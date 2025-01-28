We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
Best LG TVs: which LG TV is right for you?
Discover the best LG TV for your needs. Explore options from OLED to QNED and innovative designs like StanbyME.
Purchasing a new TV is quite the journey, especially given the vast array of choices available! Whether you're considering OLED, QNED, or even our stylish lifestyle screens, finding the ideal fit might feel daunting.
But no stress, we’re here to assist!
In this guide, we'll explore:
· The best LG TVs for picture quality
· The best LG TVs for design
· The best LG TVs for sound quality
Selecting the ideal TV for your space and needs is crucial. If you're a gamer, prioritising picture quality can significantly boost your experience. For those keen to integrate their TV into their home decor, our Objet collection offers a seamless fusion of art and technology. Let's discover the TV that will transform your viewing moments into something truly remarkable!
Best TVs for Picture Quality
LG OLED TV – Superior Picture Quality
For those who crave the ultimate viewing experience, an LG OLED TV is your perfect match. With its superior picture quality featuring perfect blacks and infinite contrast, it offers a mesmerising visual experience. Whether you're immersing yourself in a gripping film, diving into an intense gaming session, or captivated by a thrilling sports match, the OLED TV’s AI Picture Pro, Dolby Vision, and Filmmaker Mode ensure each scene is portrayed with stunning clarity and lifelike detail.
LG QNED TV – Vivid Colours
If you’re after vivid colours and ultra-large screens at a more accessible price point, the LG QNED TV is an excellent choice. Featuring QNED colour technology, this TV produces vibrant and rich visuals. The Dimming Pro feature improves the contrast ratio and enhances brightness for more natural-looking images. Ideal for movie night or game day, experience blockbuster scale and clarity on an ultra-large QNED TV, available in sizes up to a colossal 98”.
LG OLED evo – Enhanced Brightness
For a modern home cinema setup, look no further than the LG OLED evo. These TVs feature enhanced brightness and colour accuracy with Brightness Booster technologies, offering an immersive viewing experience. The G series in particular features a sleek One Wall Design, with a specially designed wall bracket that leaves a minimal gap between your TV and the wall.1 Whether you're enjoying a blockbuster movie or a binge-worthy TV series, the OLED evo provides a captivating visual journey that transforms your living room into a personal theatre.
Best TVs for Design
LG StanbyME – Portable Smart Screen
For those who appreciate versatility and contemporary aesthetics, the LG StanbyME is an innovative choice. This portable, battery powered 27-inch touchscreen can be effortlessly moved around your home, whether you want to watch a cooking show in the kitchen, stream a workout in the bedroom, or enjoy the game in your backyard. With streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.2
LG OLED Objet Posé
The LG OLED Objet Posé combines the brilliance and innovation of OLED evo at the front with the practicality and style of a media shelf and accessory organiser at the back - making it beautiful from any angle. It integrates seamlessly into any space, whether positioned in the corner of a room or as a statement piece in the centre. When you're not watching TV, Pose adds elegance to any room as a digital art display. Simply choose from a wide range of built-in art pieces.
LG OLED evo G4
For those who favour a minimalist and contemporary look, the LG OLED evo G4 is an excellent choice. This TV boasts an ultra-thin profile, designed to mount flush against the wall, ensuring a seamless and sophisticated appearance.1 It also delivers outstanding image quality, enhanced by Brightness Booster Max technology, which provides a superbly bright picture while preserving the deep blacks OLED is renowned for.3 It's ideal for those who value sleek, unobtrusive designs that bring a touch of elegance to their living area, while also delivering incredible picture quality.
LG Ultra Big TVs
For a truly immersive viewing experience, consider LG’s Ultra Big TVs (80”+). These models are ideal for anyone seeking a cinematic experience in the comfort of their own home. With their expansive screens, Ultra Big TVs are perfect for spacious lounges or home cinemas.
LG OLED Flex
The LG OLED Flex boasts a flexible 42 inch display that can be curved or flattened to match your viewing preferences, making it ideal for both engaging gaming sessions and conventional TV viewing. You can enjoy clear, smooth pictures with a blazingly fast 1ms response time, giving you an edge over opponents.
Best TVs for Sound Quality
Whether you’re watching a film, playing a game, or streaming your favourite tunes, LG TVs are engineered to deliver a quality audio experience that complements their impressive visuals.
LG OLED TV with AI Sound Pro
The LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024 elevates your audio experience with advanced AI Sound Pro technology. This feature detects the content type and optimises the audio in real time to allow clear voices, cinematic effects, and dramatic musical scores.4 Whether you're watching from an open-plan lounge or a cosy nook, AI Acoustic Tuning optimises sound for your space, helping your entertainment sound just right.5 Dynamic Sound Booster further enhances the depth and impact of every scene, ensuring powerful and resonant sound that fills your space.
LG QNED TV with Dolby Atmos®
The 86 inch LG MiniLED QNED91 4K Smart TV is equipped with QNED MiniLED technology that delivers vibrant colours and stunning contrast. Hear sensational 9.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, mixed by AI Sound Pro and remastered for clarity, impact, and balance control.4 This TV also supports Dolby Atmos® for audio that puts you at the heart of the action.5
Enhancing Sound with Soundbars
LG TVs feature outstanding built-in audio, but pairing them with an LG soundbar can elevate your listening experience even further. The LG Sound Bar S95TR delivers powerful, multi-channel sound that transforms your living area into a home cinema. Offering deeper bass, clearer dialogue, and a richer soundscape, these soundbars are a superb addition to any entertainment system. They integrate seamlessly with your LG TV, presenting a sleek and stylish solution to enhance your audio experience. Ideal for movie nights, gaming sessions, or binge-watching your favourite series, an LG soundbar is the perfect upgrade for a truly immersive audio-visual setup.
Life’s Good!
1 The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
2 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
3 Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement. Does not apply to 97" G4.
4 Sound quality dependent on source material.
5 AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
6 Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.