NeON® R

De LG NeON® R is het toppaneel van LG, dat is voorzien van de meest efficiënte en hoogstaande energie-opwekkingstechnologie die LG ooit heeft geproduceerd. De LG NeON® R wekt niet alleen de meeste energie op van de gehele modelreeks van LG, maar is ook de meest stabiele in alle omstandigheden.

NeON-R-The-Apex-of-Solar-12-9-18-D3

NeON® R
Prestatie, kwaliteit en design

De LG NeON® R is het toppaneel van LG, dat is voorzien van de meest efficiënte en hoogstaande energie-opwekkingstechnologie die LG ooit heeft geproduceerd. De LG NeON® R wekt niet alleen de meeste energie op van de gehele modelreeks van LG, maar is ook de meest stabiele in alle omstandigheden.

VOORDELEN TECHNOLOGIE
01_TechnicalFeature_NL_09122018_D

Technische kenmerken

02_TechnicalFeature_NL_09122018_D

Opwekking met hoog vermogen

Hoewel sterk zonlicht zonnepanelen helpt bij de energieopwekking, verhoogt het ook de systeemtemperatuur en vermindert het daardoor de prestaties. Het LG NeON® R-paneel houdt haar piekvermogens op warme en zonnige dagen vast door gebruik te maken van een verbeterde temperatuurcoëfficiënt.

03_HighTemperature-Stability_NL_09122018_D

Hoge temperatuurstabiliteit

De LG NeON® R wekt bij hoge temperaturen 2,9% meer energie op dan conventionele P-type monopanelen.

04_HighTemperature-Stability_NL_09122018_D

Uitstekende prestatiegarantie

LG staat altijd achter zijn producten met een solide garantiebeleid. De LG NeON® R is voorzien van een productgarantie van 25 jaar en een lineaire prestatiegarantie van ten minste 92,5% vermogensopbrengst aan het einde van het 25e jaar.

Overzicht

Horizontal Table
CelltypMontuurCellVermogen
Monokristallijn N-TypeAluminium6x10400/395/390W

Technische specificaties

Vertical Table
Dimensies (L x B x H)1,740 x 1,042x 40 mm
Aantal Draden30
Voorbelasting6,000pA
Terug Laden5,400pA
Product Garantie25 jaar
Prestatiegarantie25 jaar lineaire garantie*
Module Efficiëntie (%)22.1(400W)

1) 1e Jaar. 98,5%. 2) Na het 2e Jaar 0,25% p jaarlijkse degradatie. 3) 92,5 % voor 25 jaar.

