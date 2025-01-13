Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Helpful Hints

LG's Smart AI Washing Machines: Efficient Spin Cycles & Beyond

Transform your laundry routine with LG’s Smart AI Washing Machines and explore the full range of smart washing features available. Read more now!

Person using a laptop next to a window with yellow curtains, while a laundry basket filled with clothes is in the foreground.

Photo by charlesdeluvio | Unsplash

Finding the perfect washing machine spin cycle for each load can be a trial-and-error process, often making laundry a tedious task. However, advancements in technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), have simplified this chore. LG's AI washing machines utilise sensors and algorithms to help determine fabric type based on weight and fabric softness, and even level of soiling to automatically determine the right wash cycle for your laundry. With smart connectivity, you can manage your wash settings from your smartphone1, making your laundry routine more efficient. In this article, we will explore LG's range of AI-powered smart washing machines, their key features, and how they enhance the washing machine spin cycle. Additionally, we’ll discuss the importance of washer machine hoses and the benefits of AI wash functions.

Introducing LG’s full range of AI-powered Smart Washing Machines

While this all may seem very technical, and perhaps a bit complicated, the AI features on LG’s range of smart washing machines are very easy to use. Each model is designed with a user-friendly interface, ensuring seamless navigation of each AI feature. This includes a large dial display with built-in controls that make tailoring your laundry routine more convenient than ever.

AI Wash Features Explained

LG’s AI-powered smart washing machines come with an array of different smart features to elevate your laundry routine.

AI DD™ Technology

LG's Smart Washing Machines with AI DD® technology use sensors to determine the right settings for your wash based on the weight and softness of the fabric in the load.2 Using its database of washing patterns and fabric types, the AI technology pulls information to alter its settings to optimally suit the load, providing tailored care for fabrics and enhancing washing efficiency.  

 

Turbo Clean 360® Technology

LG's Turbo Clean 360® technology offers a powerful multi-directional wash, delivering water jets from multiple angles for an exceptional clean. This advanced system ensures that every part of your laundry load is thoroughly washed in less time. Remarkably, it can wash 5kg of lightly soiled clothes in just 39 minutes,3 with water jets operating continuously during both the wash and rinse cycles.  

ThinQ® Technology

ThinQ® is LG’s smart home appliance hub. It works by connecting your washing machine to your smartphone via the ThinQ® app, allowing you to monitor your wash on your phone, no matter where you are!1

You can also download customised wash cycles on the ThinQ® app, making finding the right cycle for delicate fabric types easier than ever! ThinQ®''s smart features don’t just end at remote control and monitoring; it also allows you to manage your wash with voice control technology.

 

This works with voice-activated AI speakers. By asking your washer, “What stage of the cycle is my wash?” the AI will listen, and then verify the cycle for you. Simple!

 

ThinQ®is not only upgrading your laundry game but making your house smarter too.

 

To connect your washing machine to ThinQ® simply:

 

  • Download the ThinQ® app from the App Store or Google Play store.
  • Use the in-app scanner to scan the QR code on your washing machine, or home appliance (Models without a QR code can be set up by entering their serial number into the ThinQ® app).
  • After scanning the QR code, follow a few simple in-app setup steps and that’s it! Your device is registered and you’re ready to manage your washing, no matter where you are!* 

 

*For further instructions and more information on connecting your other home appliance to the ThinQ® app, check out our support guides!

ezDispense® Technology

LG’s Smart Washing Machines with ezDispense® simplifies your laundry game by using auto-dispense technology to detect the right amount of detergent and fabric softener based on the wash cycle and load size.4 This saves you time and potentially money by ensuring the best cleaning results without the hassle of manual measuring or overusing any products. 

Mastering the AI Washing Machine Spin Cycle

The spin cycle is an integral part of any wash. So, when it comes to updating your laundry process, mastering the cycles of a spin washer is a must. This is because its various functions and cycles will impact the outcome of your wash, resulting in different laundry outcomes. Understanding each function, and its significance in the washing process, is crucial.

 

LG’s AI-powered smart washing machines simplify this by automatically selecting the optimal spin cycle based on the weight and softness of your clothes.2 This ensures that each wash is tailored to your laundry needs, making your laundry routine more efficient and effective. With features like TurboClean 360® and AI DD® technology, you can trust that LG’s smart washing machines help deliver exceptional performance every time.

 

Some of these main washer spin cycle features include:

Water Removal

One of the key features of the spin cycle is to remove any excess water from the drum after the wash has finished. This works by the high speed of the spin cycle pushing any residual water out of the clothes and then draining the water. This stops the now clean clothes from getting dirty again by being washed in stagnant water.

 

The water removal feature of a spin cycle helps to shorten wash times because it reduces any moisture that may be left in the load. A spin cycle’s water removal feature also helps to prevent the growth of mildew, which can not only cause musty smells and odours but also damage fabrics.

Fabric Care

An important feature for washing machines is having a range of different spin speeds. This is to accommodate different types of fabrics. Different fabrics need different washes in terms of wash speed and water temperature to protect them from damage.

 

Delicate fabrics, like wool or silk, may require a slower spin speed to prevent damage, whereas more durable fabrics, like denim or cotton, can handle higher spin speeds.

Spin Speed

The faster the spin speed, the more water is extracted from the washing machine drum. This results in shorter drying times, which makes a fast spin cycle a great option if you’re in a time pinch. However, faster spin speeds are more likely to cause damage to your clothes, so it’s important to be mindful of using this cycle when washing delicate fabrics.

Cycle Length

For heavier loads, or those that require a very thorough clean, a longer spin cycle is optimal. This is because a longer cycle duration allows for more time to remove water. Again, it is important to be mindful of delicate fabrics, or washes that require a less thorough clean, as longer cycles can be too harsh on these loads, causing potential damage.

Load Size

The size and distribution of your laundry load are very important when choosing the correct spin cycle. This is because washing machines need to be able to properly distribute the load in their drum for effective cleaning and spinning. Uneven loads can also cause excess vibrations during a wash cycle, which may result in damage to the machine itself.

 

Finding the right spin cycle to suit your wash is so important for not only efficient cleaning and fabric protection but also for potentially saving you time, energy, and money. This is why an LG washing machine with smart AI DD® technology is the easy choice to take your laundry routine to the next level.

 

With LG’s full range of smart washing machines featuring AI technologies like AI DD® and smart washing features like TurboClean 360® and ThinQ®  technology, you can experience unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and performance.  

 

So why not step up your laundry game and experience the transformative power of AI in your own home? With LG's innovative smart washing machines, achieving cleaner, fresher clothes has never been easier!

1 LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.

2 AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

3 Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

4 ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 35 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 42ml (for 2kg-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 17ml, 6kg - 12kg is 55ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.

