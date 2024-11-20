Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG OLED Flex 42 inch 4K Gaming TV

LG OLED Flex 42 inch 4K Gaming TV

42LX3QPSA

LG OLED Flex 42 inch 4K Gaming TV

(0)
Left-facing Flex seen from a front 45-degree angled view with a fully curved screen.
A flash of light appears against a black background and becomes a straight line which depicts LG OLED Flex as seen from above in its flat position. The line then curves, and the camera pans down to reveal LG OLED Flex.

Flex like a boss

Flexible Display

1 screen. 20 curves.

Adjust the curvature of the screen up to a spectacular 900R curve until you find the ideal arc for greater immersion. Simply press the curvature button on your remote control and explore 20 different levels of curve.
The video begins with a game being played on LG OLED Flex in its flat position. The television curves to become a curved screen while the game continuously plays.

An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.

1ms Response Time

Don't lag behind the competition

Enjoy clear, smooth pictures with a blazingly fast 1ms response time. Every move you input on the controller is displayed quickly on screen, giving you an edge over opponents.

A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.

Anti-Reflective Screen

Don't let reflections disrupt your game

An anti-reflective coating reduces reflections on the screen so even when you're in a bright space, you can game with less distractions.

An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face.

Accessories and peripheral devices pictured, not included.​

Self-Lit OLED

The screen gamers deserve

OLED self-lit pixels bring unrivaled contrast with deep darks and bright whites to reveal subtle details in game graphics, while the low blue light display* allows you to watch or play in comfort for longer.

Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colorful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens.

*LG OLED Flex has been certified as a low-blue light display by TUV-Eyesafe®.

Adjustable Fit

Your battlestation adapts to you

Find the most optimal viewing position. Adjust the height up to 140mm, and tilt the screen 10 degrees forward or 5 degrees backward, so you can find the best spot to game or watch a movie.
Video of LG OLED Flex shown from the front and side as its height adjusts and the screen tilts.
Customisable UX

Enter the control room

Game Dashboard lets you see scenes in either 27, 32, or 42 inches so you can find the ideal screen size for your favourite games or content. Multi-view lets you split the screen in half so you can game on the one side and watch game guides on another.
Game dashboard shown over the display. The screen size changes following the user's commands.
Ultimate Gameplay

Embark on epic gaming adventures

Go to the next level with gaming at 4K 120Hz.* With a 1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility**, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dolby Vision and VRR support, even ultra-fast action can appear clear and smooth.​

Embark on epic gaming adventures

*Feature activated when showing HFR content and connected to a compatible gaming device with an Ultra High Speed HDMI certified cable. All HDMI ports receive up to 48Gb/s bandwidth (supporting up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 RGB @ 12 bits per component).
**NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC Compatibility.
Accessories and peripheral devices pictured, not included.​

Game Dashboard and Optimiser

Gaming Central

Game Optimiser keeps all your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu, while the Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.

Convenient Connectivity

Simply switch between TV and PC

Connect your mouse, keyboard, headset, and microphone directly to LG OLED Flex and use your accessories in both TV and PC mode with Switching Hub.*

Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.

*USB ports are v2.0, some devices may not be supported and should be connected directly to the PC. A PC to TV USB connection cable, PC accessories and peripheral devices not included (sold separatey).

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you

Need inspiration for movie night? LG ThinQ AI gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home so they can quickly dive back into their favourite TV series, and receive tailored news and sports updates.*

Television just for you

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

Built-in Noise Cancellation Mic

Make your voice heard

Say your command. The built-in noise cancellation mic ensures your voice is heard — even when you're not wearing a headset.

An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.

Accessories and peripheral devices pictured, not included.​

Front Firing 40W Speakers

Get your head in the game

A fighter jet flying overhead. An explosion over your shoulder. Be surrounded by the sounds of your gaming world. With 40W speakers at the front of the television and virtual srround sound from Dolby Atmos®, discover the sensation of being in the centre of the action.

An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.

Accessories and peripheral devices pictured, not included.​

Light up your gaming setup

Customise the backlight colours with five lighting modes. With Sound Sync, the effects move along with the sound, making giant explosions even more dramatic. Video Sync immerses you in your gaming world by synchronising with the graphics.

LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.

REGULATORY

REGULATORY

  • Energy Star Rating

    4.5

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Parts & Labor

