Ontdek de LG Monitor-serie

Hoe kies je de monitor die bij jouw behoeften past?

Vergelijk en kies de perfecte monitor voor jouw levensstijl. Bekijk eenvoudig de sterke punten van UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor en UltraWide — en vind degene die het beste bij je past.

LifeStyleSamenvatting

Nu levensstijlen en werkmethoden blijven evolueren, bieden LG-monitoren geoptimaliseerde ervaringen die zijn afgestemd op jouw doel en ruimte. Ontdek in één oogopslag de belangrijkste functies en specificaties van elk model, en vind het display dat naadloos aansluit op jouw dagelijks leven.

Voor gaming

Bij gaming telt elke seconde. In die intense momenten waarin je midden in de actie zit, zorgen snelle responstijden en vloeiende beelden ervoor dat je geen enkele beweging mist. Beleef de spanning van een voorsprong op je tegenstander met scherpe, levendige visuals die elke scène van het spel tot leven brengen, en geniet van soepel spel zonder tearing of haperingen.

Een LG UltraGear-monitor in een gamekamer toont gameplay op het scherm, met LED-verlichting rondom de setup.

※ Deze serie wordt als referentie aangeboden voor de belangrijkste functies binnen de reeks. Werkelijke specificaties en opties kunnen per model verschillen.

UltraGear
UltraGear
UltraGear

Display

Paneeltype

Het paneel is de belangrijkste technologie die de beeldkwaliteit van een monitor bepaalt. Met IPS voor brede kijkhoeken en nauwkeurige kleuren, VA voor hoog contrast en TN voor snelle responstijden, kun je het paneel kiezen dat het beste bij jouw behoeften past.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Responstijd

Verwijst naar de snelheid waarmee kleuren op het scherm veranderen; hoe sneller de snelheid, hoe vloeiender en scherper het spel.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Vernieuwingsfrequentie

Ultrasnelle vernieuwingsfrequenties zorgen voor een vloeiend beeld tijdens het gamen, zodat je snel kunt reageren en nauwkeurig op je tegenstander kunt mikken.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

480 Hz

480 Hz

Color Gamut

Color gamut verwijst naar het kleurenspectrum dat een monitor kan weergeven. Hoe breder het bereik, hoe gevarieerder en nauwkeuriger de kleuren die kunnen worden weergegeven.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Levendige kleuren en helderheid tillen de schermresolutie naar een hoger niveau. Ervaar verbeterde beeldkwaliteit met scherper contrast.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Gamingfunctie

NVIDIA G-SYNC®

NVIDIA G-Sync zorgt voor vloeiendere gameplay door de vernieuwingsfrequentie van je monitor te synchroniseren met je GPU, om schermscheuren en haperingen te voorkomen.

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync levert tear-vrije beelden en lage latentie door de vernieuwingsfrequentie van je monitor dynamisch aan te passen aan de framerate van je game.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Dual Mode

VESA-gecertificeerde Dual Mode laat je naadloos schakelen tussen rijke graphics en snelle actie in games. Schakel eenvoudig tussen modi via OSD of LG Switch om te optimaliseren voor elk type gamegenre.

Dual Mode
Not available
Dual Mode

Ontwerp

Kromming

Dit gebogen ontwerp sluit aan bij de gezichtslijn van de gebruiker en behoudt een consistente afstand tussen ogen en scherm, wat helpt om oogvermoeidheid te verminderen met natuurlijke kijkhoeken. Hogere waarden zorgen voor een lichte kromming voor comfort, terwijl lagere waarden een diepere kromming bieden voor maximale onderdompeling.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

Voor creatives

Eén scherm, eindeloze mogelijkheden voor werk en ontspanning. De LG Smart Monitor combineert de productiviteit van een krachtige werkmonitor, de soepele reactiesnelheid van een gamingdisplay en het gebruiksgemak van een smart-tv — allemaal in één elegant apparaat. Met levendige beeldkwaliteit, intuïtieve bediening en slimme functies creëert het een naadloze omgeving voor multitasking, entertainment en creativiteit. Of je nu werkt, kijkt of creëert, het past zich moeiteloos aan jouw levensstijl aan.

Een LG UltraFine-monitor op een bureau in een muziekstudio toont kleurrijke 3D-videobewerkingssoftware, met een mengpaneel en hoofdtelefoon in de buurt.

※ Deze serie wordt als referentie aangeboden voor de belangrijkste functies binnen de reeks. Werkelijke specificaties en opties kunnen per model verschillen.

UltraFine
UltraFine
UltraFine

Display

Grootte

LG-monitoren zijn verkrijgbaar in verschillende groottes, van 27 inch tot 49 inch, zodat je de juiste maat kunt kiezen voor je game- en werkomgeving. Hoe groter het scherm, hoe meeslepender de game en hoe efficiënter je kunt werken.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Resolutie

Resolutie verwijst naar het aantal pixels waaruit het beeld op je scherm bestaat. Hoe hoger de resolutie, hoe scherper en gedetailleerder het beeld.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Contrastverhouding

Het is een maat voor het verschil in helderheid op je scherm. Hogere waarden zorgen voor diepere zwarttinten en helderdere hooglichten. Een hogere contrastverhouding biedt een betere beeldkwaliteit en is voordelig voor toepassingen waarbij kleur belangrijk is, zoals het bekijken van video’s of het werken aan ontwerpen.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Paneeltype

Het paneel is de belangrijkste technologie die de beeldkwaliteit van een monitor bepaalt. Met IPS voor brede kijkhoeken en nauwkeurige kleuren, VA voor hoog contrast en TN voor snelle responstijden, kun je het paneel kiezen dat het beste bij jouw behoeften past.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Beeldverhouding

De beeldverhouding verwijst naar de verhouding tussen de horizontale en verticale afmetingen van het beeld.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Color Gamut

Color gamut verwijst naar het kleurenspectrum dat een monitor kan weergeven. Hoe breder het bereik, hoe gevarieerder en nauwkeuriger de kleuren die kunnen worden weergegeven.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Levendige kleuren en helderheid tillen de schermresolutie naar een hoger niveau. Ervaar verbeterde beeldkwaliteit met scherper contrast.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Gebruiksgemak

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

DisplayPort stelt je in staat om de kracht van next-gen GPU’s volledig te benutten dankzij hoge bandbreedte. Het levert scherpe, vloeiende beeldkwaliteit, zelfs bij 4K en ultrahoge vernieuwingsfrequenties, voor een soepele game-ervaring zonder compressie of vertraging bij racesimulaties of high-end FPS-games.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Voor hybride gebruikers

Een slimmere monitor die werk, ontspanning en content in perfecte harmonie samenbrengt. De LG Smart Monitor combineert de productiviteit van een krachtige werkmonitor, de reactiesnelheid van een gamingdisplay en het gebruiksgemak van een smart-tv — allemaal in één. Met intuïtieve dashboards, intelligente functies en een strak, modern ontwerp biedt hij een geoptimaliseerde ervaring voor mensen met een dynamische en verbonden levensstijl. Indrukwekkende beeldkwaliteit en een flexibele opstelling tillen je dagelijkse routine naar een hoger niveau en maken naadloos multitasken tot een verfijnd onderdeel van je dag.

Een LG-monitor op een bureau toont infographics, omringd door een toetsenbord, bureaustoel, bureaulamp, maphouder en kleine planten in een gezellige thuiskantooropstelling.

※ Deze serie wordt als referentie aangeboden voor de belangrijkste functies binnen de reeks. Werkelijke specificaties en opties kunnen per model verschillen.

Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor

Display

Contrastverhouding

Het is een maat voor het verschil in helderheid op je scherm. Hogere waarden zorgen voor diepere zwarttinten en helderdere hooglichten. Een hogere contrastverhouding biedt een betere beeldkwaliteit en is voordelig voor toepassingen waarbij kleur belangrijk is, zoals het bekijken van video’s of het werken aan ontwerpen.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Gebruiksgemak

webOS

Ontvang volledige upgrades en profiteer van de voordelen van de nieuwste functies en software. Als winnaar van een CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging kun je erop vertrouwen dat webOS je privacy en gegevens veilig houdt.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Speaker
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

USB-C Port
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Ontwerp

Hoogte

De mogelijkheid om de hoogte van de monitor omhoog of omlaag aan te passen, waardoor de schermpositie wordt geoptimaliseerd op ooghoogte om nek- en schouderbelasting te verminderen.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivot

De mogelijkheid om het scherm 90 graden in één of beide richtingen te draaien om het in portretmodus te gebruiken.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Kantelbaar

Met de mogelijkheid om de monitor naar voren of achteren te kantelen, kun je de schermhoek omhoog of omlaag aanpassen om de optimale kijkhoek voor je ogen in te stellen.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Draaibaar

Draai de monitor van links naar rechts, zodat je het scherm kunt draaien om het met anderen te delen of de oriëntatie aan te passen aan je werkomgeving.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

Voor werk

In je drukke leven vol efficiënt multitasken biedt het grote schermoppervlak de mogelijkheid om met meerdere vensters tegelijk te werken zonder dat het krap aanvoelt. Het ergonomische, gebogen ontwerp is ideaal voor lange periodes van concentratie en laat je efficiënt en comfortabel werken, waardoor je dynamische werk- en creatieve leven nog meeslepender wordt.

Een LG UltraWide-monitor op een bureau in een moderne studeerkamer toont kleurrijke 3D-graphics naast een codeerprogramma.

※ Deze serie wordt als referentie aangeboden voor de belangrijkste functies binnen de reeks. Werkelijke specificaties en opties kunnen per model verschillen.

UltraWide
UltraWide
UltraWide

Display

Grootte

LG-monitoren zijn verkrijgbaar in verschillende groottes, van 27 inch tot 49 inch, zodat je de juiste maat kunt kiezen voor je game- en werkomgeving. Hoe groter het scherm, hoe meeslepender de game en hoe efficiënter je kunt werken.

49

49

39.7

39.7

38

38

Resolutie

Resolutie verwijst naar het aantal pixels waaruit het beeld op je scherm bestaat. Hoe hoger de resolutie, hoe scherper en gedetailleerder het beeld.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,840 x 1,600

3,840 x 1,600

Paneeltype

Het paneel is de belangrijkste technologie die de beeldkwaliteit van een monitor bepaalt. Met IPS voor brede kijkhoeken en nauwkeurige kleuren, VA voor hoog contrast en TN voor snelle responstijden, kun je het paneel kiezen dat het beste bij jouw behoeften past.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Gebruiksgemak

Speaker
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

USB-C Port
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

DisplayPort

DisplayPort stelt je in staat om de kracht van next-gen GPU’s volledig te benutten dankzij hoge bandbreedte. Het levert scherpe, vloeiende beeldkwaliteit, zelfs bij 4K en ultrahoge vernieuwingsfrequenties, voor een soepele game-ervaring zonder compressie of vertraging bij racesimulaties of high-end FPS-games.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

USB Hub Ports
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down) 2 x USB 3.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
2 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

Ontwerp

Kromming

Dit gebogen ontwerp sluit aan bij de gezichtslijn van de gebruiker en behoudt een consistente afstand tussen ogen en scherm, wat helpt om oogvermoeidheid te verminderen met natuurlijke kijkhoeken. Hogere waarden zorgen voor een lichte kromming voor comfort, terwijl lagere waarden een diepere kromming bieden voor maximale onderdompeling.

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

  • *Functies kunnen per model verschillen. Raadpleeg de productpagina’s voor gedetailleerde specificaties.
  • *Specificaties kunnen per model of schermgrootte verschillen.
  • *Ondersteuning voor bepaalde functies kan per regio en land variëren.
  • *Beelden zijn gesimuleerd om de functies beter te illustreren en kunnen afwijken van de werkelijke gebruikservaring.
