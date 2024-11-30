THERMA V MonoblocOFFERTE AANVRAGEN

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V Monobloc
Waarom LG Monobloc
Ruimtebesparende alles-in-één oplossing
De LG Monobloc heeft alleen een waterleiding nodig, zodat er geen leidingwerk voor koudemiddel hoeft te worden aangelegd. Dit maakt niet alleen de installatie een stuk eenvoudiger, maar is ook een ruimtebesparende oplossing bij beperkte ruimte.
LG Therma V outdoor unit on the house's side links to indoor space heaters and a water tank via red pipes, which also connect the tank to a bathtub.
Efficiënte verwarming in huis
De energiezuinigheid van de R1 Compressor zorgt voor betere verwarming en warm water, en lagere kosten. Daarnaast biedt de Monobloc stabiele verwarming met een breed operationeel bereik tot -15℃
A woman is holding a cup and book while covered with the while the LG Therma V outdoor unit and a glowing red radiator adorn the right side.
LG ThinQ
Geniet van de vrijheid om het huis op afstand te bedienen. De LG ThinQ-app maakt het mogelijk om de temperatuur te bedienen en in realtime te kijken naar energieverbruik. Zo kun je zorgen voor optimaal zuinig gebruik van je energie.
A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG monobloc and WiFi modem on the right via a dotted line.
* Let op: een wifimodem is vereist.