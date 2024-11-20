Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Optimism your feed

Bring a smile back to your social media

Watch the film
People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism. People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism. People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.
Have you noticed your algorithm has gotten a little unpredictable?
  • Pink spiral icon.

    When you get bored, do you find yourself scrolling through social media, wondering where the fun went? Somehow it often feels like we're now stuck in an algorithmic loop of doom and gloom.

  • Emoji with a sad expression.

    The numbers don't lie: Our survey showed that 45% of people felt they received a similar or greater amount of negative content in their feeds compared to positive content. Additionally, 25% of people felt that negative content in their feeds made them feel anxious and unhappy.1)

  • LG's smiling face logo.

    As LG is all about 'Life's Good', we took this seriously. With Optimism your Feed, we spread optimism on your feed to make it a place you can truly enjoy.

  • Smartphone icon.

    So, where can you find these positive things? Right here. While enjoying the playlist LG has curated, you can bring a smile back to your algorithm.

  • 1) Survey Methodology

    • Timings : 26.04.2024 - 02.05.2024
    • Countries : USA, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UAE, KSA, Vietnam, South Korea, India, Australia
    • Method : Quantitative questionnaire online survey through Dynata’s proprietary panel

Let the optimism begin!

Man wearing a colorful jacket, red beanie, and pink shoes, smiling and posing indoors.
Woman speaking inside a car with the text 'I'm gonna be okay no matter what' at the bottom.
Close-up of a surprised prairie dog, evoking a humorous expression.
Person reading a book in a cozy, plant-filled room, radiating warmth and tranquility.
Woman with long dark hair smiling and holding a piece of sushi close to the camera.
Group of people enjoying an activity at a table, highlighting moments of connection and joy.
Blue-glasses-wearing woman in a red sweater, smiling with the text 'HAPPY SCROLLING' at the bottom.
Man dressed in a bright yellow outfit giving thumbs up, showcasing confidence and joy.

How to join
#optimismyourfeed

Image of the lge_lifesgood TikTok playlist screen, Optimism your feed.

Step 1

Search for @lge_lifesgood in Tiktok or click the link below. Find Optimism your feed and get scrolling!

Screen image of liking and commenting on the life's good playlist on TikTok.

Step 2

If find content enjoyable, engage with it by tapping, liking, or commenting and sharing. This will give your algorithm that extra boost.

Screen image of sharing the life's good playlist on TikTok.

Step 3

Share this playlist with your friends and family whose feeds could do with a glow up!

    Click here to watch playlist

    TikTok
    YouTube

    Meet the Optimism Squad

    Learn More

    Xavier Mortimer

    Magician Xavier Mortimer dramatically extending his hand.

    Optimism is an inspiration.
    I want to make people smile.

    Xavier Mortimer

    Tina Choi (Doobydobap)

    Tina Choi playfully holding a piece of kimbap near her eye.

    I want to make my viewers’ lives good, through consuming content.

    Tina Choi (Doobydobap)

    Casey Fiesler

    Casey Fiesler is smiling brightly while wearing a headset.

    We can choose to watch more positive content.

    Casey Fiesler

    Karol Stefanini

    Karol Stefanni smiling, holding a white pen.

    Happy to help make social media a good place again.

    Karol Stefanini

    Victoria Browne

    Victoria Browne gently smiling with her chin on her hand.

    You have every right/ability to be present in your life!

    Victoria Browne

    Josh Harmon

    Josh Harmon covering his ears in front of a drum set under lighting.

    Better content leads to a better life.

    Josh Harmon

    Spread your optimism vibe in social media!

    What brings a smile to your face? What is the most memorable moment in your life that you'll never forget? Share your moments of optimism in your daily life with us. Let’s make a movement to spread optimism on social media! #Optimismyourfeed #LifesGood

    Instagram story
    Step 1

    Tap @lg_global story highlight named #LifesGood

    Screen image of lg_global Instagram.
    Step 2

    Tap “Add yours” sticker to share your optimism moments

    Screen image of "Add yours" sticker on Instagram story.
    Step 3

    Tag @lg_global and upload it to your story

    Screen image of posting Instagram story.
    Share your optimism
      Two people with snorkeling gear underwater, casually chilling.
      Smiling woman in a pink hoodie running on a sunny day.
      Cuddling a content, sleeping orange cat.
      A laughing child with a wide smile.
      Join the relay

      Learn more on our stories

      Why we embrace bold optimism?
      Explore the reasons behind our strong belief.

      Discover Life's Good
      Pay with Zip

      Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

      • cart

        Add your favourites to cart

      • checkout

        Select Afterpay at checkout

      • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

      • installment

        Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

      All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

      Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

      LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

      Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

      zip
      An account for everyone

      Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

      picture
      Repay your way
      Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
      picture
      Shop just about everywhere
      Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
      picture
      Rewards
      Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
      Most popular
      icon-payment-au-zip-pay

      Up to $1,000

      Interest free always

      For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

      Apply Now

      • Interest free always1

      • Flexible repayments

      • No establishment fee

      • $9.95 monthly account fee

        Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

      • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

      icon-payment-au-zip-money

      Over $1,000

      Bigger purchases

      For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

      Apply Now

      • Interest free for first 3 months1

        Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

      • Flexible repayments

        Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

      • One-off establishment fee

        A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

      • $9.95 monthly account fee

        Waived if you have nothing owing.

      • Interest free instalment plans2

        For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

      Frequently Asked Questions
      1. Zip Pay

      Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

      2. Zip Money

      Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

      Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
      Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
       