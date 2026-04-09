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    Helpful Hints

    Best Gifts for Mum this Mother’s Day

      

    A mother and a child embracing next to a stainless-steel LG refrigerator, beside a bouquet of flowers and a gift on a table.

    A mother and a child embracing next to a stainless-steel LG refrigerator, beside a bouquet of flowers and a gift on a table.

    What is Mother’s Day?

     

    As its name suggests, Mother’s Day is an annual celebration honouring mothers and all that they do for us throughout the year. It is also a time to celebrate all maternal bonds and the comfort, love and dedication that mothers bring to our lives. It is a day to recognise our nans, aunties, sisters, stepmums, teachers, carers and many other inspiring role models and female figures. Today, Mother’s Day usually involves gift-giving, cards and family gatherings.

     

    In Australia, **Mother’s Day in 2026 falls on Sunday, 10 May 2026.**

     

    This year, Mother’s Day can also be an opportunity to think differently about what appreciation looks like. Instead of gifts that gather dust, consider something that helps the whole family contribute more at home — creating more time for Mum to relax, pursue her interests, or simply enjoy moments together.

     

    From innovative kitchen solutions to smart laundry helpers, LG home appliances are designed to make everyday living easier for everyone in the household — not just Mum.

     

    If you’re wondering when Mother’s Day is celebrated, in Australia it’s always held on the second Sunday in May — so now is the perfect time to plan something meaningful.

    A Different Way to Think About Mother’s Day Gifts

     

    Home appliances might not sound like a traditional Mother’s Day gift — the real gift is of course time back to spend together, doing things Mum loves and sharing the load amongst the whole household.

     

    Instead, think of appliances as tools that help the entire household share the load more fairly. The right appliance can make it easier for the whole household to step in confidently — whether that’s loading the dishwasher, running a wash cycle, or preparing dinner.

     

    Today’s families are busy, and modern life works best when responsibilities are shared. Smart, intuitive appliances support that balance by making everyday tasks simpler, faster and more accessible to everyone.

     

    The real gift?  

    More time, less stress and a home that runs smoothly — together.

    Mother and daughter embracing, with the daughter holding a bouquet of yellow tulips and a small gift, in a bright interior.

    Mother and daughter embracing, with the daughter holding a bouquet of yellow tulips and a small gift, in a bright interior.

    LG Appliances That Help the Whole Family Share the Load

     

    Explore LG’s range of home appliances designed to combine premium design with smart technology. These solutions make it easier for every member of the household to pitch in.

    Dishwashers for Effortless Clean-Up

     

    Kitchen clean-up shouldn’t be a chore. With an LG dishwasher, after a quick scrape to remove large particles, anyone can load up after dinner, select a cycle and let the machine do the rest — no scrubbing required.

     

    The result? Less time at the sink and more time spent together.

     

    Learn more about our best dishwasher models to find the right fit for your home.

    Learn More

    Vacuums for Easy, Everyday Cleaning

     

    Cleaning becomes far less of a chore when it’s quick and convenient. LG’s robot and cordless vacuums are designed so anyone in the family can take responsibility for keeping floors clean.

     

    The CordZero® handstick cordless vacuum range is powerful and easy to grab for quick clean-ups.

     

    Key features include:

     

    Smart Inverter Motor for powerful suction

    ✓ Auto Empty Station for hands-free dustbin emptying (selected models only)

     

    With intuitive features and simple operation, these vacuums make it easier for everyone to do their part — helping Mum put her feet up more often.

    Learn More

    Smart Cooking Appliances for Shared Mealtimes

     

    Cooking can be a creative outlet, a shared activity, or a way to unwind.

     

    Smart ovens and induction cooktops make meal preparation easier and more precise, so partners and older kids can confidently step into the kitchen.

     

    The LG NeoChef® Microwave oven uses Smart Inverter technology for more even, reliable heating. LG Induction cooktops offer precise temperature control and energy efficiency, making everyday cooking safer and simpler.

     

    When technology does the hard work, preparing meals becomes more accessible for everyone.

    Learn More

    Washing Machines and Dryers That Simplify Laundry

     

    Laundry is one of those household tasks that never stops — which is why smart automation can make such a difference.

     

    LG’s AI Wash cycle, powered by AI DD® optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load. That means anyone can start a load without second-guessing the settings.*

     

    *AI sensing on select models and cycles, for loads under 3kg only with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. Results vary by fabric type and load.

     

    Key features include:

     

    ✓ TurboClean360® cleans 5kg loads in under 39 minutes**  

    ✓ ThinQ® connectivity for remote monitoring and control***  

    By simplifying the process, LG washer dryer sets make it easier for the whole household to take ownership of laundry day.

     

    **Tested by Intertek based on IEC60456: edition 5.0. TurboClean360 Cycle with 5kg of IEC load on the new LG VX950 model compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash on the predecessor LG VX950 model (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment. 

    ***LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

    Learn More

    LG Styler for Effortless Clothing Care

     

    The LG Styler offers convenient clothing care that fits seamlessly into busy routines.

     

    Key features include:

     

    ✓ TrueSteam™ technology to refresh clothing and help reduce allergens  

    ✓ Gentle steam care to sanitise and smooth wrinkles  

     

    Perfect for refreshing school uniforms, workwear or special-occasion outfits, the Styler makes garment care simple enough for anyone to manage.

    Learn More

    Refrigerators Designed for Modern Family Life

     

    The refrigerator is at the heart of every home. LG’s InstaView™ refrigerators combine food freshness with smart cooling technology to support busy households.

     

    Key features include:

    ✓ SurroundCooling™ for quick, effective cooling

    ✓ Smart cooling with digital sensors and inverter compressors to optimise performance  

     

    With food stored at its best, meal prep and snack time become easier for everyone — encouraging shared responsibility in the kitchen.

    Learn More

    How to Choose the Right Appliance This Mother’s Day

    1. Think About What Would Lighten Mum’s Load

     

    Start by considering which daily tasks feel repetitive or time-consuming in your household. The best choice may be an appliance that makes it easier for others to step in and help.

     

    For example:  

    - A dishwasher that makes after-dinner clean-up quick and simple  

    - A cordless vacuum that keeps floors clean  

    - A smart washer that removes the guesswork from laundry  

    2. Look for Features That Encourage Shared Responsibility

     

    Smart, intuitive features make appliances accessible. Quick cycles, automatic settings and app connectivity mean tasks can be completed efficiently — even on a busy schedule.

     

    When everyone can confidently use the appliances, household responsibilities naturally become more balanced.

     

    And that balance? That’s a meaningful Mother’s Day gift.

     

    This article is general in nature. Please refer to operational instructions for LG Appliances in the Owner's Manual for further details on specific product features / capabilities.

    FAQ

    Is it a good idea to give home appliances as a Mother’s Day gift?**

    A.  Yes, giving home appliances for Mother’s Day is a thoughtful way to support comfort and convenience in the home, especially when selecting appliances that encourage the whole family to help share the load.

    What are the best LG appliances for Mother’s Day?**

    What are the best LG appliances for Mother’s Day?**  

    A. The best LG appliances for Mother’s Day are ones the whole family can use, albeit under supervision for smaller household members. Think dishwashers, vacuums,stylish InstaView refrigerators, WashTower™ , and the LG Styler. These combine innovative features with elegant design for real-life benefits.

    Which LG appliances help save the most time in busy households?**

    A. LG dishwashers, vacuums and smart washer dryers help save time by automating everyday tasks and simplifying routines. With intuitive technology and connected features, they make it easier for the whole household to share responsibilities.

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