LG IT Business Solution

LG Electronics is een vertrouwde partner die innovatieve IT-producten en -oplossingen aanbiedt voor diverse industrieën wereldwijd.

Kantoormedewerkers werken op kantoor met LG Business-producten. Kantoormedewerkers werken op kantoor met LG Business-producten.

De Total Business
Solution Provider

Met ons indrukwekkende assortiment innovatieve producten zijn we er klaar voor om aan al uw IT-behoeften te voldoen.

medisch personeel ziet het scherm van het LG Medical-display. medisch personeel ziet het scherm van het LG Medical-display.

Zakelijke expertise

Door de ongeëvenaarde kennis van product innovaties en de zakelijke markt is LG Electronics er toe instaat klanten te voorzien van oplossingen die hun bedrijf naar een hoger niveau helpen.

abonnementscontract abonnementscontract

Klantgericht

Door onze klanten-focus zijn wij eraan toegewijd om onze partners te helpen met het behalen van hun zakelijk doelen ongeacht de industrie of bedrijfstak.

LG products

Bekijk de zakelijke IT oplossingen van LG en vindt de ideale innovatieve producten voor uw bedrijfsomgeving.

  • Stelt in staat om nauwkeuriger
    diagnoses vast te stellen en
    biedt een ergonomische kijkervaring.

    MEER INFORMATIE

  • Krachtige endpointapparaten voor
    verbeterde productiviteit,
    beveiliging en ergonomie.

    MEER INFORMATIE

  • Zakelijke laser projectoren
    met echte 4K weergave
    en een hoge helderheid.

    MEER INFORMATIE

  • Stem het aanbod af gebasseerd
    op de unieke behoeftes van uw bedrijf.

    MEER INFORMATIE
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 