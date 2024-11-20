65 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia
Leading a new era of LG OLED
Below there are specification of alpha 11 AI processor compared to alpha 9 AI Processor. alpha 11 has 4X faster AI performance, 1.7X improved graphics, 1.3X faster processing speeds.
*Image quality dependent on source material.
**Comparison is based on TV with Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor.
Powering our brightest 4K OLED TVs
*Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.
*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
Feel the realism, see the quality
Resolution fine-tuned by AI
Capture the film's colour story
Bright in almost any light
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Lifelike sound perfected by AI
Sound optimised for your space
Voices cut through bustling backdrops
Sound balanced to what you watch
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
Movies scenes that appear to come to life
*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required
Audio that pulls you into the heart of the action
An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.
^G4 - 5 year Limited Panel Warranty - 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts & labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.
Free to be brilliant
*Flicker-free feature operates in standard settings. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
Home to your favourite content
LG WebOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The screen shows personalized recommendations "Top picks for you."
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Keep pace with the latest updates
LG WebOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
Seamless, synchronised fast action
*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30,RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content.
Gaming Central
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Unlock epic gaming titles
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.
Upgrade your Home Entertainment Experience
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
Tidy up your act
Easy and convenient interface
*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
Watch, search & discover 30+ channels of TV Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more. Live & On Demand. All for FREE!
-
65 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
-
G4 Pedestal Stand [ST-G4SN65]
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1441 x 826 x 24.3
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
23.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1441 x 826 x 24.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1441 x 865/910 x 263
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
-
485 x 263
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
23.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
29.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
34.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
-
300 x 300
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
-
8806091873767
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
-
4.0
-
Warranty Period
-
1 Year Parts and Labor (including Panel) + 4 Years Panel Replacement (Parts Only)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
All Spec
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.