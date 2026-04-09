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Helpful Hints
Washing Machine Cleaning & Maintenance Guide
A clean washing machine means fresher clothes and a longer-lasting appliance. These washing machine maintenance tips will keep your LG appliance performing at its best.
How to clean & maintain your LG washing machine
Regular washing machine maintenance extends your appliance's life, ensures optimal performance and prevents build-up that can affect your laundry's freshness.
Whether you own a front loader, top loader or washer-dryer combo, proper care makes all the difference.
How to clean a front load washing machine
Regular cleaning keeps your front load washing machine working well and prevents mould and odour build-up.
- Clean the drum: Run a maintenance cycle monthly using anti-limescale powder in the detergent drawer or place a tablet directly in the drum. This removes detergent residue and softener build-up.
- Wipe the door seal: After each wash, wipe the rubber seal with a damp cloth to remove moisture and prevent mildew.
- Clean the detergent drawer: Remove the drawer monthly by pulling straight out, then pressing the release button. Rinse thoroughly with warm water.
- Check the filter: Clean the drain pump filter every six months. Unscrew slowly to drain water and remove any debris before reinserting. See your model’s product manual for instructions on how to do this.
- Leave the door open: After washing, leave the door slightly open to allow air circulation and dry the drum completely.
How to clean the front loader washing machine rubber seal
The rubber seal can trap moisture, detergent residue and grime, creating the perfect environment for mould.
Clean the seal regularly by wiping it with a soft cloth dipped in diluted vinegar or mild detergent, paying special attention to the folds where build-up accumulates.
After each wash, wipe away moisture and leave the door slightly open to promote airflow.
How to clean a top loading washing machine
Regular cleaning helps your top load washing machine run smoothly and keeps your laundry fresh.
- Clean the drum: Run a maintenance wash monthly with anti-limescale powder to remove residue.
- Wipe surfaces: Use a damp cloth to clean the agitator and lid after each wash.
- Clean the lint filter: Remove and rinse the filter after every 2-3 washes using a soft brush, then reinsert properly.
- Clean the drawer: Remove and rinse the detergent drawer with warm water monthly.
- Check the drain filter: Clean every six months, removing any threads or objects. Check your model’s product manual for instructions on how to do this.
How to clean LG WashTower™
Keep your LG WashTower™ performing beautifully with regular cleaning of both washing and drying components.
- Clean the washer drum: Run a maintenance cycle monthly using anti-limescale powder.
- Wipe the door seal: Clean the rubber seal after each use and leave the door slightly open to dry.
- Clean the drawer: Remove and rinse the detergent drawer monthly.
- Clean dryer filters: Pull out both inner and outer filters after each cycle and remove lint.
- Run maintenance features: If available on your model, use the Drum Clean feature on the dryer periodically and the Condenser Care function to maintain optimal performance. See your WashTower™ product manual for more information.
How to clean washer and dryer combos
Regular cleaning keeps your washer-dryer combo running efficiently and extends its lifespan.
- Clean the drum: Run a maintenance cycle monthly to remove detergent residue.
- Wipe the seal: Clean the rubber seal after each wash and leave the door open to dry.
- Clean the drawer: Remove and rinse monthly with warm water.
- Clean filters: Remove and clean the lint filter after every 2-3 washes and check the drain pump filter every six months. Check your model’s product manual for more information on how to do this.
How to clean the drum of a washing machine
A clean drum is essential for fresh-smelling laundry and optimal performance. For both front load and top load models, run a dedicated cleaning cycle monthly.
Add anti-limescale powder to the detergent drawer or place a tablet directly in the drum and run the Tub Clean cycle without clothes inside. If your model doesn’t have the Tub Clean function, run an empty hot cycle instead. This removes detergent residue, softener build-up and mould.
After the cycle, wipe the drum with a dry cloth and leave the door open to allow complete drying.
How do you clean a washing machine filter?
Cleaning your filter regularly prevents blockages and maintains performance.
For front loaders, locate the drain pump filter at the bottom front. Turn off and unplug the appliance, place a towel underneath then unscrew the filter slowly to drain water. Remove debris, clean with a brush and reinsert securely.
For top loaders, push down the release tab on the lint filter cover, remove lint, wash with a soft brush and reinsert until you hear a click. Clean top loader filters after every 2-3 washes and front loader filters every six months.
See your washing machine’s product manual for specific instructions on how to locate and clean the lint filter.
Get rid of mould in your washing machine
Mould affects both hygiene and laundry freshness, but it's easily tackled with the right approach.
- Run a Tub Clean cycle: Use the Tub Clean function (or run a hot empty cycle) with anti-limescale powder monthly, or weekly for three weeks if mould is present.
- Clean the detergent drawer: Remove and rinse thoroughly with warm water.
- Scrub the rubber gasket: Mix equal parts white vinegar and water, then wipe all folds of the door seal where mould thrives.
- Wipe the drum: After cleaning, wipe the drum interior with a dry cloth.
- Clean the filter: Remove and clean the drain pump filter to eliminate trapped debris.
Prevention tips: Keep the door slightly open between washes, wipe the gasket and drawer after each use, avoid excessive detergent and run a monthly maintenance wash.
Why does my washing machine smell?
Unpleasant washing machine odours are common and usually signal that your appliance needs attention. These smells typically come from mould, mildew, detergent residue or trapped moisture inside the drum, door seal or detergent drawer. When these elements combine in a damp environment, they create conditions for odour-causing bacteria to thrive.
These smells can transfer to your freshly washed clothes and indicate your washing machine isn't as hygienic as it should be. Addressing bad odour in your washing machine helps maintain freshness and extends your appliance's lifespan.
How to remove bad odour from washing machines
Washing machine odour removal starts with addressing the root causes.
- Run a monthly maintenance cycle using anti-limescale powder or a tablet in the drum.
- Clean the detergent drawer by removing and rinsing thoroughly.
- Wipe the rubber door seal after each wash, paying attention to folds where moisture accumulates.
- Clean the drain pump filter every six months.
Prevention tips: Leave the door and drawer slightly open between washes to promote airflow. Remove wet clothes promptly, use the recommended amount of detergent and wipe down the drum and seal regularly.
Washing machine maintenance cycles and regular care
Knowing how to care for your washing machine is an important step in optimising the efficiency and longevity of your appliance.
Set a monthly reminder to run the Tub Clean cycle (or a hot empty cycle) using anti-limescale powder in the drawer or a tablet in the drum. This prevents detergent and softener build-up.
Between cycles, wipe the door seal after each wash, leave the door slightly open to allow drying and remove clothes promptly.
Clean the detergent drawer monthly and check the drain pump filter every six months. These thoughtful washing machine maintenance tips take just minutes but make a meaningful difference.
Washing machine maintenance checklist
Following a regular maintenance checklist helps your washing machine run smoothly and extends its life.
- After every wash: Remove clothes promptly, wipe the door seal and leave the door slightly open to allow the drum to dry.
- Every 2-3 washes: Clean the lint filter.
- Monthly: Run the Tub Clean cycle or a hot empty cycle, clean the detergent drawer and wipe down the exterior.
- Every six months: Clean the drain pump filter and water inlet filter.
- As needed: Address odours immediately, check for and remove mould and ensure the appliance is level.
This simple checklist transforms washing machine maintenance into an easy routine that keeps your LG appliance running beautifully, giving you peace of mind and perfectly fresh laundry every time.
Explore our versatile range of washers and dryers, thoughtfully designed with convenience in mind.
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