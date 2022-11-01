Choosing the Best Refrigerator for your Kitchen

You’ll need to think about two things when considering the size of your fridge: the external measurements and the internal capacity.

The external dimensions – that is, the width, height and depth – of a fridge will be outlined in the product specifications. You’ll need to check these against the space that’s available, to ensure that it’ll fit in your home. You should factor in at least half an inch (or just under 13mm) on all sides for ventilation.

The capacity of a refrigerator indicates how much it can store at any one time, and it’s shown in litres. The larger the capacity, the more it can hold.