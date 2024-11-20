We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
847L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish
Summary
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
French Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
847
-
Net Freezer (L)
363
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
471
-
Ice Maker (L)
13
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height (mm)
1793
-
Width (mm)
912
-
Depth with handle (mm)
919
-
Depth without door (mm)
808
-
Depth without handle (mm)
919
-
Packing Weight (kg)
181
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
912 x 1793 x 919
-
Product Weight (kg)
170
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control
-
-
Manual Control
-
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Metal Fresh
-
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Plumbing
Plumbing Required
-
Water Filtration System
Yes
-
Ice Tray
-
-
Craft Ice
Yes
FEATURES
-
InstaView®
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Zero-Clearance Doors
-
-
UVNano
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
630
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Wine Rack
-
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (5),Adjustable (1)
-
Utility Box
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Folding Shelf
Yes (1)
-
Shelving
Fixed (1) Adjustable (4)
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
-
Fresh Zone
2
-
Moist Balance Crisper
-
-
Fresh Balancer
-
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (6)
-
Drawers
Fixed (6)
-
Fixed Shelves
-
BAR CODE
-
EAN
8806091373267
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Years Parts Warranty
