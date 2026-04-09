As its name suggests, Mother’s Day is an annual celebration honouring mothers and all that they do for us throughout the year. It is also a time to celebrate all maternal bonds and the comfort, love and dedication that mothers bring to our lives. It is a day to recognise our nans, aunties, sisters, stepmums, teachers, carers and many other inspiring role models and female figures. Today, Mother’s Day usually involves gift-giving, cards and family gatherings.

In Australia, **Mother’s Day in 2026 falls on Sunday, 10 May 2026.**

This year, Mother’s Day can also be an opportunity to think differently about what appreciation looks like. Instead of gifts that gather dust, consider something that helps the whole family contribute more at home — creating more time for Mum to relax, pursue her interests, or simply enjoy moments together.

From innovative kitchen solutions to smart laundry helpers, LG home appliances are designed to make everyday living easier for everyone in the household — not just Mum.

If you’re wondering when Mother’s Day is celebrated, in Australia it’s always held on the second Sunday in May — so now is the perfect time to plan something meaningful.