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Waarom LG AI Air?Key Benefits Beleef AI Air FAQs

Ontdek LG airconditioners met AI en indirecte luchtstroom

Onze AI-gestuurde functie analyseert je omgeving—minimaliseert verspilling en maximaliseert comfort dankzij intelligente automatisering.

Waarom LG air conditioners?

AI Air

AI Air biedt optimaal comfort door de luchtstroom continu aan te passen, met een radarsensor die je locatie volgt.

DUAL Vane

Dual Vane verspreidt de luchtstroom omhoog of omlaag, verder en sneller, voor ideaal comfort in elk seizoen.

Proactive Energy Saving

Geniet van moeiteloos comfort met de LG ThinQ-app, die zorgt voor uitzonderlijk comfort en energie-efficiëntie.

All Cleaning

Onderhoud is moeiteloos met de LG ThinQ-app—met één tik bereik je zelfs de lastigste plekken.

Zijaanzicht van een LG airconditioner die een constante luchtstroom uitblaast langs een strakke witte muur.
Close-up van een aan de muur gemonteerde LG airconditioner met het onderste paneel geopend voor onderhoud of reiniging.
LG airconditioner in een kantoor met een grafische overlay die een energieverbruikslijngrafiek toont.
Onderhoud is moeiteloos met de LG ThinQ-app—met één tik bereik je zelfs de lastigste plekken.
Zijaanzicht van een LG airconditioner die een constante luchtstroom uitblaast langs een strakke witte muur.
Close-up van een aan de muur gemonteerde LG airconditioner met het onderste paneel geopend voor onderhoud of reiniging.
LG airconditioner in een kantoor met een grafische overlay die een energieverbruikslijngrafiek toont.
Onderhoud is moeiteloos met de LG ThinQ-app—met één tik bereik je zelfs de lastigste plekken.
Zijaanzicht van een LG airconditioner die een constante luchtstroom uitblaast langs een strakke witte muur.

AI Air

AI Air biedt optimaal comfort door de luchtstroom continu aan te passen, met een radarsensor die je locatie volgt.

Close-up van een aan de muur gemonteerde LG airconditioner met het onderste paneel geopend voor onderhoud of reiniging.

DUAL Vane

Dual Vane verspreidt de luchtstroom omhoog of omlaag, verder en sneller, voor ideaal comfort in elk seizoen.

LG airconditioner in een kantoor met een grafische overlay die een energieverbruikslijngrafiek toont.

Proactive Energy Saving

Geniet van moeiteloos comfort met de LG ThinQ-app, die zorgt voor uitzonderlijk comfort en energie-efficiëntie.

Onderhoud is moeiteloos met de LG ThinQ-app—met één tik bereik je zelfs de lastigste plekken.

All Cleaning

Onderhoud is moeiteloos met de LG ThinQ-app—met één tik bereik je zelfs de lastigste plekken.

Scopri la gamma

Khám phá dòng sản phẩm

Ontdek het assortiment

Ervaar ultiem comfort met de LG DualCool AI-airconditioner, met slimme koeling die zich aanpast aan jouw ruimte.

Experimenta el máximo confort con el aire acondicionado LG DualCool AI, que cuenta con un enfriamiento inteligente que se adapta a tu espacio

FAQs

Q.

Hoe werkt AI Air en wat heb ik eraan?

A.

AI Air maakt gebruik van een AI-leeralgoritme dat veranderingen in de binnentemperatuur en omgevingsbelasting analyseert. Het past automatisch de temperatuur, luchtstroomrichting en ventilatorsnelheid aan om optimaal comfort te behouden.

 

De luchtstroom wordt in real time aangepast in richting en kracht om snel de gewenste temperatuur te bereiken. Daarna zorgt een zachte, indirecte luchtstroom voor blijvend comfort, terwijl energieverspilling wordt verminderd en het algehele comfort wordt verbeterd.

Q.

Hoe bespaart deze DUALCOOL AI energie?

A.

Proactive Energy Saving helpt onverwachte energierekeningen te voorkomen dankzij gepersonaliseerde vermogensregeling via de kW Manager. Door het energieverbruik in real time te monitoren en aan te passen, blijft het verbruik binnen jouw gewenste bereik.

Daarnaast helpen de Human Detecting Sensor en Window Open Detection om onnodig gebruik te verminderen. Wanneer er geen beweging wordt gedetecteerd of wanneer er binnen korte tijd een plotselinge temperatuurverandering optreedt, schakelt het systeem automatisch over naar een energiebesparende modus om verspilling te minimaliseren.

In combinatie met de geoptimaliseerde luchtstroomregeling van AI Air zorgt deze functie voor efficiënt comfort met een zo laag mogelijk energieverbruik.

Q.

Wat doet All Cleaning voor de airconditioner?

A.

All Cleaning helpt de airconditioner schoon te houden dankzij een handig meerstaps intern reinigingsproces (het genereren van condenswater, Freeze Cleaning en Auto Clean+) dat met één druk op de knop via de LG ThinQ-app kan worden geactiveerd. Dit zorgt ervoor dat de airconditioner fris en gebruiksklaar blijft na lange periodes van inactiviteit of aan het einde van het seizoen, en ondersteunt continu onderhoud om de prestaties op lange termijn consistent te houden.

Q.

Hoe verbetert Sleep Timer+ het slaapcomfort ’s nachts?

A.

Sleep Timer+ (met AI-gestuurde bediening) helpt een comfortabele slaapomgeving te creëren door de koeltemperatuur automatisch aan te passen aan jouw behoeften. Door gebruikspatronen van de airconditioner in de slaapmodus te analyseren, optimaliseert het systeem de temperatuur gedurende de nacht, in plaats van te werken met een vaste instelling.

 

Sleep Timer+ is beschikbaar in de koelmodus en maakt het mogelijk om de starttemperatuur in te stellen tussen 22°C en 28°C. De functie kan worden bediend via de ThinQ-app en de afstandsbediening, met een timer van 30 minuten tot maximaal 12 uur.

 

Als onderdeel van het AI Comfort Control-ecosysteem vormt het een aanvulling op AI Air, en ondersteunt het een meer gepersonaliseerde koelervaring gedurende de nacht.

Q.

Wat doet de ThinQ-app voor AI Air en comfort?

A.

De LG ThinQ-app verbindt je airconditioner met AI-gestuurde bediening door zowel je gebruikspatronen als de binnenomgevingsgegevens te analyseren. Op basis hiervan wordt automatisch de juiste modus ingesteld en wordt verwarming of koeling afgestemd op jouw persoonlijke voorkeuren.

 

ThinQ kan gebruiksgegevens verzenden en benutten voor data-analyse en deep learning, waardoor slimmere aansturing mogelijk wordt. In combinatie met AI Air wordt het comfort aangepast op basis van de ruimte en de locatie van personen.

 

Daarnaast zorgt deze connectiviteit ervoor dat belangrijke AI-functies samenkomen in één gebruikservaring, zoals comfortoptimalisatie, energiezuinig gebruik en onderhoudsondersteuning. Zo kan de airconditioner eenvoudig en consistent worden beheerd.

 

De beschikbaarheid van functies kan variëren per model en instellingen.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
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FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
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