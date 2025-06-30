Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
65 Inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED93A 4K Smart TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

65 Inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED93A 4K Smart TV

65 Inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED93A 4K Smart TV

65QNED93ASA
(3)
Key Features

  • Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro for an ultra-sharp, defined picture.
  • Dynamic QNED Colour Pro for bright, vivid colour with superb realism.
  • Enhanced AI picture and sound powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen 2.
  • An immersive cinema experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.^^
  • webOS smart features, including AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay 2.^
  • Advanced gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium®, XBOX & NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming.†
More

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honouree

webOS Re:New Program

alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 2

Step up to outstanding TV performance

Discover superb colour and brightness, with enhanced contrast and sharpness. Underpinned by the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 2, powerful 4K upscaling works scene-by-scene to reveal incredible detail and definition.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Mini LED

Contrast that's remarkable

See vibrant images with exceptional contrast. Through precise control of tiny backlights behind the screen, Mini LED TV provides superb clarity, bright highlights, and deep blacks.

Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

A rich spectrum of lifelike colour

Enjoy more shades of vivid, accurate colour no matter how bright or dark the display. QNED Colour Pro's enhanced colour reproduction achieves 100% Colour Volume*, for stunning, lifelike visuals.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

100% Colour Volume*

*Colour Volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

Precision Dimming Pro

A sharp act to follow

Unveil fine hidden details. Precise control over hundreds of dimming blocks across the screen helps produce bright, razor-sharp pictures, with deep black levels and reduced halo.

AI Picture Pro

Bring scenes to life, brilliantly

Make each scene a masterpiece. AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping work together to analyse each frame and ehance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.*

*Image quality dependent on source material. AI Picture Pro may not work with copyright-protected content services.

AI Sound Pro

Stunning 9.1.2-channel surround sound

LG NanoCell TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

AI Clear Sound

Hear it crisp and clear

Enjoy an exceptional TV audio experience with upgraded sound clarity from AI-powered tone correction.*

LG NanoCell TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster 

Extra power for your sound

Amp up your experience. Dynamic Sound Booster enhances and refines TV sound so you can enjoy dynamic, impressive audio.

*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

webOS 25, personalised to you

On an LG TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI Voice ID with My Profile 

Sync your TV to your voice

Get personalised recommendations, just by asking. AI Voice ID recognises the unique signature of each voice to curate tailored viewing for everyone at home. Just press the remote's AI Button to get started.*

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

AI Picture Wizard

See it, just the way you like it

Customise your viewing experience, the easy way. Choose your favourite images from the TV's selection and AI Picture Wizard will analyse your preferences to create your ideal sharpness, contrast, and colour settings.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

AI Sound Wizard

Hear it, just the way you love it

Enjoy sound, tailored just for you. Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips on your TV and let AI Sound Wizard create a customised profile tuned to your preferences.

*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Search

Find what you want, fast

Stop searching and start talking. Ask your TV what to watch and AI voice-activated intelligence can customise suggestions to your taste. Just press the AI Button on the remote to get started.*

LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.*

LG AI Magic Remote in use. The whole scenario shows how easy and convenient the AI Magic Remote is. The LG webOS home page is visible as a cursor appears and clicks on a specific thumbnail. It fills the screen. The AI button on the remote is then highlighted.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/

AI Chatbot

Turn convenience up a notch

Get smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily. Activate the AI Button on your remote to begin, then ask away.*

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

Breathtaking home cinema

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light

Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision^^, movies can appear true to their original form.

Dolby Atmos

Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with lifelike surround sound that moves all around you.^^

^^Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Image simulated for illustrative purpose.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2020 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on victory

Get your game on, with minimal lag and motion blur. 144Hz VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium come together to create clear, smooth pictures.*

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-144hz VRR. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. 

Ultra Big TV

Awe-inspiring scale, captivating entertainment

Super-size your entertainment with blockbuster scale and clarity on an ultra-big display.

A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins.

Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

The epitome of sleek elegance. A minimalist design with narrow bezels helps bring discreet style to your space and keep you fully immersed in the brilliance on screen.

Sound bar pictured, sold separately 

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

Living room with an LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra

Dive into immersive sound 

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface

Convenient onscreen sound control

Can't find your LG Sound Bar remote? With WOW Interface, you can access and operate your compatible LG Sound Bar settings and modes from your LG TV screen.*

*LG Sound bar, sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

^Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart  features.

Internet connection required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required. Xbox Gaming app will be released via software update.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1445 x 830 x 58.5

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    18.6

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming Pro

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1445 x 830 x 58.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1445 x 902 x 340

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1795 x 1000 x 144

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    380 x 340

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    18.6

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    19.8

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    27.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 300

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096414682

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

