Energy-efficient appliances are developed to minimise power consumption wherever possible and meet recognised standards such as the Energy Rating Label, regulated under the Greenhouse and Energy Minimum Standards (GEMS) Act 2012. Energy performance is measured and displayed through the Energy Rating Label (the star rating system), while water efficiency for certain appliances (such as washing machines and dishwashers) is rated under the Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards (WELS) scheme.

Many modern appliances are engineered with advanced features such as inverter motors, smart sensors, and optimised operating modes to help with efficient resource consumption.