagnosis®: Diagnose and troubleshoot issues to prevent unnecessary service calls
· LG ThinQ™ Technology: Allows remote operation and simple control with voice assistant, making it easier to manage your laundry on the go. 2
Load size flexibility
Another misconception is about slim washing machine load size flexibility. LG slimline models include quick wash cycles for smaller loads, allowing you to clean lightly soiled clothes quickly and efficiently. For larger loads, these machines automatically adjust settings to ensure thorough cleaning without compromising on performance. This adaptability showcases the true potential of slim washers, which can handle a wide range of washing needs.
LG’s top slimline front load washers
LG’s innovation in compact washing machines
LG’s range of slimline front-loading washing machines incorporate advanced technology and thoughtful design to deliver exceptional performance in a compact package.
It’s safe to say that the belief that slimline washing machines lack capacity is an outdated myth. Thanks to technological advancements and tailored wash programs, LG slim washers, offer impressive washing machine load size flexibility and versatility, making them a reliable choice for various laundry needs!
1 Tested by Intertek, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces common household bacteria fungi and allergens. The results may be different depending on the environment.
2 LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.