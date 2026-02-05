About Cookies on This Site

Soundsuite

sound suite promotie

Meer dan een soundbar.
Dit is Sound Suite.

Pre-Order nu en ontvang 10% korting plus 4 maanden gratis Stage+, dé streamingdienst voor klassieke muziek.

Meer dan een soundbar.<br>Dit is Sound Suite. Ontdek meer
promotion coupon

promotion coupon

Gebruik kortingscode: Soundsuite_2026 om 10% speciale korting te krijgen.

**Deze promoties zijn geldig van 16 februari tot 8 maart.

Wat is LG Sound Suite?
ModellenBelangrijkste functiesProductcomponentenSpecs


Sound Suite draadloze luidsprekers

Sound Suite bundels

Zie Sound Suite in actie

Korte demo van Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, Sound Follow™ en AI‑optimalisatie.

1) LG Sound Suite met Dolby Atmos FlexConnect-technologie detecteert de locatie van elke luidspreker om zo een optimaal surround geluid te creëren. 2) Bovenaanzicht van een surround geluidssysteem met Sound Follow-technologie voor optimaal geluid, waar u zich ook bevindt. 3) LG Sound Suite ruimtekalibratie analyseert de ruimte en de positie van de luidsprekers om het beste surround geluidssysteem te leveren. 4) Close-up van de LG Sound Suite-luidspreker met een premiumdesign in metallic zilver en zwart. 5) LG Sound Suite met Dolby Atmos 3D ruimtelijke audio en Peerless-units voor een premium geluidskwaliteit. 6) Een moderne woonkamer met een aan de muur bevestigde tv en een LG Sound Suite surround geluidssysteem met door AI aangestuurde ruimtelijke audio-aanpassing.

*De W7 zal naar verwachting na maart 2026 op de markt worden gebracht.

*De functie Sound Follow zal vanaf 13 januari 2026 beschikbaar zijn.

 

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Plaats ze waar je maar wilt en geniet overal van Dolby

DAFC-technologie (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) detecteert op intelligente wijze de positie van elke luidspreker, ongeacht of deze vrijstaand is of nieuw is toegevoegd, en optimaliseert audiosignalen in realtime om jouw hele ruimte te voorzien van een rijk en meeslepend geluid.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

LG Sound Suite met Dolby Atmos FlexConnect-technologie detecteert de locatie van elke luidspreker om surround geluidssystemen te optimaliseren.

Sound Follow™

Door AI aangestuurde Sound Follow optimaliseert het geluid, waar je ook bent

Het is niet nodig om je luidspreker telkens opnieuw te positioneren wanneer je je verplaatst. De Sound Follow-technologie van de H7 analyseert niet alleen de ruimte zelf, maar ook jouw positie en bewegingen in die ruimte, zodat je overal kunt genieten van een optimaal geluid.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

Een video laat zien hoe Sound Follow werkt

*Ondersteund op smartphones met UWB.

*De W7 zal naar verwachting na maart 2026 op de markt worden gebracht.

*De scènes zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden. De werkelijke ervaring kan variëren, afhankelijk van de gebruiksomgeving.

*De functie Sound Follow zal vanaf 13 januari 2026 beschikbaar zijn.

*Sound Follow is uitsluitend beschikbaar wanneer u verbonden bent met de H7.

Room Calibration Pro voor geluid dat is afgestemd op jouw ruimte

Door de akoestische eigenschappen van jouw ruimte te meten wordt de geluidsweergave aan de ruimte aangepast. Dit levert helder, uitgebalanceerd geluid op dat in de hele ruimte natuurlijk klinkt.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

Bovenaanzicht van een woonkamer waar vanuit de LG Sound Suite H7-soundbar gelijkmatig cirkelvormige geluidsgolven worden verspreid, ter illustratie van Room Calibration

*Afbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie. Voedingskabels worden mogelijk niet weergegeven. Het daadwerkelijke uiterlijk van het product kan afwijken.

*De W7 zal naar verwachting na maart 2026 op de markt worden gebracht.

Premium geluid opnieuw gedefinieerd door Peerless-erfgoed en Dolby-technologie

Alle LG Sound Suite-producten zijn uitgerust met componenten van Peerless, een gerenommeerd merk voor audio-oplossingen met een erfgoed van 100 jaar. Zorgvuldig vervaardigde hoogwaardige componenten, gecombineerd met Dolby Atmos ruimtelijke audio, zorgen voor concertkwaliteit geluid bij jouw thuis.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

Een LG Sound Suite surround geluidssysteem op een donker podium, bestaande uit draadloze soundbars, luidsprekers en subwoofers die zijn verbonden via Dolby Atmos FlexConnect-technologie voor optimale geluidskwaliteit.

*Afbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie. Voedingskabels worden mogelijk niet weergegeven. Het daadwerkelijke uiterlijk van het product kan afwijken.

*De W7 zal naar verwachting na maart 2026 op de markt worden gebracht.

Meer dan een soundbar.
Dit is Sound Suite.

Wat zijn de verschillen?

 
Een LG Sound Suite-set met een zwarte soundbar, een paar luidsprekers en een draadloos aangesloten woofer
Een zwarte soundbar
Kan ik deze luidspreker zelfstandig gebruiken zonder hem aan te sluiten op een ander apparaat?X
Hoeveel (surround) luidsprekers kunnen worden aangesloten?42
Kan ik de luidsprekers vrij positioneren, zonder enige ruimtebeperkingen?X
Kan ik de surroundluidsprekers rechtstreeks op de tv aansluiten?X
Wordt het geluid geoptimaliseerd wanneer de luisteraars zich verplaatsen?X
Een video laat zien dat Sound Suite op verschillende manieren kan worden gecombineerd.

Ontwerp jouw ideale combinatie

Kies uit H7, M7, M5 en W7 om een configuratie te creëren die aansluit bij jouw stijl en voorkeuren. Hoe je ze ook rangschikt, Sound Suite optimaliseert automatisch het geluid.

*Afbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie. Voedingskabels worden mogelijk niet weergegeven. Het daadwerkelijke uiterlijk van het product kan afwijken.

*De W7 zal naar verwachting na maart 2026 op de markt worden gebracht.

Een LG compleet thuisbioscoop-systeem met Sound Suite-luidsprekers aan beide zijden van de tv, die geluidsgolven door de kamer verspreiden voor een volledige Dolby Atmos-ervaring

*Door DAFC ondersteunde modellen zijn in 2025 beperkt tot de OLED C- en G-serie en zullen in 2026 worden uitgebreid naar alle OLED- en QNED-tv’s.

De mogelijkheid om direct verbinding te maken met jouw tv

Sluit jouw luidsprekers rechtstreeks aan op de tv zonder een soundbar. Koppel ze aan DAFC-compatibele OLED- en QNED-tv’s voor een meeslepende, ruimtevullende audio-ervaring.

Table Caption
FeatureStereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
Een paar M7 luidsprekers met een W7 woofer LG AI Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Een paar M7 luidsprekers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7
Een paar M5 luidsprekers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 5
AI ProcessorXXX
GeluidservaringEcht surround stereogeluidEcht surround stereogeluidEcht surround stereogeluid
Kanalen en luidsprekerunitsTot 8.1.2-kan. met 15 luidsprekerunits (afhankelijk van tv-model)Tot 8.1.2-kan. met 14 luidsprekerunits (afhankelijk van het tv-model)Tot 6.1.2-kan. met 12 luidsprekerunits (afhankelijk van het tv-model)
ProductlijstM7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
Grootte van de tvGroter dan 65 inchGroter dan 65 inchGroter dan 55 inch
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectBeschikbaar. Beschikbaar wanneer aangesloten op een tv die DAFC ondersteunt.Beschikbaar. Beschikbaar wanneer aangesloten op een tv die DAFC ondersteunt.Beschikbaar. Beschikbaar wanneer aangesloten op een tv die DAFC ondersteunt.
Sound FollowXXX
Room Calibration ProOOO
 Meer informatieMeer informatieMeer informatie

'LG Sound Suite-luidsprekers en een soundbar zijn bij een tv geplaatst en zorgen voor een rijk surround geluidssysteem voor de tv met volledige Dolby Atmos

*De W7 zal naar verwachting na maart 2026 op de markt worden gebracht.

Begin met H7, de kern van jouw Sound Suite

Je hebt enkel een H7 nodig om jouw Sound Suite samen te stellen. Gebruik het als een hub om jouw tv en luidsprekers naadloos met elkaar te verbinden. 

Table Caption
FeatureImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, een thuisbioscoop-systeem met een Sound Suite-soundbar, vier luidsprekers en een woofer.
Immersive Quad Suite 7
'LG Immersive Suite 7 Pro, een stereo audiosysteem voor thuis met een Sound Suite-soundbar, twee luidsprekers en een woofer.
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, een stereo audiosysteem voor thuis met een Sound Suite-soundbar, twee luidsprekers en een woofer.
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 7, een stereo audiosysteem voor thuis met een Sound Suite-soundbar en twee luidsprekers
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, een stereo audiosysteem voor thuis met een Sound Suite-soundbar, twee luidsprekers en een woofer.
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, een klassiek stereosysteem voor thuis met een Sound Suite-soundbar en woofer.
Cinema Suite 7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
GeluidservaringVolledig 3D met 4 luidsprekersVolledige beleving met 2 luidsprekersVolledige beleving met 2 luidsprekersVolledige beleving met 2 luidsprekersVolledige beleving met 2 luidsprekersBasisopstelling voor volledige beleving
Kanalen en luidsprekerunits13.1.7-kan. met 29 luidsprekerunits  9.1.5-kan. met 21 luidsprekerunits  7.1.5-kan. met 19 luidsprekerunits  9.1.5-kan. met 20 luidsprekerunits7.1.5-kan. met 18 luidsprekerunits5.1.3-kan. met 13 luidsprekerunits
ProductlijstH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
Grootte van de tvGroter dan 65/80 inch"Groter dan 65/80 inch"Groter dan 65 inch;Groter dan 65/80 inch"Groter dan 65 inch"Groter dan 65 inch"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectBeschikbaarBeschikbaarBeschikbaarBeschikbaarBeschikbaarBeschikbaar
Sound FollowOOOOOO
Room Calibration ProOOOOOO
 Meer informatieMeer informatieMeer informatieMeer informatieMeer informatieMeer informatie

Premiumdesign verrijkt de ruimte

Premiumdesign verrijkt de ruimte

*De W7 zal naar verwachting na maart 2026 op de markt worden gebracht.

Verken elke geluidseenheid in detail

Lees meer over elke Sound Suite draadloze luidspreker via de onderstaande links.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

  1. H7

    De H7, het hart van Sound Suite, is een alles-in-één geluidssysteem dat is uitgerust met de Alpha 11 AI-processor. Uitgerust met 4 subwoofers en 8 passieve radiatoren.

    Meer informatie

  2. M7

    De M7 is ontworpen voor meeslepende helderheid en is een door DAFC ondersteunde luidspreker met AI Sound Pro en IA-kalibratie. Voorzien van een woofer en 3 luidsprekers met volledig bereik 

    Meer informatie

  3. M5

    De M5 is een compacte maar toch dynamische luidspreker met DAFC-ondersteuning, AI Sound Pro en AI-kalibratie. Voorzien van een woofer en twee tweeters.

    Meer informatie

  4. W7

    Een door DAFC ondersteunde basmodule met een 8-inch Peerless woofer, die ultralage bas tot 25 Hz levert.

    Meer informatie
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 