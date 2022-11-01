How to Choose an Energy Efficient Fridge

Energy Rating Labels are displayed on all new fridge freezers, in line with government guidelines. These labels are designed to help you, the consumer, make an informed decision when buying a new refrigerator, because they tell you how energy efficient a particular model is.

On domestic fridges and freezers, the Energy Rating Label shows:

• The star rating: most labels have a 6-star rating, although you’ll sometimes see 10-star ratings today, too. The more stars on the label, the more efficient a particular appliance is. You can only compare the star ratings of fridges with a similar capacity though, as the size is used to determine its rating. At LG, you’ll find energy efficient fridges with 4-star energy ratings, like this 530L slim French door fridge.

• The energy consumption figure: this is given in kilowatt hours (kWh) per year. This gives you an estimate of how much energy the fridge will use over a year, based on the assumption that it’ll be in use 24 hours per day. However, it’s worth noting that the energy consumption may vary, depending on how you use your refrigerator, how often it’s actually switched on, and the environment that the fridge is operating in.

