LG 21,3'' 3 MP IPS diagnostische monitor
LG 21,3'' 3 MP IPS diagnostische monitor
Nauwkeurigheid
21,3 inch 3 MP IPS scherm
Eenvoudige kalibratie met frontsensor
Efficiëntie
Focusweergave
5 sneltoetsen en verlichting
Comfort
Serieel
Ergonomisch ontwerp
Nauwkeurige beeldvorming
Zorg voor moeiteloze kwaliteitscontrole
Gestroomlijnde en efficiënte workflow
Ideale diagnostische werkruimte
Intuïtieve bediening
5 sneltoetsen die de gebruiker een intuïtieve bediening bieden, bestaande uit neerwaartse verlichting, wandverlichting, aanwezigheidssensor, lichtbakmodus en beeldmodus.
Ergonomische en comfortabele werkruimte
Minder rommel op uw bureau en eenvoudiger kabelbeheer
productief werkstation door twee diagnostische schermen en een pc aan te sluiten.
Eenvoudige en comfortabele werkruimte
alt="Ergonomisch ontwerp met functies voor het aanpassen van draaiing, hoogte en kanteling."
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
21.3
-
Aspect Ratio
3:4
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Anti-Glare
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
1536 x 2048
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2115 x 0.2115
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1100
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1800:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Bit
10bit
VERBINDING
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
3G-SDI
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
JA(1ea)
-
Onderdeel (Resolutie)
NO
-
Samenstelling (Resolutie)
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Daisy Chain
JA(3MP/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
JA(In 2ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
RS-232
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Auto Helderheid Sensor
JA
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
HW Calibration
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Lighting
JA
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
Hot Key
JA(6keys)
-
Presence Sensor
JA
-
Front Sensor
JA
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
NO
-
Failover Input Switch
NO
-
Focus View
JA
-
Light Box Mode
JA
-
Helderheid Stabilizatie
JA
-
Pathology Mode
JA
-
DICOM Compliant
JA
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Machanical Power Switch
JA
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
10.5
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
7
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
5
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
120W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 6.32A
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)
JA
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)
NO
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Qubyx
JA
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
-
RoHS
JA
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
NO
-
Vandal-proof
NO
-
KGMP
JA
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
JA
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
JA
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
JA
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
JA
-
FDA
Class II
-
ISO13485
JA
-
GMP
JA
-
WEEE
JA
-
MFDS
JA
-
REACH
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
