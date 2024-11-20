We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 39L Smart Inverter Convection Oven
Potato Wedge Nachos
Potato Wedge Nachos Recipe
Method
Reserve 2 teaspoons taco seasoning for potatoes. Crumble mince into a 2.5 L (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Add onion, capsicum and garlic and stir to combine. Cover, microwave, on 100, stirring halfway through, for 4 minutes.
Step 2
Add the beans, tomato paste, chilli powder and 60ml (1/4 cup) water to the mince mixture. Cover, microwave, for a further 3 minutes or until hot. Set aside.
Alt text
Cut each potato into 8 wedges and place in a large bowl. Add the oil and reserved taco seasoning and toss until well coated. Place half the wedges on the ‘crisp tray' on the high rack. Use the HEALTHY FRY MENU instructions. Choose the weight of the potatoes, in this case 4kg, and press start. When the microwave beeps, carefully turn over and continue cooking (each batch takes about 25 minutes). Transfer to a 24cm microwave-safe plate and cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining wedges.
Step 4
Arrange the potatoes on the outer rim of the plate. Reheat mince on high for 4 minutes or until hot. Spoon the mince into the center of the potatoes. Sprinkle with the cheese.
Alt text
Using the GRILL COOKING INSTRUCTIONS, grill nachos for 4-5 minutes or until cheese has melted.
Step 6
Meanwhile, mix avocado and tomato in a small bowl. Add lemon juice and season well.
Step 7
Top nachos with avocado mixture and coriander. Serve.
Alt text
*As shown in testing using crispy tray, potato wedges, canola oil and compared to a deep fryer.
Asian Pork “Fried” Rice
Asian Pork "Fried" Rice
Method
Place sesame seeds on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on 100, stirring often, in 30 seconds bursts for 1-2 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside.
Step 2
Place rice in a large, deep 3 litre (12-cup) microwave-safe bowl. Add boiling water and season with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and pierce a few holes in the plastic to allow steam to escape. Place dish in the microwave. Use the SENSOR COOK MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the rice, in this case 0.2kg, and press start. Once cooked, fluff rice with a fork and stand, covered, to keep warm.
Alt text
Combine sugar, hoisin sauce, garlic, ginger, honey and soy in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 for 1 minute or until sugar has dissolved. Place half the pork on baking paper-lined crisp tray. Microwave on 100 for 9 minutes. Place on high rack in microwave. Brush the pork with the 1/2 the hoisin glaze and use the GRILL COOK MENU instructions to grill for 7 minutes. Turn and brush lightly with some of the glaze. Grill for 7 minutes. Toss and brush with glaze again. Grill for a further 7 minutes or until just tender. Transfer pork to a bowl. Repeat with remaining pork and hoisin glaze.
Step 4
Place oil, bacon and onion in a 2.5 litre (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on 100, stirring halfway, for 5 minutes or until aromatic.
Alt text
Add peas, shallots, rice and 3 tablespoons of pork juices. Stir well to combine. Cover and microwave on 100 power for about 2-3 minutes or until rice is heated through. Serve rice topped with sliced pork, sesame seeds and drizzle with some of the pork juices. Top with extra shallots to serve.
1 Tested by SGS.
2 Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.
Roast Indian Korma Curry Chicken
Roast Indian Korma Curry Chicken
Method
Spread almonds onto a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on 100, stirring often, in 30 seconds bursts, for 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside.
Step 2
Fill the cavity of the chicken with the lemon. Tie legs together with kitchen string. Combine curry paste, oil and stock powder in a small bowl. Rub half the mixture all over the chicken. Place breast side down in a large microwave-safe dish.
Alt text
Place the chicken on the low rack in microwave and use ROAST AND BAKE MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the chicken plus 200g (this allows extra time for the potatoes), in this case 1.8kg, and press start. When the microwave beeps, carefully turn chicken over. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid into a large bowl. Add the potatoes and toss to combine. Place the potatoes around the chicken in a single layer and rub remaining curry mixture over chicken. Continue cooking for the remaining programmed time until the chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender. Set aside and cover loosely with foil to keep warm and rest.
Alt text
Using STEAM CHEF MENU instructions, pour 300ml water into the steam water bowl. Place the steam plate on the steam water bowl. Place the beans on the steam plate. Cover with the steam cover. Place in the microwave and choose menu and weight, in this case 300g, then press start.
Step 5
Serve roast chicken and potatoes with steamed green beans, drizzled with juices and sprinkled with the almonds.
Alt text
Middle Eastern-Spiced Granola Bowl
Middle Eastern Spiced Granola Bowl
Method
Pour milk into a 3 litre (12 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 for about 5-6 minutes until temperature reaches 60°C. Set aside covered, for 20 minutes or until temperature has cooled down to 40°C on a cooks thermometer. Whisk the yoghurt into the milk, cover with plastic wrap. Follow SENSOR COOK MENU instructions for yoghurt and set cooking time for 5 hours. When set, remove from oven. Place in the fridge overnight.
Alt text
Meanwhile, make the granola. Preheat LG NEO Convection Oven to 180°C. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Spread half the mixture over the ‘crisp tray'. Place on low rack in the microwave. Microwave, stirring halfway through, for 15 minutes or until golden and aromatic. Spoon onto a baking tray to cool. Repeat with remaining granola mixture. Set aside to cool and harden. Once cooled, store in an airtight container until serving.
Alt text
Brekkie Shakshuka Bowls
Brekkie Shakshuka Bowls
Method
Lay 1 Lebanese bread on the ‘crisp tray' on the high rack. Use the GRILL COOKING FEATURE (see notes) to toast the lebanese bread for 8 minutes or until golden and crispy. Set aside. Repeat with remaining Lebanese bread.
Step 2
Place the oil, onion, capsicum, garlic and thick broccolini stems in a 2 litre (8 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on 100, stirring halfway, for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables are soft.
Alt text
Add cumin, coriander and chilli flakes to the vegetable mixture. Cover and microwave for a further 1 minute or until aromatic and onion has softened. Add tomato and remaining broccolini. Cover and microwave for 5 minutes or until heated through. Season well.
Step 4
Spoon hot tomato mixture into four 750ml (3 cup) shallow microwave-safe bowls. Make a shallow indent in center of the mixture. Crack 1 egg into tomato mixture of 1 bowl. Use a sharp knife to prick egg white several times and the yolk once (this prevents the egg bursting). Cover bowl loosely with paper towel (to avoid spills). Microwave on 100 for 2 1/2 - 3 minutes for soft yolks or until egg is cooked to your liking. Repeat with remaining tomato mixture and eggs.
Step 5
Sprinkled with coriander and chilli flakes. Crack crisp Lebanese breads to serve.
Alt text
Cheat's Italian pasta bake
Cheat's Italian Pasta Bake
Method
Place pasta in a large, deep 3L (12-cup) capacity microwave-safe bowl. Add boiling water and season with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and pierce a few holes in the plastic. Place dish in the microwave. Use the INVERTER COOK POPULAR MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the pasta,in this case 0.2kg, and press start (this will take about 25 minutes). Once cooked, drain off any excess water. Keep warm.
Step 2
Place oil, onion, bacon and garlic in a 2 litre (8-cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on P-HI, stirring halfway, for 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in red wine and passata. Cover and microwave on P-HI for 4 minutes. Season well.
Alt text
Add the basil, spinach, passata mixture and baby bocconcini to the pasta. Microwave on P-HI for 4-5 minutes or until heated through.
Step 4
Sprinkle with cheese. Place dish on high rack in microwave. Use the GRILL COOK MENU instructions to grill pasta for 5-8 minutes or until cheese has melted. Serve.
Alt text
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?
Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.
Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?
Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.
Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?
Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.
Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?
Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.
What are the benefits of an LG microwave?
Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.
Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?
Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.
Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?
Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Type
Convection
-
Body Color
Black
-
Capacity (L)
39
-
Door Color
Black Glass
-
Door Type
Pull Down
-
Overall Volume
39
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Levels
10 (1100W, 990W, 880W, 770W, 660W, 550W, 440W, 330W, 220W, 110W)
-
Microwave Maximum Power Output (W)
1100
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
1000
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
950
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
-
Internal Light
LED
-
Turntable Size (mm)
360
-
Turntable Type
GLASS
-
Power Levels
10 (1100W, 990W, 880W, 770W, 660W, 550W, 440W, 330W, 220W, 110W)
-
Microwave Power
1100
-
Smart Inverter Technology
Yes
-
Turntable Size
360
DESIGN/FINISH
-
Turntable Type
GLASS
-
Door Glass
Tinted
-
Door Color
Black Glass
-
Door Type
Pull Down
-
Body Finish
Black
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Clock
Yes
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Type
Touch & Dial
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Clock
Yes
-
Quick Start(Add 30 Seconds)
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Easy Clean Coating
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Reheat
-
-
Roast & Bake
8 (Baked Potatoes, Cookies, Fresh Pizza, Roast Beef, Roast Chicken, Roast Pork, Roast Vegetables, Small Cakes)
-
Healthy Fry
8 (Chicken Schnizel, Chicken Wings, Cutlet, Fish Schnitzel, French Fries, Risotto, Soup/Sauce)
-
Defrost & Cook
8 (Baguette / Croissant, Cheese Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Frozen Lasagne, Frozen Pizza (Thick), Frozen Pizza (Thin), Salmon Fillets, Shrimps)
-
Roast & Bake (Inverter Cook)
8 (Baked Potatoes, Cookies, Fresh Pizza, Roast Beef, Roast Chicken, Roast Pork, Roast Vegetables, Small Cakes)
-
Melt
-
-
Defrost & Cook (Inverter Cook)
8 (Baguette / Croissant, Cheese Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Frozen Lasagne, Frozen Pizza (Thick), Frozen Pizza (Thin), Salmon Fillets, Shrimps)
-
Inverter Defrost
4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)
-
Proof
-
-
Sensor Cook
6 (Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Risotto, Soup/Sauce)
-
Slow Cook
4 (Slow Cook, Food Dry, Proof, Keep Warm)
-
Popular Menu
4 (Slow Cook, Food Dry, Proof, Keep Warm)
-
Popular menu (Inverter Cook)
8 (Apple Tart, Lamb Chops, Lasagne, Meat Pie,Pork Chops, Potato Gratin, Rice/Pasta, Stuffed Zucchini)
-
Soften
-
-
Steam Chef
8 (Broccoli/ Cauliflower, Carrott, Chricken Breast, Eggs, Fish Fillets, Green Beans, Mussels, Prawns)
-
Keep Warm
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Packing (W x H x D)
615mm x 570mm x 385mm
ACCESSORIES
-
Steam Bowl (QTY)
1
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Product (W x H x D)
540mm x 521mm x 328mm
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
615 x 385 x 570
-
Product Weight
15.3kg
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
540 x 325 x 523
-
Product Weight (kg)
15.3kg
WARRANTY
-
Smart Inverter Magnetron
2yrs + 8 yrs on parts only repair the magnetron
EAN
-
EAN CODE
8806087857627
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Smart Inverter Magnetron
10 Years Parts Warranty
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.