Bergketen met de rand van een tv eromheen als creatieve manier om de grote schermafmetingen van de tv te benadrukken. Met het label 100 inch.

Wat zijn de juiste tv-afmetingen voor jouw ruimte?

Geniet van een nóg meeslepender kijkervaring met een ultragrote tv van LG. Geniet van films, sport en zelfs games met de meest levendige beeldkwaliteit op een supergroot scherm.¹

Grotere beeldschermen zorgen voor een intensere beleving

Dankzij de snelle ontwikkelingen in tv-technologie kun je met de hoge resolutie van de schermen van nu zelfs op kortere afstand genieten van dezelfde meeslepende ervaring, zonder dat je iets van de beeldkwaliteit verliest.¹

Verschillende woonkamers met mensen die op hun eigen manier genieten van hun ultragrote tv. In één ruimte kijken ze naar sport. In een andere ruimte kijken ze naar een film. In de laatste ruimte zien we een videogame op het scherm.

Hoe vind je het juiste formaat voor je tv?

Kies de juiste ultragrote tv.² ³ ⁴

Een reeks instructies laat zien hoe de ideale grootte van een tv verandert naargelang de kijkafstand tot de tv. Het laat de veranderingen zien van 2,3 m naar 3 m.

Met een kijkafstand van slechts 3 meter kun je genieten van een tv van 100 inch

Vind de tv met de juiste maat. Meet de kijkafstand met de grootte van je tv in centimeters en vermenigvuldig dit met 1,2. Dankzij de nieuwe beeldtechnologie kun je nu van grotere schermen genieten.

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers: Aanbevolen afstand tot het scherm (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

Hoe bepaal je de kijkafstand?

• Bepaal de grootte van je tv door de diagonale lengte van het scherm in centimeters te meten.

• Als je tv een kijkhoek van 40 graden heeft, vermenigvuldig je de grootte van je tv met 1,2 om zo de juiste kijkafstand voor je tv te bepalen. 

Waarom zou je kiezen voor een ultragrote tv van LG?

Geniet van een meeslepende ervaring met verbeterde kwaliteit

LG TV’s met een Alpha AI-processor kunnen content en geluid met een lage resolutie opschalen, zodat je op een ultragroot scherm kunt genieten van een geweldige beeld- en geluidskwaliteit.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Kies uit een breed assortiment ultragrote tv’s 

We hebben een breed assortiment LG TV’s. Elke ultragrote tv heeft een dun ontwerp, zodat hij ondanks het grote scherm toch mooi in je ruimte past.¹ ³ ⁵

Verschillende woonkamers met verschillende ultragrote tv’s van LG aan de muur. In elk van deze ruimtes is de ultragrote tv gekoppeld aan een LG Soundbar.

Ontdek het perfecte grote tv-scherm voor jou

Vergelijk ze eenvoudig naast elkaar en kies de beste TV voor jou.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
Productafbeelding LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Productafbeelding LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Productafbeelding LG QNED85
QNED85
Productafbeelding LG QNED92
QNED92
Grootte Tot 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Tot 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Tot 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65 inch) Tot 85 inch (85, 75, 65 inch)
Beeld LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Opschalen AI Super Opschalen 4K AI Super Opschalen 4K AI Super Opschalen 4K AI Super Opschalen 8K
Meer informatie Meer informatie

Handige tips voor het kiezen van je tv

Wat is een goede beeldkwaliteit voor een tv? >

Welke lifestyle-tv past het beste bij jou? >

Op welke wijze verbeteren AI-tv’s Smart TV’s? >

Ontdek alle koopgidsen voor tv’s >

¹Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

 

²De relatie tussen het formaat van de televisie en de afstand/hoek zijn gebaseerd op het menselijk gezichtsveld.

 

³Functies kunnen per model en schermafmetingen verschillen. Zie elke productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.

 

⁴Aanbevolen bioscoopafstand door het Noord-Amerikaanse tijdschrift Electronics Review (RTings.com) en The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

 

⁵Ondersteuning voor deze functie kan per regio of land verschillen.

