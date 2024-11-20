We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Flex 42 inch 4K Gaming TV
Flex like a boss
1 screen. 20 curves.
An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.
Don't lag behind the competition
A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.
Don't let reflections disrupt your game
An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face.
Accessories and peripheral devices pictured, not included.
The screen gamers deserve
Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colorful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens.
*LG OLED Flex has been certified as a low-blue light display by TUV-Eyesafe®.
Your battlestation adapts to you
Enter the control room
Embark on epic gaming adventures
*Feature activated when showing HFR content and connected to a compatible gaming device with an Ultra High Speed HDMI certified cable. All HDMI ports receive up to 48Gb/s bandwidth (supporting up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 RGB @ 12 bits per component).
**NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC Compatibility.
Accessories and peripheral devices pictured, not included.
Gaming Central
Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.
Simply switch between TV and PC
Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.
*USB ports are v2.0, some devices may not be supported and should be connected directly to the PC. A PC to TV USB connection cable, PC accessories and peripheral devices not included (sold separatey).
Television just for you
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Make your voice heard
An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.
Accessories and peripheral devices pictured, not included.
Get your head in the game
An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.
Accessories and peripheral devices pictured, not included.
Light up your gaming setup
LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.
All Spec
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
4.5
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Parts & Labor
