Cloud monitoren
De cloudmonitoren van LG bieden efficiënte oplossingen voor uw werkplek met onze nieuwste technologieën en functies. Een hoger beveiligingsniveau, gecombineerd met een lager stroomverbruik. En dat niet alleen. Onze monitoren werken ook geruisloos, perfect voor gebruik in bibliotheken of kantoren om een rustige werkomgeving te creëren.