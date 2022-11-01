We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Buying Guides
Microwave Buying Guide
Microwave ovens are a must-have for any kitchen. This handy home appliance can do all sorts, from reheating leftovers to defrosting food. And today, microwaves come with lots of useful features to make convenient cooking even easier. Whether you’re looking to replace an old faithful or upgrade your microwave oven, make sure you get something that’s going to suit your needs with a little help from our buying guide.
Inverter vs. Convection Microwave
When looking at microwave ovens, you’ve probably come across the terms ‘inverter’ and ‘convection.’ It’s worth understanding the differences between these two types – and how these compare to traditional microwaves – since the technology behind each determines how heat is generated.
What is an Inverter Microwave?
At LG, we have a huge selection of microwaves that use smart inverter technology, which works by heating food at a constant power level through an inverter circuit.
Conventional microwaves are powered by a transformer, which turns the power on and off to maintain heat. You can hear the power cut out intermittently in some older models. However, conventional microwave technology doesn’t always heat food evenly, and it can affect the quality of heating and defrosting of foods.
Inverter technology creates and maintains heat evenly in the microwave and uses power more efficiently than traditional conventional microwaves, because the power is steadily supplied through an inverter circuit.
LG smart inverter technology allows you to heat, defrost and even proof foods with ease, so you can make tasty treats like yoghurt at home.
What is a Convection Microwave?
Convection microwaves combine microwave heating with the technology found in convection ovens. They can heat and defrost food like a regular microwave, but they can also bake, roast, grill and steam food; they’re great for cooking meats or crisping pizzas and casseroles, for example.
Convection microwaves have a fan system that circulates hot air inside the cavity of the microwave, to cook or heat food evenly.
You’ll find microwave ovens in our store, like the NeoChef® 39L Smart Inverter Convection oven, that combine both inverter and convection technologies – giving you deliciously cooked food every time.
Microwave Wattage
The power of a microwave is determined by its wattage (W). Generally speaking, microwaves with a higher wattage will cook or heat food more quickly; a 1000W microwave is a good baseline for most people, although you’ll find 1100W and 1200W microwaves at LG too. These models are ideal for regular use, or for households who need to cook large meals quicker.
into the screen to control brightness in a more precise way. It means that our QNED models have an increased peak brightness level, and can display sharper contrasts and more detail than an average LED/LCD TV**.
What Size Microwave Do I Need?
When thinking about the right size microwave for you, you’ll need to consider the dimensions and the internal capacity.
The external dimensions of any microwave are usually listed in the product specifications. Take note of the height, width and depth of the microwave you’re looking at, and think about where you plan to put it. If you’ll be setting it on a countertop, you should consider how much counter space you’re willing to sacrifice. Our smaller 23L capacity microwaves measure 476mm (W) x 272mm (H) x 370mm (D), so they’re ideal for more compact kitchens. In comparison, our larger 42L models measure 540mm (W) x 310mm (H) x 434mm (D), so they’ll be better suited to bigger kitchens with more counter space.
You should also take note of the internal capacity, which is given in litres (L). The capacity of a microwave determines how much food it can cook at once, so it’s worth thinking about how you’ll be using your microwave, to make sure you get one that’s large enough to meet your needs.
If you’ll only be using the microwave for reheating or defrosting food, a small or medium capacity model should suffice. If, however, you plan to cook large meals for the whole family, you’ll benefit from a large capacity microwave. At LG, you’ll find smaller 23-25L microwaves, as well as 39L, 42L and even 56L microwave ovens that are capable of cooking large plates of food at once.
Features to Look Out For on LG Microwave Ovens
Our microwave ovens are stylishly designed and can help you whip up delicious meals in a matter of minutes; below are some of the special features you’ll find on selected LG microwaves.
LG Sensor Cook*
The LG Sensor Cook feature offers precision cooking for better results. It detects the amount of residual moisture inside the microwave cavity, and adjusts the power setting and cooking time based on the pre-selected sensor cook option. *Feature available on selected models
Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating
Selected LG microwaves come with an anti-bacterial EasyClean™ coating, which makes cleaning of the inner cavity simple and convenient – simply wipe it down with a damp cloth! Our anti-bacterial coating is designed to eliminate 99.99% of harmful bacteria from the surface, too.*
* Tested by SGS
LED Internal Lighting
Keep an eye on the cooking process with interior white LED lighting, which you’ll find on some LG microwaves. Our NeoChef® range features bright and efficient LED lights, so you can clearly see when your food is ready – meaning fewer splashes from boiled or overcooked foods!
Tempered Glass Doors & Easy Touch
Our microwave ovens are designed to look sleek and stylish in any home, and our tempered glass designs are particularly appealing. With easy touch controls and integrated handles, these models have been ergonomically designed and look great in modern spaces.
Stable Turntables
You’ll notice that some of our microwaves come with a hexagonal ring, which secures and stabilises the turntable. This prevents off-centre bowls or containers from tipping over, reducing spillages during the cooking process.
Ready to Buy a New Microwave?
From large plates to healthy home-made snacks, cook up a storm in the kitchen with a microwave oven from LG. Discover the full range online now.
Life's Good!
Featured product
- Newest
- Most Popular