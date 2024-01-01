About Cookies on This Site

There are several LG HVAC products on the rooftop of a high-rise building. There is a mountain behind the products.

LG Klimaatoplossing

LG biedt geoptimaliseerde warmtepompen, airco's en klimaatsystemen voor zowel commerciële als residentiële doeleinden, en zorgt voor koele, frisse lucht en verwarming in verschillende omgevingen.

Wat maakt LG Air Solution
Wat maakt LG Air Solution

LG Klimaat biedt gedigitaliseerde klimaatoplossingen die zijn afgestemd op de behoeften van bedrijven. We integreren onze technologie in uw activiteiten en ondersteunen u bij elke stap.

Expertise

Als technisch expert bieden wij professionele en toonaangevende kennis en marktkennis met betrekking tot oplossingen voor onze klanten.

Inzet

Wij streven ernaar een betrouwbare partner te zijn van engineering tot onderhoud. Daarnaast streven wij ernaar een duurzame toekomst voor onze klanten op te bouwen.

Integratie

Wij zorgen voor connectiviteit en een naadloze klantervaring door optimale, geïntegreerde oplossingen te bieden die nodig zijn voor energiebesparing in gebouwen.

Ontdek LG klimaatoplossingen

Het drie verdiepingen tellende hotel met een kelder heeft een perspectieftekening. Hydro Kits en MULTI V i zijn verbonden met Indoor Units in een kamer en receptie door verschillende leidingen.

Commerciële oplossingen

LG Klimaat Commercial Solutions helpt de waarde van uw ruimte te verhogen met technologieën.

Het huis met twee verdiepingen heeft een perspectieftekening. Wall Mounted Cassette, One Way Ceiling Cassette en Ceiling Mounted Cassette geven frisse lucht af. Er staan ​​palmbomen achter het huis.

Residentiële oplossingen

LG Klimaat Residentiële oplossingen biedt een slimmere manier om energiezuinig te blijven.

Het huis met twee verdiepingen en een rood dak heeft een perspectieftekening. De vloer is bedekt met rode buizen, die klimaatproducten verbinden. Er is een tuin voor het huis.

VRF Solutions

LG VRF-oplossingen behoren tot de meest veelzijdige en krachtige airconditioners en bieden een kosteneffectief systeem en een eenvoudigere installatie. LG VRF-oplossingen bieden een geweldige ervaring voor zowel binnen- als buitenunits.

Ontwerp uw klimaatsysteem

Ontdek LG Air Solution voor al uw verwarmings- en koelbehoeften.

Comfort voor uw huis

Commerciële klimaatoplossingen

Easy Installation with LG Klimaat

Optimaal ontwerp voor HVAC-project

Ontdek meer over LG Klimaat

Bronnen downloaden

Hier vindt u allerlei informatie, waaronder productcatalogi en installatiehandleidingen.

Technische ondersteuning

Ervaar de hulpmiddelen en ondersteuning die wij bieden om uw bedrijf vooruit te helpen.

LG Klimaat Blog

Lees de laatste artikelen, nieuws en meer op onze blog.

Twee virtuele hologrammen zweven naast de laptop, waarin met ons wordt gechat en contact wordt opgenomen. Er worden handen achter geplaatst.

Offerte Aanvragen

Neem contact met ons op voor meer informatie over het product. Er zal dan contact met u opgenomen worden.

