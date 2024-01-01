About Cookies on This Site

Ultrawide-monitoren

De ultrawide-monitoren van LG bieden extra brede schermen. Ze zijn beschikbaar in verschillende formaten en zijn perfect om onder andere efficiënt te multitasken, films te kijken of te gamen. Kies voor extra brede schermen van LG en geniet van haarscherpe beeldkwaliteit en prachtige kleurweergave.

Medische monitoren

Cloud monitoren

a black basic image

Comfortabel thuiswerken

De bekroonde LG UltraWide monitoren zorgen voor een prettigere werk ervaring zowel thuis als op kantoor.

Comfortabel thuiswerken Ontdek ultrawide

* Prijzen, promoties en beschikbaarheid kunnen per winkel en online verschillen. Prijzen kunnen zonder voorafgaande kennisgeving worden gewijzigd. Hoeveelheden zijn beperkt. Neem contact op met uw plaatselijke winkel voor de uiteindelijke prijs en beschikbaarheid.

LG weet dat de meerwaarde van consumentenelektronica zit in het plezier dat u eraan beleeft. Daarom is het research van LG Electronics erop gericht om technologie te ontwikkelen die uw comfort vergroot en uw entertainment verbetert. Maar wij weten ook dat u uw geld zinvol wilt uitgeven en het milieu een warm hart toedraagt. Daarom streven wij er continu naar om onze producten nog energiezuiniger en efficiënter te maken.Ontdek op deze site van LG Benelux hoe wij uw entertainment naar een nieuwe dimensie tillen met TV's en Home entertainment, hoe u met onze Mobiele telefoons zo connected bent zoals u dat wilt en hoe wij uw levensmiddelen verser en uw was schoner houden met onze geavanceerde Huishoudelijke Producten. Voor kantoor en thuis heeft LG een indrukwekkende reeks monitoren en andere Computer Producten. Ontdek hoe LG-elektronica uw leven kan verbeteren.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 