17'' Draadloos/Bedraad Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)
Alle specificaties
SENSOR(PANEEL) UNIT
-
A/D Conversion
16bit
-
AP mode
NO
-
Auto Exposure Detection
JA
-
Data Output
16bit
-
Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)
Screw Fix
-
Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)
1m
-
Image storage on DXD
200
-
Pixel Pitch
140㎛
-
Power unit interface
Verbinding naar Control Box
-
Scintillator
CsI
-
Sensor protection plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
Shock monitoring
JA
-
TFT Type
aSi
-
Unit Interface
Verbinding naar Control Box
-
Bekabelde Verbinding
JA
BEDIENINGKAST
-
AC Power Cord
1.5m (Wit)
BATTERIJ
-
Hot plug
NO
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
