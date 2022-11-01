Microwave Buying Guide

At LG, we have a huge selection of microwaves that use smart inverter technology, which works by heating food at a constant power level through an inverter circuit.

Conventional microwaves are powered by a transformer, which turns the power on and off to maintain heat. You can hear the power cut out intermittently in some older models. However, conventional microwave technology doesn’t always heat food evenly, and it can affect the quality of heating and defrosting of foods.

Inverter technology creates and maintains heat evenly in the microwave and uses power more efficiently than traditional conventional microwaves, because the power is steadily supplied through an inverter circuit.

LG smart inverter technology allows you to heat, defrost and even proof foods with ease, so you can make tasty treats like yoghurt at home.