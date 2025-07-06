Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Gebruik code "LG_25JAAR" voor 10% korting* bij het afrekenen!

Word nu member en krijg extra 2% korting + Gratis Installatie!

Gebruik code "LG_25JAAR" voor 10% korting* bij het afrekenen! Inloggen/Aanmelden
De onzichtbare hulp die je altijd al wilde

Ontdek thuis het gemak van LG’s slimme wasmachines en koelkasten.

 

Dankzij technologieën zoals AI DD™, InstaView en Door Cooling™ wordt jouw dagelijkse routine eenvoudiger, zuiniger en slimmer. LG herkent wat je nodig hebt en past zich automatisch aan. Dat voelt als onzichtbare hulp in huis.

 

Met LG witgoed geniet je van slimme prestaties die écht verschil maken.

 

Nu tijdelijk tot €400 cashback bij aankoop van een LG wasmachine of koelkast.

 

*Geldig bij aankoop van geselecteerde actiemodellen van 1 juli t/m 31 augustus 2025 bij deelnemende verkooppunten. Deze cashbackactie kan niet gecombineerd worden met kortingscodes van AWIN, Corporate Benefits en Consumentenbond. Ga voor de actievoorwaarden en actiemodellen naar https://www.lg.com/nl/promoties/hs-25Q3-cashback

 

Maak kennis met de actiemodellen en claim je cashback hier

Eerst de Ultieme kijkervaring, nu ook nog de slimste.

Ontdek thuis de ongekende kijkervaring van het meest verkochte OLED merk ter wereld*.

Ervaar elk detail van je favoriete sportwedstrijd, word volledig opgenomen in de wereld van je favoriete film, of behaal de overwinning tijdens het gamen. LG OLED’s superieure beeldkwaliteit maakt elke kijkervaring onvergetelijk.

 

Met LG AI op de nieuwste LG OLED en QNED-televisies van 2025 geniet je van moeiteloze bediening en gepersonaliseerde kijkervaringen.

De AI past beeld en geluid automatisch aan voor de beste kwaliteit. Zo wordt tv-kijken nog intuïtiever en meeslepender!

 

Nu tijdelijk tot €500,- cashback bij aankoop van een OLED of QNED actiemodel.

De actie is geldig bij aankoop van een LG TV promotiemodel vanaf 17 mei en 31 juli 2025. 

 

* Bron: Interne gegevens van LG. Aantal leveringen aan retailers in Europa, 2013-2025.

* Bron: Omdia. Leveringen per eenheid 2013-2024 (West-Europa + Oost-Europa). Deze gegevens worden aangeleverd door een externe partij, OMDIA.

*LG OLED TV's zijn door Omdia al 12 jaar op rij uitgeroepen tot bestverkochte OLED TV-merk.

 

Maak kennis met de actiemodellen en claim je cashback hier
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 