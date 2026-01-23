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Maak kennis met AI Core-Tech
in LG-apparaten
Core-Tech, LG’s beproefde techniek sinds 1998, is nu geëvolueerd naar AI Core-Tech, waarbij mechanische precisie wordt gecombineerd met op de mens gerichte gevoeligheid, wat de visie van LG op ‘Affectionate Intelligence’ belichaamt.
LG AI-apparaten,
de drijvende kracht achter de evolutie van uw huis
Bij elke simpele aanraking zet LG AI Core-Tech tientallen jaren aan expertise om in doordachte acties: leren, aanpassen en reageren in uw hele huis.