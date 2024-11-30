Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Lucht-water warmtepompen

LG THERMA V, een duurzame oplossing voor thuisverwarming.
Stap over op LG THERMA V om op energierekeningen te besparen en de impact op het milieu te verminderen.

LG lucht naar water warmtepomp THERMA V, zwartgekleurde buitenunit wordt op de buitenmuur van het huis geplaatst.

Vervang uw oude gasketel door LG Therma V

Doe een investering die u terugverdient.

Vervang uw oude gasketel door LG Therma V

#CareForWhereYouLive

Ontdek duurzame verwarming met LG THERMA V.

Klik om ons volledige campagneverhaal te bekijken.

Op een kille winteravond, de algemene buitenkant van een huis met warme lampen aan. Nieuwe zwartgekleurde LG lucht naar water warmtepomp THERMA V is aan de voorkant van het huis geplaatst.

Doorbraak in thuisverwarming

Geen zorgen meer in de winter.

LG THERMA V's innovatieve verwarmingsoplossing voor uw nieuwe huis.

*Het product dat op de afbeelding wordt weergegeven, kan afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Warmtepomp
Wat is een warmtepomp?

LG THERMA V lucht-water warmtepomp is een duurzame, koolstofarme verwarmingsoplossing voor uw huis. Terwijl de meeste andere verwarmingssystemen afhankelijk zijn van fossiele brandstoffen, maakt LG gebruik van hernieuwbare energiebronnen om warmte te genereren door 20% elektriciteit en 80% buitenlucht te combineren, waardoor THERMA V een groen alternatief is voor uw oude gasketel.*

Voordelen van lucht-water warmtepompen

De LG THERMA V biedt een duurzame, koolstofefficiënte en betaalbare verwarmingservaring voor uw huis.

Een vader en een jonge dochter doen samen de afwas met heet water in de keuken.

LG THERMA V staat naast een pilaar van een huis met uitzicht op de rivier ernaast.

Kostenbesparing en efficiëntie

LG THERMA V kan uw energierekening verlagen door tot 5 keer meer warmte-energie op te wekken dan dat deze aan elektrische stroom verbruikt.* Het verwarmt uw huis efficiënt en levert het hele jaar door warm water. Maak u ook geen zorgen over de initiële kosten. Ontdek hoe de overheid kan helpen met subsidies om uw huis klaar te maken voor de toekomst.

*De efficiëntieverhouding is bedoeld voor algemeen begrip en is gebaseerd op de seizoensprestatiecoëfficiënt (SCOP) van THERMA V R290 Monobloc bij lage temperatuur en gemiddelde klimaatomstandigheden, die hoger dan 5. De werkelijke efficiëntie kan variëren afhankelijk van de water- en buitentemperatuur.
*De omvang van de overheidssubsidie kan per land verschillen.

Een technicus staat naast de nieuwe zwartgekleurde THERMA V en praat met een jong stel terwijl hij de LG lucht naar water warmtepomp installeert.

Eenvoudig te installeren, weinig zorgen over onderhoud

Bij de installatie van de LG THERMA V warmtepomp hoeft het bestaande verwarmingssysteem niet te worden vervangen en is er zelfs weinig onderhoud nodig, waardoor de THERMA V een handige manier is om uw huis het hele jaar door te verwarmen.

Een volwassen vrouw en een man zitten op een bank in huis en praten met een glimlach. Er staat een Stilte Markering-certificeringslogo naast de afbeelding.

Het ultieme comfort

Ervaar het ultieme comfort met LG THERMA V R32 Monobloc S. Deze efficiënte en discrete verwarmingsoplossing voor uw huis is voorzien van geluidsbeperkende technologie, zodat u rekening kunt houden met uw buren. Met de ThinQ™ mobiele app kunt u zelfs uw warmtepomp altijd en overal bedienen.

*Beschikbaarheid van thinq app functies kan per land verschillen.

Een jongen speelt met een hond in de tuin van het huis en een nieuwe zwartgekleurde LG THERMA V is geïnstalleerd bij het voorste deel van de muur van het huis.

Geen gas, weinig koolstof

De geavanceerde warmtepomptechnologie van LG THERMA V kan helpen uw ecologische voetafdruk te verkleinen, terwijl het ook een reeks energiebesparingen en economische voordelen biedt. Doe mee met de groene energiebeweging; verwarm uw huis en help tegelijkertijd de aarde af te koelen.
Door uw warmtepomp te combineren met zonnepanelen en een energieopslagsysteem kunt u nog meer energie besparen.

THERMA V reeks

De LG THERMA V lucht-water warmtepomp reeks bestaat uit verschillende modellen die verschillen in installatietype, capaciteit en meer.

R290 Monobloc

Productafbeeldingen van LG THERMA V Split type.

Productafbeeldingen van LG THERMA V Hydrosplit type.

Productafbeeldingen van LG THERMA V Monobloktype.

Productafbeeldingen van LG WH20S

Productafbeeldingen van LG WH27S

Productafbeeldingen van LG HN0916T

Ontdek meer over een lucht-water warmtepomp

Lees onze artikelen en laatste nieuws in het blog voor nuttige inzichten voor uw thuis.

Welke warmtepomp is het meest geschikt voor mij?

LG biedt verschillende soorten warmtepompen met lucht als bron, en wij helpen u graag bij het doorlopen van het proces voor het kiezen van de juiste optie voor u. We gaan nu bekijken wat een warmtepomp eigenlijk is, waar een warmtepomp moet worden geplaatst en wat de voordelen zijn van de verschillende soorten lucht-naar-water warmtepompen.

Lees meer over warmtepomptype

Koopgids voor warmtepompinstallatie

We bieden u alle benodigde informatie over warmtepompen, de installatie en het onderhoud in een compact artikel dat u kan helpen bij het proces.

Lees meer over de koopgids

Kosten en besparingen die een warmtepomp oplevert

We gebruiken de markt in het Verenigd Koninkrijk als basis voor het onderzoeken van de algehele kosten voor het investeren in een warmtepomp, en daarom is dit een perfect moment om te kopen.

Lees meer over warmtepompkosten

Een warmtepomp met luchtbron installeren

Er zijn enkele belangrijke dingen om rekening mee te houden bij de overstap naar een warmtepomp, zoals de ruimte voor de installatie, de kosten, het soort gebouw en de regio waar u woont.

Lees meer over de overwegingen

Wat is een warmtepomp met luchtbron?

We kijken in dit artikel naar wat een warmtepomp precies is, hoe efficiënt ze zijn, waarom ze beter zijn voor het milieu en hoeveel u kunt besparen als u kiest voor een warmtepomp

Meer informatie over awhp
