LG's Smart AI Washing Machines: Efficient Spin Cycles & Beyond

ThinQ® is LG’s smart home appliance hub. It works by connecting your washing machine to your smartphone via the ThinQ® app, allowing you to monitor your wash on your phone, no matter where you are!1

You can also download customised wash cycles on the ThinQ® app, making finding the right cycle for delicate fabric types easier than ever! ThinQ®''s smart features don’t just end at remote control and monitoring; it also allows you to manage your wash with voice control technology.

This works with voice-activated AI speakers. By asking your washer, “What stage of the cycle is my wash?” the AI will listen, and then verify the cycle for you. Simple!

ThinQ®is not only upgrading your laundry game but making your house smarter too.

To connect your washing machine to ThinQ® simply:

Download the ThinQ ® app from the App Store or Google Play store.

app from the App Store or Google Play store. Use the in-app scanner to scan the QR code on your washing machine, or home appliance (Models without a QR code can be set up by entering their serial number into the ThinQ ® app).

app). After scanning the QR code, follow a few simple in-app setup steps and that’s it! Your device is registered and you’re ready to manage your washing, no matter where you are!*

*For further instructions and more information on connecting your other home appliance to the ThinQ® app, check out our support guides!