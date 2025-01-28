Best LG TVs: which LG TV is right for you?

Purchasing a new TV is quite the journey, especially given the vast array of choices available! Whether you're considering OLED, QNED, or even our stylish lifestyle screens, finding the ideal fit might feel daunting.

But no stress, we’re here to assist!

In this guide, we'll explore:

· The best LG TVs for picture quality

· The best LG TVs for design

· The best LG TVs for sound quality

Selecting the ideal TV for your space and needs is crucial. If you're a gamer, prioritising picture quality can significantly boost your experience. For those keen to integrate their TV into their home decor, our Objet collection offers a seamless fusion of art and technology. Let's discover the TV that will transform your viewing moments into something truly remarkable!