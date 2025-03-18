Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Home, smart home

Focus on what matters most. LG AI home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human.

A woman lies on her side, sleeping in bed. In front of her, the LG ThinQ ON device is glowing.

Affectionate Intelligence

What makes a home more human?
How the look expresses your style?
How the environment helps you relax?
How the memories fill the space?

LG smart devices, with LG Affectionate Intelligence, are optimised to learn and analyse your patterns, ensuring you enjoy your time at home like it should be—home sweet home.

The AI button on the LG AI Magic Remote is highlighted, with the features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard introduced above it.

LG OLED

The next generation of LG AI TV

Stop searching and start talking. Ask your TV what to watch and AI voice-activated intelligence can customise suggestions to your taste. Just press the AI Button on the remote to get started.*

Explore key features

pause

LG WashTower

Lighten your load

LG AI gives new meaning to "set it and forget it" with AI DD® technology. AI DD® detects load size and fabric type to optimise each wash at the push of a button, allowing you to take a load off (while still getting a load done).

Explore key features

Furniture is placed in a space illuminated by red lighting, with an Xboom on the table in the center, scanning the surrounding space.

LG xboom

Surround your space with powerful sound and ambient light, optimized by LG AI.

Sound and style collide to deliver an audio punch anytime.

*This product is not yet available.

Explore key features

pause

LG CordZero™

Home's secret helper

LG CordZero™ All-in-one Robot Vacuum—your ultimate cleaning solution. It takes care of cleaning every corner of your space, and even self-cleans the mop, so you can enjoy true freedom of daily chores.

*This product is not yet available.

Explore key features

pause

LG StanbyME

Viewing variety

Beautiful, functional, and flexible—LG StanbyME, the wireless smart touch screen lets you enjoy content your way, in any space, for work or relaxation.

Other stories

In a spacious office within a building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, people are seated at office desks, and LG system air conditioners and air purifiers are visible.

Work, behind the scenes

Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you.

Inside a car with two people sitting, the LG AI logo is glowing on the screen.

Drive into the future

Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions.

People are sitting around the table, smiling, and the LG ThinQ is turned on above the table on the left.

Less artificial, more human

LG Affectionate Intelligence

*Images simulated for illustrative purposes only. Overseas products shown certain products and features may not be available in Australia or may be available by update at a later date.

*Feature Availability.

  • LG OLED

    AI magic remote

    • *AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
    • *An internet connection is required for use.
    • *AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

    AI Voice ID

    • *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
    • *Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
    • *Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.

    AI Search

    • *AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
    • *The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

    AI Chatbot

    • *Internet connection required.
    • *AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
    • *It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.

    AI Concierge

    • *Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
    • *Menus displayed may be different upon release.
    • *Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

  • LG WashTower

    • *Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors. AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
    • *The video is simulated for illustrative purposes only.

  • LG CordZero™

    • *This is a staged advertisement image and not to be relied upon for size reference.

  • LG StanbyME

    • *Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.
    • *Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.
    • *Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.
    • *Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
    • *StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
    • *StanbyME supports the webOS platform (it does not support Google Play Store or Apple Store).
    • *Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.
    • *Apps that cannot be operated by touch can be controlled using the provided remote control.
    • *The remote control provided only works with StanbyME products.
    • *NFC functionality works after ThinQ app is loaded onto a mobile device and the device is connected to StanbyME via Wi-Fi (support may vary depending on the mobile device).
    • *Mobile screen sharing (mirroring) is available only on Android devices (iOS and macOS are not supported).
    • *Connection conditions may differ depending on the user's network environment.
    • *Depending on the specifications and manufacturer of the mobile device, screen sharing (mirroring) methods and image quality may differ.
