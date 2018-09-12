We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeON® R
Prestatie, kwaliteit en design
De LG NeON® R is het toppaneel van LG, dat is voorzien van de meest efficiënte en hoogstaande energie-opwekkingstechnologie die LG ooit heeft geproduceerd. De LG NeON® R wekt niet alleen de meeste energie op van de gehele modelreeks van LG, maar is ook de meest stabiele in alle omstandigheden.