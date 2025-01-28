Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

Helpful Hints

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

Discover the truth about slim washers! Explore how LG's advanced laundry features provide powerful performance in compact designs.
 

LG washing machine in a compact closet with neatly organised shelves holding towels and laundry supplies, highlighting an efficient use of space.

Photo by LG

When it comes to washing machines, many people believe that slim washing machines can’t handle large loads effectively due to their reduced depth. This misconception often leads people to shy away from these compact washing machines which are perfect for small spaces. However, thanks to modern technology, LG slim front-loading washing machines are now powerhouses of efficiency and capability.

 

In this washing machine buying guide, we’ll explore how advancements in washing machine drum size, load optimisation, and special wash programs debunk laundry myths about the capacity and performance of LG slim washers. We’ll also showcase some of LG’s top small front-loading washing machines, designed to fit perfectly in compact areas without compromising on performance.

What is a front load washing machine?

Front-loading washing machines are designed with a door on the front and a horizontal drum that washes clothes in a gentle tumbling motion. When compared with top loading machines, front loading washing machines generally use less water and energy, delivering a thorough clean without compromising on efficiency. Their sleek, compact design makes them an ideal choice for those looking for a washing machine for small spaces.

Slim front load washing machines vs. standard sized front load washing machines

LG front-load washing machine in a compact space, ideal for small homes with a large capacity drum for efficient laundry

 Photo by LG

When choosing a front load washing machine drum size, it's essential to consider your space, laundry needs, and lifestyle. Slim front load washing machines are designed for those seeking a compact, space-saving solution without sacrificing on functionality. On the other hand, average-sized front-loading washing machines are ideal for households with more space and larger laundry loads.

Below is a table highlighting the general differences between slim and standard-sized front-load washing machines to help you determine what size washing machine is best suited for your needs:

Feature

Slim Depth Front Load Washer

Standard Sized Front Load Washer

Capacity

Typically 8 - 10 kg

Typically 8 – 13 kg

Size (Width x Height x Depth)

Approx. 600 x 850 x 550 mm

Approx. 600 x 850 x 620 mm

Space Efficiency

Ideal for small flats and tight spaces

Suited for larger laundry rooms

Spin Speed

Generally lower spin speed

Higher spin speed options available

Cost

Usually more affordable

Higher price range due to larger size and features

To learn more about washing machine types, check out our guide: Top Load vs Front Load Washing Machine: Which One is for You?

 

Understanding the misconceptions of small washing machines

The common belief

Many people believe that LG slim front-loading washing machines are too small to handle big or bulky loads. The assumption is that to save space, our slim designed machines sacrifice washing machine capacity and performance compared to their larger counterparts. The truth is when comparing machines of the same capacity, a slim front-loading washing machine can handle the same capacity load equally as well as a standard depth washing machine.

Technological innovations in slim depth washers

Motor technology advancements

The LG Direct Drive™ Motor is LGs state-of-the-art outer rotor BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor, designed to connect directly to the washing machine tub without the need for belts or pulleys. Its advanced design allows for precise control, enhancing overall washing performance. This compact yet powerful motor also enables a larger washing machine capacity, even in slimline and compact washing machines.

 

Load optimisation techniques

Many of LGs slimline washing machines now come with smart sensors that detect the washing weight of each load. These sensors automatically adjust the water level, cycle duration, and drum movement for optimal washing. This technology helps reduce water and energy usage, while ensuring each load gets the best possible clean. Thanks to load optimisation, LG slim front-loading washing machines can easily handle different load sizes, from small, delicate items to bulky bedding, busting the myth that they lack versatility.

Variety of washing programs

Person using the LG ThinQ™ app on their smartphone to control or monitor an LG washing machine. The person appears to be selecting a washing program remotely, highlighting the smart connectivity and convenience features of the appliance.

Photo by LG

Tailored programs for different fabrics

 

Another misconception is that slim washing machines don’t offer a variety of wash programs for different fabrics. In reality, LG slim washers, come equipped with numerous cycles specifically designed for various materials, such as Delicates, Wool, and Heavy Duty fabrics. These tailored programs ensure that each type of fabric receives the proper care, helping to preserve clothing quality and longevity.

 

·       6 Motion® Direct Drive: Uses a combination of 6 motions to give an outstanding wash.

·       Steam Technology: Helps to reduces wrinkles and odours, giving your clothes a fresher feel.

·       Allergy Care™: Helps to reduce exposure to allergens such as fungi,  allergen and bacteria. 1

·       Smart Diagnosis®: Diagnose and troubleshoot issues to prevent unnecessary service calls

·       LG ThinQ™ Technology: Allows remote operation and simple control with voice assistant, making it easier to manage your laundry on the go. 2

 

To learn more about the smart laundry features on offer from LG AU, check out: Smart Laundry with LG's AI Washing Machines and Smart Laundry: Master Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers.

 

 

Load size flexibility

 

Another misconception is about slim washing machine load size flexibility. LG slimline models include quick wash cycles for smaller loads, allowing you to clean lightly soiled clothes quickly and efficiently. For larger loads, these machines automatically adjust settings to ensure thorough cleaning without compromising on performance. This adaptability showcases the true potential of slim washers, which can handle a wide range of washing needs.

 

LG’s top slimline front load washers

LG’s innovation in compact washing machines

LG’s range of slimline front-loading washing machines incorporate advanced technology and thoughtful design to deliver exceptional performance in a compact package.

 

It’s safe to say that the belief that slimline washing machines lack capacity is an outdated myth. Thanks to technological advancements and tailored wash programs, LG slim washers, offer impressive washing machine load size flexibility and versatility, making them a reliable choice for various laundry needs!

 

Check out the full range of LG Washers.

 

Life’s Good!

1 Tested by Intertek, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces common household bacteria fungi and allergens. The results may be different depending on the environment.

2 LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.

LG OLED TV with soundbar displaying a vivid sunset. Offers great picture quality and sound, ideal for gaming and cinematic experiences.
Helpful Hints

Best LG TVs: which LG TV is right for you?

Discover the best LG TV for your needs. Explore options from OLED to QNED and innovative designs like StanbyME. 

Learn More
A modern desktop setup features a LG Curved Gaming Monitor with vibrant colours, a keyboard, a mouse, and an angled clock displaying the time. The setup is minimalistic and professional.
Helpful Hints

Why are Curved Monitors Better? Importance of a Curved Monitor for Full Immersion

Explore the benefits of a curved monitor for better productivity and immersion. Find out why curved monitors are good for both work and gaming.

Learn More
person working at an LG smart monitor, displaying images and documents. The desk setup includes a plant, lamp, and notebooks in a cosy home office environment.
Helpful Hints

What is a Smart Monitor?

Discover what a smart monitor is, how it can improve your setup, and explore LG's innovative range of smart monitors for productivity and entertainment.

Learn More
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 