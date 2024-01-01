About Cookies on This Site

Beeld van NeON® H Black op het dak

NeON® H Black

Een matzwart frame, zwarte achterplaat en zwarte cellen die zorgen voor een volledig zwarte esthetiek.

VOORDELEN TECHNOLOGIE

Grafieken en beelden van langdurige schone energieproductie met een product- en prestatiegarantie van 25 jaar

De beste garantie wanneer u dat nodig hebt

Met een product- en prestatiegarantie van 25 jaar zult u tot ver in de toekomst schone energie opwekken.

* Top-5 zonnepaneel-fabrikanten in 2018 (schatting) van IHAS Markit. Alle cijfers zijn gemiddelde van de nieuwste monoperc-producten van elk bedrijf.

Illustratieve afbeelding van NeON® H Black met matzwart frame, zwarte achterplaat en zwarte cel

Esthetische zwarte module

NeON® H Black heeft een matzwart frame, zwarte achterplaten en zwarte cellen,
waardoor het discreet opgaat in de omgeving.

De vermogensafgifte werd verbeterd
door de toepassing van geavanceerde technologie

NeON® H Black Technology: 3 unieke kenmerken

unieke kenmerken .01

Minder vermogensverlies

LG verminderde het elektrisch verlies door dunnere elektroden (pasta) toe te passen en
verbetering van het proces (masker) om de elektrische weerstand te verminderen

unieke kenmerken .02

Meer lichtabsorptie

LG gebruikt *HTAR Glas, dat een laag reflectievermogen heeft en een hoge
transmissie om de energieopwekking te verhogen met meer dan
0,4% vergeleken met AR-glas en met meer dan 3,2% vergeleken met
normaal glas.

*HTAR: Highly Transmitted Anti-Reflection

unieke kenmerken .03

Groter celoppervlak

LG verbeterde de output door een cel toe te passen met een 3,7% grotere
oppervlakte.

Strenge tests om hoge betrouwbaarheid te garanderen

NeON® H Black is uitvoerig getest om een hoge bedrijfszekerheid op lange termijn te garanderen in uiteenlopende uitdagende omgevingen.

Grafieken van strenge tests en hoge betrouwbaarheid

* = Internationale Elektrotechnische Commissie
*Dit is gebaseerd op een interne test van LG Electronics. Er wordt uitgelegd dat de thermische cycli drievoudig worden getest en dat de dempingswarmte tweevoudig wordt getest in vergelijking met de internationale IEC-normen.

Technische specificatie

Voor meer technische documentatie en downloads, ga naar de downloadpagina.

BRON DOWNLOAD
Vertical Table
ProduktLG380N1K-E6LG375N1K-EGLG370N1K-EG
Vermogen (W)380375370
Module Efficiëntie (%)20.60%20.40%20.10%
CelltypMonokristallijn N-TypeMonokristallijn N-TypeMonokristallijn N-Type
Cell120(6 x 20)120(6 x 20)120(6 x 20)
Dimensies (L x B x H)1.740 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.740 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.740 x 1.042 x 40 mm
Gewicht18,5 kg18,5 kg18,5 kg
Product Garantie25 Jaar25 Jaar25 Jaar
Prestatiegarantie25 jaar lineaire garantie*25 jaar lineaire garantie*25 jaar lineaire garantie*

1) 1e Jaar. 98,5%.
2) Na het 2e Jaar 0,33% p jaarlijkse degradatie
3) 92,5 % voor 25 jaar.

