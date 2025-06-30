Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG OLED Ontdek de
eindeloze innovatie

Het embleem “World's number 1 OLED TV for 12 Years” (’s werelds beste OLED TV voor 12 jaar). De achtergrond lijkt op een tentoonstellingsruimte. Een LG OLED TV is zichtbaar in de verte.

12 jaar erfgoed in innovatie en revolutionaire vooruitgang
in de industrie

LG levert al meer dan 12 jaar voortdurend revolutionaire OLED-technologie in de industrie. Lees meer over onze geschiedenis van de eerste OLED TV ter wereld tot onze OLED-innovaties met AI in 2025.

LG TV. Titel is “2025, LG's latest OLED evo G5” (2025, de laatste OLED evo G5 van LG). Prijsvermeldingen staan ernaast. “Tom's guide, G5 appears to be even brighter and more colorful” (Tom's guide, G5 lijkt nog helderder en kleurrijker). “2025 Best of Innovation in Video Displays” (2025 beste innovatie in videoschermen) van de CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Title is “2024 World's first Transparent OLED TV” (2024 de eerste transparante OLED TV ter wereld). Prijsvermeldingen naast de LG Signature OLED T TV. “Time best inventions 2024, a new take on the subtly attractive TV” (Time beste innovaties 2024, een nieuwe versie van de subiel aantrekkelijke TV). “2025 iF design award gold winner” (winnaar goud 2025 iF design aware). “2024 Best of Innovation in Video Displays” (2024 beste innovatie in videoschermen) van de CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Titel is “2023 world's first True Wireless OLED TV” (2023 de eerste daadwerkelijk draadloze OLED TV). Prijsvermeldingen staan ernaast. “What Hi-Fi, paves the way for more TVs to become conveniently wireless in future years” (What Hi-Fi, maakt de weg vrij voor nog meer handige draadloze TV’s in de toekomst). “2025 Best of Innovation in Video displays” (2025 beste innovatie in videoschermen) en “2024 Best of Innovation in Gaming & eSports” (2024 beste innovatie in gaming en eSports) van CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Titel is “2020 World's first Rollable OLED TV” (2020 eerste oprolbare OLED TV ter wereld). Prijsvermeldingen staan ernaast. “Forbes, this remarkable rollable OLED TV wowed all” (Forbes, deze ongelofelijke oprolbare OLED TV deed iedereen steil achterover slaan). “2020 Best of Innovation award” (2020 beste innovatie-prijs) van CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Titel is “2017 World's first Wallpaper OLED TV” (2017 eerste Wallpaper OLED TV ter wereld). Prijsvermeldingen staan ernaast. “Video, finally a dream come true” (Video, eindelijk een droom die uit komt). “2017 Best of Innovation award” (2017 beste innovatie-prijs) van CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Titel is “2013 World's first 55-inch OLED TV” (2013 eerste 55-inch OLED TV ter wereld).

*Omdia. 12 jaar als nummer 1 met de meeste verkochte eenheden 2013-2024. Dit resultaat is geen reclame voor LGE of zijn producten. Bezoek https://www.omdia.com/ voor meer informatie.

Maak kennis met de innovatie die het middelpunt vormt van elke
LG OLED

De eerste speciale OLED-processor, jarenlang geperfectioneerd

Onze alpha AI-processor, speciaal gemaakt voor OLED, maakt indruk met hypermoderne technologie. Elke nieuwe evolutie tilt al meer dan een decennium de normen voor OLED-kwaliteit naar een hoger niveau.

Bekijk onze beste OLED TV

De evolutie van elke alpha AI-processor van 2018 tot heden wordt weergegeven. Ingebedde tekst laat de processorinnovatie of -upgrades zien die elk jaar is geïntroduceerd, eindigend met de laatste, hyperpersonalisatie gebaseerd op 1,6 miljard afbeeldingen en 40 miljoen datapunten voor geluid.

*Specificaties kunnen per model verschillen.

Ervaar perfect zwart OLED; alleen met LG OLED.

Ontdek adembenemende beelden die alleen perfect zwarte OLED kan weergeven. Geniet van perfect zwart, perfecte kleur, soepel kleurverloop zonder vervaging, een oneindige contrastverhouding in een echte resolutie met heldere pixels.

Wandgemonteerde LG OLED TV. Op het scherm is een gebergte te zien tegen een avondhemel gevuld met sterren. Het scherm is in het midden gesplitst. Aan één kant, met het label “Non Perfect Black display” (niet-perfect zwarte weergave), zijn de kleuren dof en grijs en de sterren nauwelijks zichtbaar. Aan de andere kant, met het label “Perfect Black display” (perfect zwarte weergave), zijn de kleuren diep en donker en de sterren helder en wit, wat resulteert in een prettig beeld met een hoog contrast.

Perfect zwart

Perfect zwart is UL-geverifieerd en levert

perfect zwarte resultaten die waargenomen

helderheid en contrast verbeteren, ongeacht

een heldere of donkere omgeving om je heen.

*LG OLED-display is door UL geverifieerd op perfect zwart, gemeten volgens IDMS 11.5 ring-licht reflectie, gebaseerd op een typische omgeving voor binnenverlichting (200 tot 500 lux).

*Daadwerkelijke prestaties kunnen verschillen op basis van de omgevingsverlichting en de kijkomgeving.

Kleurrijke papegaai in ultrahoge definitie tegen een zwarte achtergrond. Rondom zweven waterdruppels in de lucht. De afbeelding laat Perfecte kleur zien omdat elke verschillende tint op het lichaam van de papegaai helder en levendig is. De donkere achtergrond met de gedetailleerde waterspetters laat ook zien hoe reflectievrij het scherm is. Verschillende logocertificaten van UL en Intertek zijn zichtbaar. Deze verwijzen naar 100% kleurgetrouwheid, 100% kleurvolume en reflectievrije claim. Tekst is ook zichtbaar: Controleer het Perfecte kleur-keurmerk.

Perfecte kleur

LG OLED TV’s, een favoriet van filmprofessionals,

hebben gecertificeerd 100% kleurvolume en

100% keurgetrouwheid. Geniet van accurate,

levendige kleuren, zelfs bij zonlicht

of in donkere omgevingen.

*'Reflectievrij' geldt voor OLED M5 83/77/65 inch en OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inch.

*‘100% kleurgetrouwheid’ en ‘100% kleurvolume voor DCI-P3’ is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED TV’s.

*LG OLED-display is geverifieerd voor UL voor perfecte kleur gemeten op basis van IDMS 11.5 lichtbandreflectienormen.

*100% kleurvolume wordt gedefinieerd als de prestaties van weergave die gelijk is aan of groter dan het formaat van het DCI-P3 standaard kleurvolume zoals onafhankelijk bevestigd door Intertek.

*Het LG OLED-scherm is door Intertek gecertificeerd voor 100% kleurgetrouwheid, gemeten volgens de CIE DE2000-norm met 125 kleurpatronen.

*De reflectie van het display is gedefinieerd als de Specular Component Included (SCI)-waarde bij 550nm, onafhankelijk getest door Intertek.

*Het LG OLED-scherm is door Intertek gemeten als reflectievrij beeldscherm met een reflectie van minder dan 1%.

De beste filmmakers kiezen voor
LG OLED

Onze OLED TV’s voldoen aan de hoogste normen voor bioscoopkwaliteit. Lees meer over de persoonlijke voorkeur van professionals uit de branche voor de innovatie en kwaliteit van LG OLED TV’s.

Amerikaanse filmmaker Sean Baker vertelt wat hij zo goed vindt aan LG OLED TV’s. Zijn citaat: “the blacks are rich. Overall it's just an incredible image” (Het zwart is diep. Over het geheel gezien is het een prachtig beeld).

Sean Baker

Het interview met cinematograaf Natasha Braier over de reden voor haar voorkeur voor LG OLED TV. Haar citaat: “that's mainly because only LG OLED represents the colors I intended with a rich spectrum” (dat is vooral omdat alleen LG OLED de kleuren kan weergegeven die ik bedoelde met een rijk spectrum).

Natasha Braier

Professionele kleurkunstenaar Walter Volpatto vertelt over de kleurreproductie van LG OLED TV’s. Zijn citaat: “this allows for detailed color reproduction and contrast to be preserved as the creator intended (dit maakt het mogelijk om kleuren in detail te reproduceren en contrast precies in stand te houden zoals de maker heeft bedoeld).

Walter Volpatto

Le cinémagraphe Ed Grau parle du Noir parfait LG OLED. Sa citation est mise en évidence : en tant que personne très attentive aux zones sombres lors du tournage, j’ai été très impressionné par la restitution du Noir parfait sur la LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Amerikaans cinematograaf Chris Blauvelt praat over de reflectievrije eigenschappen van het LG OLED TV-scherm. Zijn citaat: “it was great to see the true darkness of the image without any reflection. I also appreciated the dynamic tone mapping pro feature” (het was geweldig om het ware donker van het beeld zonder reflectie te zien. Ik vond ook de dynamic tone mapping pro-functie heel goed).

Chris Blauvelt

Cinematograaf Amy Vincent deelt haar indrukken van de LG OLED TV. Haar citaat: “I was impressed by how well the LG OLED captured the tones and curves of dark areas” (ik was onder de indruk hoe goed de LG OLED de kleuren en rondingen van donkere gebieden weergaf).

Amy Vincent

Kleurkunstenaar John Daro uit LA praat over de Perfect zwart-functie van de LG OLED TV. Haar citaat: “Perfect Black was indeed close to perfect. I was able to experience very dark and extreme black levels” (Perfect zwart was inderdaad bijna perfect. Ik heb hele donkere en extreem ware niveaus kunnen ervaren).

John Daro

Cinematograaf Tim S. Kang bespreekt zijn ervaring met de beeldkwaliteit van een LG OLED TV. Zijn citaat: “I could see with my eyes that LG OLED is the best at rendering black, preserving even the smallest details” (ik kon met mijn eigen ogen zien dat OLED het best was in het weergeven van zwart, waarbij zelfs de kleinste details in stand worden gehouden).

Tim S. Kang

Zuid-Koreaanse filmregisseur Na Hong-Jin praat over zijn ervaring met het kijken van bioscoopfilms op een LG OLED TV. Zijn citaat: “I felt that it was displaying the original conditions in which the film was shot” (ik had het gevoel als de originele omstandigheden werden weergegeven waarin de film is gemaakt).

Na Hong-jin

De volgende generatie van
LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote
maakt de AI
experience compleet

Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Geen extra apparaat nodig! Met een bewegingssensor en scrollwiel kun je aanwijzen en klikken om hem te gebruiken als muis of spreek gewoon voor spraakopdrachten.

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.

*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig. 

*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*AI Magic Remote moet mogelijk apart worden aangeschaft, afhankelijk van de grootte, het model en de regio van je tv.

LG webOS-interface met de AI Magic Remote op de voorgrond. De thumbnails op de gebruikersinterface geven persoonlijk contentadvies van AI Voice ID weer.
Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.
Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.
Een gezin van vier zit rond een LG AI TV. Er verschijnt een cirkel rond de persoon die de afstandsbediening vasthoudt en zijn naam wordt weergegeven. Dit laat zien hoe AI Voice ID de stem van elke gebruiker herkent. De webOS-interface laat vervolgens zien hoe de AI automatisch van account wisselt en gepersonaliseerde content aanbeveelt.
AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID herkent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je spreekt.

AI Search

Vraag alles aan je tv. De ingebouwde AI herkent je stem en geeft snel persoonlijke aanbevelingen op je verzoeken. Je kunt ook extra resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Communiceer met AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote en beantwoord alle vragen, van instellingenconfiguratie tot problemen oplossen. AI kan intentie van gebruikers begrijpen en direct oplossingen bieden.

*AI geeft mogelijk verminderde of beperkte content weer, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit. 

*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.

*Werkt alleen met apps die de Voice ID-account ondersteunen.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd. 

*AI Search gebruikt het LLM-model in de VS en Korea.

*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice.

*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.
Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Picture Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Een van de opties is gemarkeerd alsof de gebruiker al een keus heeft gemaakt.
Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Sound Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Raster met verschillende pictogrammen voor geluidsfragmenten. Een van de opties is gemarkeerd alsof de gebruiker al een keus heeft gemaakt.
AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis.

AI Picture Wizard

Geavanceerde algoritmes leren jouw voorkeuren door 1,6 miljard afbeeldingsmogelijkheden door te nemen. Je tv selecteert een persoonlijke afbeelding speciaal voor jou, gebaseerd op je keuzes.

AI Sound Wizard

Kies de audio die je het liefst hoort uit verschillende geluidsclips. AI maakt een op maat gemaakt geluidsprofiel afgestemd op je voorkeuren op basis van 40 miljoen parameters.

*De ondersteunde menu’s en apps van AI Concierge kunnen per land verschillen.

*Het getoonde menu van AI Concierge kan anders zijn bij de release.

*Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden van AI Concierge variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Ervaar de toekomst van televisie: waar innovatie en
perfectie samenkomen

De eerste
daadwerkelijk
draadloze OLED TV
ter wereld met
4K 144Hz video-
en audio-overdracht

Onze Zero Connect Box geeft 4K visueel

verliesloze beeldkwaliteit weer met lage latentie.

Verminder kabelrommel en geniet van gevarieerde

content zonder het gedoe van

gecompliceerde bekabeling.

Drie verschillende huiskamers met een LG daadwerkelijk draadloze TV die laat zien hoe netjes de ruimte eruit ziet zonder de kabels. De Zero Connect Box is ergens netjes opgeborgen, bijna uit zicht.

*De eerste 144Hz daadwerkelijk draadloze TV in vergelijking met traditionele TV’s die een tuner vereisen voor het verzenden van signalen.

*4K 144Hz geldt voor OLED M5 83/77/65 inch. Andere daadwerkelijk draadloze modellen hebben 120 Hz refresh rate.

*Visueel verliesloos van interne testresultaten met ISO/IEC 29170-2. Daadwerkelijke prestaties hangen af van instellingen, omgevingsomstandigheden en gebruik. 

*Zero Connect Box moet lager worden geïnstalleerd dan de draadloze ontvanger van de tv.

*Plaatsing van de Zero Connect Box in een kast kan resulteren in signaalverstoring op basis van het materiaal en de dikte van de kast.

*Apparaten moeten via een draad worden aangesloten op de Zero Connect Box.

*Voedingskabelverbinding met zowel het TV-scherm als de Zero Connect Box vereist.

*Klanten krijgen bij aankoop de LG OLED evo of de LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

De eerste
transparante en daadwerkelijk
draadloze OLED
TV met 4K 120Hz
video- en
audio-overdracht

LG SIGNATURE OLED T biedt unieke, nieuwe 

mogelijkheden, met een adembenemende en 

surrealistische kijkervaring.

Verschillende ruimtes met een LG Signature OLED T TV. In elke ruimte staat de TV in transparante modus om te laten zien hoe beelden van T-Contents opgaan in de realiteit. Op een van de beelden wordt de informatiebalk weergegeven met de datum tijd en temperatuur.

*4K 144Hz geldt voor OLED M5 83/77/65 inch. Andere daadwerkelijk draadloze modellen hebben 120 Hz refresh rate.

*Plaatsing van de Zero Connect Box in een kast kan resulteren in signaalverstoring op basis van het materiaal en de dikte van de kast.

*Zero Connect Box moet lager worden geïnstalleerd dan de draadloze ontvanger van de tv.

*Apparaten moeten via een draad worden aangesloten op de Zero Connect Box.

*Voedingskabelverbinding met zowel het TV-scherm als de Zero Connect Box vereist.

*Klanten krijgen bij aankoop de LG OLED evo of de LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

*De eerste transparante TV ter wereld in vergelijking met traditionele TV’s die een tuner vereisen voor het verzenden van signalen.

*De producttransparantie is bepaald op 43% op basis van interne tests. Dit kan verschillende op basis van de daadwerkelijke gebruiksomgeving en omstandigheden.

Geef kunst een extra dimensie met LG OLED-technologie

Bekende kunstenaars kiezen LG OLED als hun digitale canvas 

Onze eindeloze innovaties hebben nu ook hun weg gevonden naar de wereld van de kunst. LG OLED inspireert kunstenaars uit de hele wereld om unieke ervaringen te creëren met de technologie en ongeëvenaarde visuele kwaliteit van onze schermen.

De Suh Se Ok x LG OLED-kunsttentoonstelling is te zien met een citaat van Suh Do Ho, een van de kunstenaars: the uniqueness of a transparent digital canvas immediately caught my attention (het unieke van een transparant digitaal canvas trok direct mijn aandacht). De LG Signature OLED T is ook te zien. Er worden ook korte beschrijvingen van de kunstenaar en Frieze Seoul 2024 weergegeven.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul is een internationaal bekende

kunsttentoonstelling voor moderne kunst met 

100 van de meest invloedrijke 

kunsttentoonstellingen van Azië.

De Shepard Fairey x LG OLED-tentoonstelling is te zien. Beschrijvingen van Frieze Los Angeles 2024 en de kunstenaar komen in beeld. De LG OLED evo AI is ook zichtbaar. Een citaat van Shepard Fairey komt in beeld: “I wanted to collaborate with LG OLED because the resolution of the screen is incredible. The color translation is very, very sophisticated” (ik wilde samenwerken met LG OLED vanwege de ongelofelijke resolutie van het scherm. De kleurvertaling is extreem verfijnd).

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles is een viering van de

moderne kunst voor de dynamische cultuur van

Los Angeles en de wereldwijde bijdrage van 

de regio aan de visuele kunst.

De tentoonstelling van de kunstenaar Six N. Five met LG OLED TV’s is te zien. Een korte beschrijving van de kunstenaar en het Frieze New York 2023-evenement wordt weergegeven. Een citaat van Six N. Five komt in beeld: “the bright screen, accurate colors, and infinite contrast ratio of the LG OLED TV spark boundless imagination in the artist” (het heldere scherm, de accurate kleuren en de oneindige contrastverhouding van de LG OLED TV stimuleren de eindeloze verbeeldingskracht van de kunstenaar). De LG OLED evo TV komt ook in beeld.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York brengt de toonaangevende

kunsttentoonstellingen samen om het ambitieuze

werk van innovatieve kunstenaars tentoon te stellen. Het is een kans

om nieuw talent en de belangrijkste

figuren in de wereld van de kunst te ontdekken.

LG OLED-innovatie bij CES in de afgelopen jaren

Verschillende LG OLED-tentoonstellingen en -installaties bij CES komen in beeld. Deze zijn voor CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 en CES 2025.

LG OLED TV met een kleurrijk abstract kunstwerk in beeld en de alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 erachter. Helder licht komt uit de processor en de TV, een reflectie van de geavanceerde technologie. Het embleem ‘World’s number 1 OLED TV for 12 Years’ (’s werelds beste OLED TV voor 12 jaar) is ook te zien.

Maak kennis met onze meest geavanceerde OLED TV
tot nu toe

Maak kennis met onze meest geavanceerde OLED TV<br> tot nu toe Meer informatie

*Omdia. 12 jaar als nummer 1 met de meeste verkochte eenheden 2013-2024. Dit resultaat is geen reclame voor LGE of zijn producten. Bezoek https://www.omdia.com/ voor meer informatie.

Vergelijk OLED TV’s en vind jouw perfecte optie

Vergelijk ze eenvoudig naast elkaar en kies de beste TV voor jou.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5-productafbeelding
OLED M5
LG OLED G5-productafbeelding
OLED G5
LG OLED C5-productafbeelding
OLED C5
Beeld LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch), LG OLED evo (83,77,65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Grootte Tot 97 inch (97,83,77,65 inch) Tot 97 inch (97,83,77,65,55,48 inch) Tot 83 inch (83,77,65,55,48,42 inch)
Daadwerkelijk draadloos Daadwerkelijk draadloos - -
Processor alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65 inch), Brightness Booster Max (97 inch) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65,55 inch), Brightness Booster Max (97,48 inch) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55 inch)
Kleur Perfect zwart, Perfecte kleur Perfect zwart, Perfecte kleur Perfect zwart, Perfecte kleur
AI Picture AI Super Opschalen, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Opschalen, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Opschalen, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtueel 11.1.2 kanalen), AI Object Remastering, Dynamische geluidsbooster AI Sound Pro (Virtueel 11.1.2 kanalen), AI Object Remastering, Dynamische geluidsbooster AI Sound Pro (Virtueel 11.1.2 kanalen), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamische geluidsbooster
Besturingssysteem (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
Meer informatie Meer informatie

*Functionaliteiten verschillen per model. Zie elke productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.

*Specificaties kunnen per model of schermafmeting verschillen.

*Ondersteuning voor bepaalde functies kan per regio of land verschillen.

