77 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

77 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV

OLED77G4PSA

77 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV

(5)
Front view with LG OLED evo G4 TV OLED77G4PSA, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem on screen.
Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness.

From the World's No.1 OLED TV Brand*

*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia

alpha 11 AI Processor

Leading a new era of LG OLED

Meet the power leading a new era of LG OLED. Offering a significant boost in AI performance, lifelike graphics, processing speeds, and performance-critical memory, the α11 AI Processor 4K changes more than just the picture. It redefines the way you experience OLED.*

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Below there are specification of alpha 11 AI processor compared to alpha 9 AI Processor. alpha 11 has 4X faster AI performance, 1.7X improved graphics, 1.3X faster processing speeds.

*Image quality dependent on source material.
**Comparison is based on TV with Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor.

Brightness Booster Max

Powering our brightest 4K OLED TVs

Say goodbye to dull visuals and open your eyes to incredible pictures with up to 150% higher peak brightness, powered by Brightness Booster Max.*

A whale is jumping out of the ocean against a black backdrop. The words of LG's Brightness Booster Max 'Up to 150% brighter' appear above the whale and gradually become brighter.

*Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.
One Wall Design

Create a streamlined look

The specially designed wall bracket helps ensure a streamlined fit, with minimal gap between your TV and the wall*.

*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.

AI Picture Pro

Feel the realism, see the quality

Resolution fine-tuned by AI

AI processing helps remove noise and enhances the colours of faces and objects, so they can appear defined and multi-dimensional without looking artificial*.

Capture the film's colour story

Filmmakers use colour to amplify mood and add nuance to characters and storylines. AI Director Processing identifies and analyses the colours in a scene to help re-create the director's emotional intent and bring you close to their original vision.

Bright in almost any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your room and balances the picture accordingly, for crisp and clear visuals.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

AI Sound Pro

Lifelike sound perfected by AI

Hear sensational 11.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, mixed by AI Sound Pro and remastered for clarity, impact, and balance control.*

Sound optimised for your space

Hear balanced audio that fills your room, without being overpowering. Whether you're watching from an open-plan lounge or a cosy nook, AI Acoustic Tuning helps your entertainment sound just right.**

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

Even in high-octane scenes, you can hear the main character talk over the action. AI Voice Remastering enhances the clarity of dialogue without effecting the rest of the audio mix.

Sound balanced to what you watch

Hear audio optimised to the content on the screen. Adaptive Sound Control analyses audio in real-time to allow clear voices, cinematic effects, and dramatic musical scores.

*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

Transform movie night. Ultra-vivid pictures from Dolby Vision combine with FILMMAKER MODE™ to help preserve the director's intention, optimising picture quality without distortion or over-processing.*

An image of a director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required

Dolby Atmos

Audio that pulls you into the heart of the action

Hear action surround you, with unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth from Dolby Atmos.*

An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.

LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.
OLED Care+

OLED Care+ has you covered

Watch with confidence, backed by a 5-year limited panel warranty. OLED Care brings integrated panel care, boosting the operational health and longevity of your LG OLED TV panel.^

^G4 - 5 year Limited Panel Warranty - 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts & labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

Free to be brilliant

Discover rich colour and perfect black, for a picture that's in a class of its own. LG OLED's self-lit pixels illuminate independently, with no backlight to dull their brilliance or limit your experience. As certified flicker-free, low blue light displays, LG OLED TVs are easy on your eyes.* So settle in to the couch, and enjoy the view.

*Flicker-free feature operates in standard settings. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

webOS 24

Home to your favourite content

Favourite streaming services are at your fingertips.* With so much content to choose from all in one place, everyone can find something great to enjoy.
LEARN MORE

LG WebOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The screen shows personalized recommendations "Top picks for you."

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 webOS upgrades over 5 years*.

LG WebOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Ultimate Gameplay

Seamless, synchronised fast action

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazingly fast 1ms response time, gaming at up to 144Hz, NVIDA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR support come together to create clear, smooth pictures.*

*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30,RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content.

Gaming Central

Easily switch up picture settings, without taking your eye off the game. Quickly change essential settings during play via the on-screen Game Dashboard and let Game Optimiser set the screen just how you like it.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

Unlock epic gaming titles

Dive into an amazing library of gaming titles and play almost instantly, with no downloads on GeForce NOW.*

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.

Add an LG Sound Bar

Upgrade your Home Entertainment Experience

Sound and vision in perfect harmony

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar speakers* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

Tidy up your act

Enjoy a streamlined setup with no visible cables between your LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV.* WOWCAST Ready helps you achieve neat, wire-free sound, with lossless 7.1.2 multi-channel audio.

Easy and convenient interface

Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the compatible LG Sound Bar* menu on the LG TV screen, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Beautifully Aligned.

LG G Series Sound Bar

Beautifully Aligned.
By Design.

LG G Series OLED TV and Sound Bar* both fit neatly to the wall, complementing each other perfectly.
Beautifully Aligned.
By Design.

Introducing the 2024 LG OLED TV Range

See which LG OLED TV is
right for you

See which LG OLED TV is<br> right for you Learn More

Watch, search & discover 30+ channels of TV Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more. Live & On Demand. All for FREE!

Learn more
Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

60W

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

37.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1712 x 1039 x 321

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1879 x 1130 x 228

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

37.4

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

44.0

Packaging Weight (kg)

51.1

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 300

BAR CODE

BAR CODE

8806091873750

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

REGULATORY

Energy Star Rating

4.5

Warranty Period

1 Year Parts and Labor (including Panel) + 4 Years Panel Replacement (Parts Only)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 