NeoChef, 39L Smart Inverter Convection Oven

MJ3966ABS

NeoChef, 39L Smart Inverter Convection Oven

LG NeoChef MJ3966ABS 39L Convection Oven
Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes Click Here And Start Cooking
mj3966abs microwave

Sleek Minimalist Design

A single piece of tempered glass on the front door creates a modern, stylish appearance.

Potato Wedge Nachos

Load up humble potato wedges with Mexican flavoured mince and your favourite toppings.

Potato Wedge Nachos Recipe

Method

Step 1
Reserve 2 teaspoons taco seasoning for potatoes. Crumble mince into a 2.5 L (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Add onion, capsicum and garlic and stir to combine. Cover, microwave, on 100, stirring halfway through, for 4 minutes.

Step 2
Add the beans, tomato paste, chilli powder and 60ml (1/4 cup) water to the mince mixture. Cover, microwave, for a further 3 minutes or until hot. Set aside.

Alt text

Step 3
Cut each potato into 8 wedges and place in a large bowl. Add the oil and reserved taco seasoning and toss until well coated. Place half the wedges on the ‘crisp tray' on the high rack. Use the HEALTHY FRY MENU instructions. Choose the weight of the potatoes, in this case 4kg, and press start. When the microwave beeps, carefully turn over and continue cooking (each batch takes about 25 minutes). Transfer to a 24cm microwave-safe plate and cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining wedges.

Step 4
Arrange the potatoes on the outer rim of the plate. Reheat mince on high for 4 minutes or until hot. Spoon the mince into the center of the potatoes. Sprinkle with the cheese.

Alt text

Step 5
Using the GRILL COOKING INSTRUCTIONS, grill nachos for 4-5 minutes or until cheese has melted.

Step 6
Meanwhile, mix avocado and tomato in a small bowl. Add lemon juice and season well.

Step 7
Top nachos with avocado mixture and coriander. Serve.

Alt text

Healthy Fry

Healthy Fry

The Healthy Fry feature is designed to reduce the amount of fat that remains in food after frying. For example, by using an air fry method of cooking, rather than deep frying the NeoChef™ oven can reduce the amount of residual fat in potato wedges by up to 72 percent.*

*As shown in testing using crispy tray, potato wedges, canola oil and compared to a deep fryer.

Asian Pork “Fried” Rice

No need to wash any pots and pans with this easy microwave Asian rice recipe.

Asian Pork "Fried" Rice

Method

Step 1
Place sesame seeds on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on 100, stirring often, in 30 seconds bursts for 1-2 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside.

Step 2
Place rice in a large, deep 3 litre (12-cup) microwave-safe bowl. Add boiling water and season with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and pierce a few holes in the plastic to allow steam to escape. Place dish in the microwave. Use the SENSOR COOK MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the rice, in this case 0.2kg, and press start. Once cooked, fluff rice with a fork and stand, covered, to keep warm.

Alt text

Step 3
Combine sugar, hoisin sauce, garlic, ginger, honey and soy in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 for 1 minute or until sugar has dissolved. Place half the pork on baking paper-lined crisp tray. Microwave on 100 for 9 minutes. Place on high rack in microwave. Brush the pork with the 1/2 the hoisin glaze and use the GRILL COOK MENU instructions to grill for 7 minutes. Turn and brush lightly with some of the glaze. Grill for 7 minutes. Toss and brush with glaze again. Grill for a further 7 minutes or until just tender. Transfer pork to a bowl. Repeat with remaining pork and hoisin glaze.

Step 4
Place oil, bacon and onion in a 2.5 litre (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on 100, stirring halfway, for 5 minutes or until aromatic.

Alt text

Step 5
Add peas, shallots, rice and 3 tablespoons of pork juices. Stir well to combine. Cover and microwave on 100 power for about 2-3 minutes or until rice is heated through. Serve rice topped with sliced pork, sesame seeds and drizzle with some of the pork juices. Top with extra shallots to serve.

Anti-Bacterial Coating

Anti-Bacterial Coating

The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ interior coating makes cleaning simple and convenient. Just a few wipes are all it takes to clean the microwave interior. The coating eliminates 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria from the surface.1,2

1 Tested by SGS.
2 Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.

Roast Indian Korma Curry Chicken

Add an extra layer of flavour to your roast chicken by rubbing it with a delicious curry paste and serving with a sprinkle of flaked almonds.

Roast Indian Korma Curry Chicken

Method

Step 1
Spread almonds onto a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on 100, stirring often, in 30 seconds bursts, for 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside.

Step 2
Fill the cavity of the chicken with the lemon. Tie legs together with kitchen string. Combine curry paste, oil and stock powder in a small bowl. Rub half the mixture all over the chicken. Place breast side down in a large microwave-safe dish.

Alt text

Step 3
Place the chicken on the low rack in microwave and use ROAST AND BAKE MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the chicken plus 200g (this allows extra time for the potatoes), in this case 1.8kg, and press start. When the microwave beeps, carefully turn chicken over. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid into a large bowl. Add the potatoes and toss to combine. Place the potatoes around the chicken in a single layer and rub remaining curry mixture over chicken. Continue cooking for the remaining programmed time until the chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender. Set aside and cover loosely with foil to keep warm and rest.

Alt text

Step 4
Using STEAM CHEF MENU instructions, pour 300ml water into the steam water bowl. Place the steam plate on the steam water bowl. Place the beans on the steam plate. Cover with the steam cover. Place in the microwave and choose menu and weight, in this case 300g, then press start.

Step 5
Serve roast chicken and potatoes with steamed green beans, drizzled with juices and sprinkled with the almonds.

Alt text

Static Turntable

Stable Turntable

The hexagonal ring stabilises the turntable with six support points, which helps prevent off-centre items from tipping and spilling during cooking.

Middle Eastern-Spiced Granola Bowl

Ditch the store-bought packs and try making your own Middle Eastern flavoured granola and yoghurt. You won't look back.

Middle Eastern Spiced Granola Bowl

Method

Step 1
Pour milk into a 3 litre (12 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 for about 5-6 minutes until temperature reaches 60°C. Set aside covered, for 20 minutes or until temperature has cooled down to 40°C on a cooks thermometer. Whisk the yoghurt into the milk, cover with plastic wrap. Follow SENSOR COOK MENU instructions for yoghurt and set cooking time for 5 hours. When set, remove from oven. Place in the fridge overnight.

Alt text

Step 2
Meanwhile, make the granola. Preheat LG NEO Convection Oven to 180°C. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Spread half the mixture over the ‘crisp tray'. Place on low rack in the microwave. Microwave, stirring halfway through, for 15 minutes or until golden and aromatic. Spoon onto a baking tray to cool. Repeat with remaining granola mixture. Set aside to cool and harden. Once cooled, store in an airtight container until serving.

Alt text

Even Defrosting

Even Defrosting

The Inverter technology in the LG NeoChef™ enables more precise temperature control to help defrost foods and avoid overcooked and unthawed areas.

Brekkie Shakshuka Bowls

On a cold morning we love nothing more than shakshuka, eggs poached in a delicious spicy tomato sauce.
Watch Video

Brekkie Shakshuka Bowls

Method

Step 1
Lay 1 Lebanese bread on the ‘crisp tray' on the high rack. Use the GRILL COOKING FEATURE (see notes) to toast the lebanese bread for 8 minutes or until golden and crispy. Set aside. Repeat with remaining Lebanese bread.

Step 2
Place the oil, onion, capsicum, garlic and thick broccolini stems in a 2 litre (8 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on 100, stirring halfway, for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables are soft.

Alt text

Step 3
Add cumin, coriander and chilli flakes to the vegetable mixture. Cover and microwave for a further 1 minute or until aromatic and onion has softened. Add tomato and remaining broccolini. Cover and microwave for 5 minutes or until heated through. Season well.

Step 4
Spoon hot tomato mixture into four 750ml (3 cup) shallow microwave-safe bowls. Make a shallow indent in center of the mixture. Crack 1 egg into tomato mixture of 1 bowl. Use a sharp knife to prick egg white several times and the yolk once (this prevents the egg bursting). Cover bowl loosely with paper towel (to avoid spills). Microwave on 100 for 2 1/2 - 3 minutes for soft yolks or until egg is cooked to your liking. Repeat with remaining tomato mixture and eggs.

Step 5
Sprinkled with coriander and chilli flakes. Crack crisp Lebanese breads to serve.

Alt text

Even Heating

Even Heating

LG Inverter technology enables a more even distribution of heat throughout foods with more precise temperature control. Delivering a satisfying dining experience.

Cheat's Italian pasta bake

Long winter nights are always made easier with a comforting pasta bake. This recipe uses two types of cheese, so it is twice as tasty.
Watch video

Cheat's Italian Pasta Bake

Method

Step 1
Place pasta in a large, deep 3L (12-cup) capacity microwave-safe bowl. Add boiling water and season with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and pierce a few holes in the plastic. Place dish in the microwave. Use the INVERTER COOK POPULAR MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the pasta,in this case 0.2kg, and press start (this will take about 25 minutes). Once cooked, drain off any excess water. Keep warm.

Step 2
Place oil, onion, bacon and garlic in a 2 litre (8-cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on P-HI, stirring halfway, for 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in red wine and passata. Cover and microwave on P-HI for 4 minutes. Season well.

Alt text

Step 3
Add the basil, spinach, passata mixture and baby bocconcini to the pasta. Microwave on P-HI for 4-5 minutes or until heated through.

Step 4
Sprinkle with cheese. Place dish on high rack in microwave. Use the GRILL COOK MENU instructions to grill pasta for 5-8 minutes or until cheese has melted. Serve.

Alt text

Verstatile Cooking

Versatile Cooking

With just one appliance you can warm, fry, defrost and cook. From delicately proofing yogurt to popping your corn, the LG Inverter microwave is a versatile cooking solution.
Bright Internal Lighting

Bright Internal Lighting

The interior white LED lamp on the NeoChef™ oven is 3 times brighter and more energy efficient than the incandescent light on other LG microwave ovens.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?

Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.

Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?

Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.

Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?

Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.

Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?

Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.

What are the benefits of an LG microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.

Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.

Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?

Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

MJ3966ABS
Capacity
39L
Dimension (W X H X D)
540mm x 325mm x 523mm
KEY Feature
Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
KEY Feature
Power Output: Microwave 1100W & Grill 950W

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Type

    Convection

  • Body Color

    Black

  • Capacity (L)

    39

  • Door Color

    Black Glass

  • Door Type

    Pull Down

  • Overall Volume

    39

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10 (1100W, 990W, 880W, 770W, 660W, 550W, 440W, 330W, 220W, 110W)

  • Microwave Maximum Power Output (W)

    1100

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1000

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    950

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Internal Light

    LED

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    360

  • Turntable Type

    GLASS

  • Power Levels

    10 (1100W, 990W, 880W, 770W, 660W, 550W, 440W, 330W, 220W, 110W)

  • Microwave Power

    1100

  • Smart Inverter Technology

    Yes

  • Turntable Size

    360

DESIGN/FINISH

  • Turntable Type

    GLASS

  • Door Glass

    Tinted

  • Door Color

    Black Glass

  • Door Type

    Pull Down

  • Body Finish

    Black

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Type

    Touch & Dial

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Quick Start

    Yes

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Quick Start(Add 30 Seconds)

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Easy Clean Coating

    Yes

COOKING MODES

  • Reheat

    -

  • Roast & Bake

    8 (Baked Potatoes, Cookies, Fresh Pizza, Roast Beef, Roast Chicken, Roast Pork, Roast Vegetables, Small Cakes)

  • Healthy Fry

    8 (Chicken Schnizel, Chicken Wings, Cutlet, Fish Schnitzel, French Fries, Risotto, Soup/Sauce)

  • Defrost & Cook

    8 (Baguette / Croissant, Cheese Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Frozen Lasagne, Frozen Pizza (Thick), Frozen Pizza (Thin), Salmon Fillets, Shrimps)

  • Roast & Bake (Inverter Cook)

    8 (Baked Potatoes, Cookies, Fresh Pizza, Roast Beef, Roast Chicken, Roast Pork, Roast Vegetables, Small Cakes)

  • Melt

    -

  • Defrost & Cook (Inverter Cook)

    8 (Baguette / Croissant, Cheese Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Frozen Lasagne, Frozen Pizza (Thick), Frozen Pizza (Thin), Salmon Fillets, Shrimps)

  • Inverter Defrost

    4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)

  • Proof

    -

  • Sensor Cook

    6 (Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Risotto, Soup/Sauce)

  • Slow Cook

    4 (Slow Cook, Food Dry, Proof, Keep Warm)

  • Popular Menu

    4 (Slow Cook, Food Dry, Proof, Keep Warm)

  • Popular menu (Inverter Cook)

    8 (Apple Tart, Lamb Chops, Lasagne, Meat Pie,Pork Chops, Potato Gratin, Rice/Pasta, Stuffed Zucchini)

  • Soften

    -

  • Steam Chef

    8 (Broccoli/ Cauliflower, Carrott, Chricken Breast, Eggs, Fish Fillets, Green Beans, Mussels, Prawns)

  • Keep Warm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Packing (W x H x D)

    615mm x 570mm x 385mm

ACCESSORIES

  • Steam Bowl (QTY)

    1

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Product (W x H x D)

    540mm x 521mm x 328mm

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    615 x 385 x 570

  • Product Weight

    15.3kg

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    540 x 325 x 523

  • Product Weight (kg)

    15.3kg

WARRANTY

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron

    2yrs + 8 yrs on parts only repair the magnetron

EAN

  • EAN CODE

    8806087857627

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron

    10 Years Parts Warranty

