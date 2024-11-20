Step 3

Cut each potato into 8 wedges and place in a large bowl. Add the oil and reserved taco seasoning and toss until well coated. Place half the wedges on the ‘crisp tray' on the high rack. Use the HEALTHY FRY MENU instructions. Choose the weight of the potatoes, in this case 4kg, and press start. When the microwave beeps, carefully turn over and continue cooking (each batch takes about 25 minutes). Transfer to a 24cm microwave-safe plate and cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining wedges.



Step 4

Arrange the potatoes on the outer rim of the plate. Reheat mince on high for 4 minutes or until hot. Spoon the mince into the center of the potatoes. Sprinkle with the cheese.

