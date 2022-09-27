Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Home
LG Experience

Jaki monitor jest najlepszy dla zmęczonych oczu?

Autor Nicole Frost 27.09.2022

A man adjusts the brightness on his eye-friendly monitor

Czy wiesz, ile czasu spędzasz przed ekranem każdego dnia? Niezależnie od tego, czy korzystasz z komputera w pracy, czy w czasie wolnym, czas upływa nieubłaganie. Zanim się zorientujesz, możesz mieć problemy z bólami głowy i suchością oczu.

Na szczęście można uniknąć zmęczenia oczu i chronić wzrok, wprowadzając kilka drobnych zmian w miejscu pracy oraz dbając o codzienne nawyki — począwszy od korzystania z odpowiedniego monitora. Jednakże znalezienie najlepszego monitora do zmęczonych oczu nie jest procesem identycznym dla każdego.

Nasze propozycje najlepszych monitorów do przemęczonych oczu

Zanim zagłębimy się w szczegóły, oto niektóre z naszych ulubionych monitorów przyjaznych dla oka z sześcioma kluczowymi funkcjami:

Czytaj dalej, aby znaleźć najlepszy monitor dla zmęczonych oczu w oparciu o konfigurację biurka, styl życia i oczekiwaną produktywność.


Co się dzieje, gdy zbyt długo siedzisz przed monitorem?

Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś pracownikiem biurowym, czy zagorzałym graczem, okazuje się, że nadmiar czasu spędzanego przed ekranem jest szkodliwy dla ogólnego stanu zdrowia i dobrego samopoczucia. Niektórzy dorośli potrafią siedzieć do 19 godzin dziennie przed migoczącym monitorem z niebieskim światłem.1 Jeśli doprowadzasz swoje ciało do granicy wytrzymałości przed ekranem, możesz odczuwać uciążliwe objawy, takie jak zmęczenie oczu, suchość, podrażnienie, wrażliwość na światło, nieostrość, bóle głowy, a nawet podwójne widzenie.

Pomimo ryzyka wielu osobom trudno jest ograniczyć korzystanie z ekranu. Możesz podjąć kroki w celu zmniejszenia negatywnego wpływu podświetlanych ekranów na Twoje oczy, na przykład używając monitora posiadającego funkcje przyjazne dla oczu.

A woman rests her eyes to prevent eye strain
A woman rests her eyes to prevent eye strain

Jak wybrać najlepszy monitor dla zmęczonych oczu?

Zapobieganie zmęczeniu oczu jest niezwykle ważne, jeśli spędzasz większość dnia przed jasnym ekranem. Jednakże jak możesz stwierdzić, czy Twój monitor jest naprawdę przyjazny oczom?

Aby znaleźć najlepszy monitor do zmęczonych oczu, powinieneś zwrócić uwagę na kilka cech:


Zakrzywiony kąt widzenia

Zakrzywiony wyświetlacz sprawia, że monitor nie sprawia dodatkowych trudności przy oglądaniu przez długi czas. Dzieje się tak, ponieważ zakrzywiony ekran zapewnia mniej zniekształceń i szersze pole widzenia. Ulepszony kąt widzenia może zapobiec zmęczeniu oczu podczas oglądania małego tekstu lub ruchomych obrazów.

Get the right viewing angle with a 39.7” Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
Get the right viewing angle with a 39.7” Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

Nasz wybór: 39,7-calowy monitor z zakrzywionym ekranem UltraWide 5K2K Nano IPS

  • 5120 x 2160
  • Automatyczna jasność
  • Czujnik natężenia światła

Ergonomia

Czy wiesz, że zmęczenie oczu może być również spowodowane nieprawidłową postawą? Wyciąganie szyi lub opadanie ramion może mieć poważne konsekwencje, gdy siedzisz przed ekranem przez cały dzień. Wybór ergonomicznego monitora to szybki sposób na odpoczynek dla oczu i ciała.

A 27.6” 16:18 LG DualUp ergonomic eye-friendly monitor with Ergo Stand
A 27.6” 16:18 LG DualUp ergonomic eye-friendly monitor with Ergo Stand

Nasz wybór: 27,6-calowy monitora DualUp 16:18 z podstawą Ergo

  • 2560 x 2880
  • Żywe kolory z niskim poziomem niebieskiego światła, wbudowana funkcja KVM
  • Wyświetlacz Nano IPS


Filtr niebieskiego światła

Kolejną kluczową cechą, której należy szukać w monitorze przyjaznym dla oczu, jest regulowana temperatura barw i wytwarzanie światła. Jeśli chodzi o odcień i jasność, należy pamiętać o dostosowaniu ustawień kolorów do otoczenia. Rozważ monitor z możliwością dostosowania filtra światła niebieskiego i dokładnego odzwierciedlenia kolorów.

A 34” LG 21:9 UltraWide Full HD IPS monitor with blue light filter
A 34” LG 21:9 UltraWide Full HD IPS monitor with blue light filter

Nasz wybór: 29-calowy monitor UltraWide Full HD IPS 21:9

  • 2560 x 1080
  • Skala kolorów sRGB na poziomie 99%
  • Tryb czytnika i Flicker Safe – redukcja migotania obrazu


Matryca IPS

Jakość wyświetlacza jest ważnym elementem układanki, jeśli chodzi o znalezienie najlepszego monitora dla zmęczonych oczu. Technologia IPS jest popularną funkcją wśród tych osób, które chcą realistycznej jakości obrazu. Dzieje się tak, ponieważ panele IPS są wykonane z kryształów, które przesuwają się w poziomie, co zapewnia większą dokładność oddania kolorów i lepszy kąt widzenia.

The 27 '' IPS Full HD display uses an IPS panel to prevent eye strain
The 27 '' IPS Full HD display uses an IPS panel to prevent eye strain

Nasz wybór: 23,8-calowy wyświetlacz IPS Full HD

  • 1920 x 1080
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • Prawie bezramkowy design


Wysoka rozdzielczość

Tak jak dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów może ułatwić Twoim oczom przetwarzanie informacji, tak krystalicznie czysty wyświetlacz pomaga im dostosować się do każdej klatki. Nie jest tajemnicą, że najlepsze monitory do zmęczonych oczu oferują realistyczną jakość obrazu. Ponadto wybór ekranu OLED zapewnia dodatkową warstwę ochrony. Te wysokowydajne monitory oferują rozdzielczość do 3840 x 2160 pikseli — bez konieczności podświetlania.

A 31.5'' high resolution 4K OLED monitor with pixel dimming
A 31.5'' high resolution 4K OLED monitor with pixel dimming

Nasz wybór: 31,5-calowy wyświetlacz OLED 4K z funkcją przyciemniania pikseli

  • 3840 x 2160
  • Kalibracja sprzętu
  • Współczynnik kontrastu 1M:1


Szybka częstotliwość odświeżania

Jeśli chodzi o znalezienie najlepszego monitora dla zmęczonych oczu, głównym czynnikiem, który należy wziąć pod uwagę, jest częstotliwość odświeżania. Jest to czas potrzebny na zmianę obrazu, co oznacza, że duża częstotliwość odświeżania zapewnia płynniejszy obraz. Zmniejsza to częstość migotania ekranu i opóźnienia, zapobiegając tym samym zmęczeniu oczu.2 Jeżeli spędzasz dużo czasu przed monitorem, wybierz produkt o częstotliwości odświeżania co najmniej 120 Hz.

A 39.7” Curved Monitor LG UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display provides a curved viewing angle
A 39.7” Curved Monitor LG UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display provides a curved viewing angle

Nasz wybór: 27-calowy monitor do gier UltraGear Full HD

  • 1920 x 1080
  • 1ms MBR
  • Częstotliwość odświeżania 165 Hz

Po wybraniu odpowiedniego monitora bezpiecznego dla oczu i dopasowanego do Twojego stylu życia, możesz podjąć kilka dodatkowych kroków, aby zapewnić swoim oczom komfort i zdrowie.


Pięć wskazówek, jak zapobiegać zmęczeniu oczu dzięki odpowiedniemu monitorowi

Być może znasz już objawy nadwyrężenia wzroku. Po kilku godzinach pracy przy monitorze Twoje oczy mogą wysychać i być zmęczone, a nawet zacząć swędzieć lub piec. W skrajnych przypadkach lekarze mogą nawet zdiagnozować „syndrom widzenia komputerowego”.3

Podwyższenie domowego standardu poprzez wybór jednego z najlepszych monitorów dla zmęczonych oczu — i prawidłowe korzystanie z niego — może być sposobem na szybkie rozwiązanie powyższych problemów. Zapoznaj się z niektórymi sposobami konfiguracji monitora, aby był jak najbardziej przyjazny dla oczu.

1. Ustaw poprawnie poziomy kontrastu i jasności

Zdrowa równowaga to podstawa, jeśli chodzi o jasność i kontrast. Zarówno za wysoki, jak i zbyt niski może męczyć oczy.

Podczas ustawiania kontrastu najlepiej jest używać obrazów testowych jako wskazówek. Pozwala to na przejście od bieli do czerni poprzez różne poziomy szarości. Aby ustawić kontrast, biel i czerń powinny wyglądać na czyste i bez szarego zamglenia.

Ekran bezpieczny dla oczu powinien być również zoptymalizowany pod względem jasności. Najlepiej byłoby, gdyby poziomy jasności opierały się na świetle otoczenia: im jaśniejsze otoczenie, tym jaśniej powinien być ustawiony ekran. Z drugiej strony, jeśli w pokoju jest dość ciemno, zmniejsz jasność ekranu.

2. Dostosuj temperaturę barw

Wysoka lub niska temperatura barw różni się od koloru, który odbieramy w rzeczywistości. Wyższe temperatury kolorów monitora dają chłodniejsze barwy z większą ilością niebieskich składowych, podczas gdy niskie temperatury kolorów mają tendencję do tworzenia ciepłych barw w palecie czerwieni. Przyjazny dla oczu monitor nie powinien zawierać zbyt wielu elementów niebieskiego światła, ponieważ z czasem mogą one powodować zmęczenie oczu.

Czy kiedykolwiek miałeś problemy z zasypianiem po obejrzeniu serialu na laptopie lub tablecie? Odpowiada za to nadmiar niebieskiego światła na wyświetlaczu. Monitory, które zmniejszają produkcję niebieskiego światła na ekranie, zapewniają ulgę źrenicy, a jednocześnie wspomagają rytm dobowy.4 

Aby zoptymalizować warunki pracy przy długim użytkowaniu monitora, należy wybrać takie ustawienie, przy którym temperatura barw będzie bardziej zbliżona do żółto-zielonego.

3. Wybierz wysoką rozdzielczość

Najlepszy monitor dla zmęczonych oczu powinien mieć najwyższą możliwą rozdzielczość. Na przykład monitory 4K mają szczególnie wyrazistą rozdzielczość co najmniej 3840 x 2160 pikseli. W przypadku większych ekranów obsługujących wysoką rozdzielczość użytkownicy nie muszą ciągle powiększać obrazu ani przewijać ekranu. A to również powoduje znaczne odciążenie wzroku.

4. Wyeliminuj migotanie ekranu

W przypadku nowoczesnych monitorów migotanie ekranu występuje rzadko. Jest to jednak problem, na który należy zwrócić uwagę, ponieważ migające obrazy są częstym powodem nadwyrężenia wzroku. Monitory z wbudowaną funkcją redukcji migotania mogą znacznie uprzyjemnić pracę, surfowanie w sieci, oglądanie filmów i granie.

5. Rób częste przerwy

Przyjazny dla oczu monitor znacząco przyczynia się do odciążenia wzroku. Jednak od czasu do czasu powinieneś odpoczywać od ekranu. Podczas pracy przy monitorze wyjrzyj przez okno, aby skupić wzrok na czymś w oddali. Pamiętaj też, aby świadomie mrugać podczas przerw i podczas pracy przy komputerze, aby zapewnić odpowiednią wilgotność siatkówki, zapobiegając jej wysychaniu.


Zalety i wady monitorów przyjaznych dla oka

Wybór monitora bezpiecznego dla oczu to jeden z najłatwiejszych sposobów na zmniejszenie wpływu podświetlanych ekranów na Twój komfort, wzrok i wydajność pracy. Jest jednak kilka ważnych rzeczy, o których należy pamiętać przed zakupem.

Bezpieczne dla oczu monitory zmniejszają zmęczenie wzroku, kalibrując jasność wyświetlacza, częstotliwość odświeżania i temperaturę barwową. Te ustawienia umożliwiają płynniejsze wyświetlanie obrazów, dzięki czemu użytkownicy mogą wygodnie spędzać więcej czasu przed ekranem.

A woman looks away from her screen to rest her eyes
A woman looks away from her screen to rest her eyes

Chociaż monitory bezpieczne dla oczu wykonują wiele działań, aby stworzyć komfortowe środowisko oglądania, ustawienia mogą być różne. Nadal należy pamiętać o tym, aby zapewnić oczom właściwy odpoczynek podczas długich okresów użytkowania, jednocześnie nie zapominając o otoczeniu, postawie i nawykach związanych ze stylem życia.


Czy potrzebujesz okularów z filtrem niebieskiego światła, gdy używasz przyjaznego oczom monitora?

Specjalne okulary z filtrem niebieskiego światła — zwane również okularami komputerowymi — mogą sprawić, że czas przed ekranem możesz spędzić w sposób jeszcze bardziej komfortowy. Okulary do komputera są specjalnie zaprojektowane do pracy z bliska i pozwalają użytkownikom skupić się na monitorze, dostosowując wzrok do takiej odległości.

Blue-light glasses help prevent eye strain
Blue-light glasses help prevent eye strain

Wielu okulistów zaleca używanie okularów komputerowych od 40 roku życia, ponieważ słabe widzenie może prowadzić do nieprawidłowej postawy.5 Jeśli czasami napinasz szyję i pochylasz się blisko ekranu, aby lepiej widzieć, powinieneś pomyśleć o zaopatrzeniu się w okulary z filtrem niebieskiego światła, które razem z monitorem przyjaznym oczom jeszcze bardziej zwiększą Twój komfort oglądania.

Częste przerwy, ergonomiczne ustawienia i specjalne okulary mogą z pewnością poprawić jakość oglądania. Jednak najłatwiejszym sposobem zapobiegania dyskomfortowi i zmęczeniu jest rozważenie stylu życia i codziennej rutyny, aby wybrać najlepszy monitor dla zmęczonych oczu.


1 United Healthcare

2 Migotanie może wystąpić przy 1 ms MBR (czas reakcji matrycy).

3 Cedars Sinai

4 Sleep Foundation

Journal of Physical Therapy Science

Wyróżniony produkt

34WP88CN-B-.jpg

34WP88C-B

Monitor LG 34” 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD ERGO

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
40WP95C-W-.jpg

40WP95C-W

Monitor LG 39,7'' Zakrzywiony UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
A front image of LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27GN950-B

27GN950-B

Monitor LG UltraGear 27'' 4K Nano IPS, 144Hz, 1ms

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

lg-magazine_why-oled-is-the-best-tv-for-gaming_key-visual.jpg

Tech Hub

Dlaczego OLED to najlepszy telewizor do gier?

Ciesz się niesamowitą częstotliwością odświeżania, kinowym dźwiękiem i wspaniałą grafiką podczas grania w najnowsze gry na telewizorze OLED

Monitory LG przyczyniają się do stworzenia ergonomicznego stanowiska pracy.

Wskazówki

Jak stworzyć ergonomiczne miejsce pracy?

Dowiedz się, jak ustawić monitor, biurko i krzesło w najbardziej ergonomiczny sposób.

A group of people working together and looking at a papers on the floor

Wskazówki

Jak rozbudzić kreatywność w związku ze swoim kolejnym ekscytującym projektem

Czy zależy Ci na wsparciu twórczego myślenia? Zapoznaj się z naszymi wskazówkami umożliwiającymi wyzwolenie kreatywności oraz odkrycie sposobów na uzyskanie inspirujących pomysłów.

Poprzedni

Jak przechowywać żywność w lodówce?
 

Następny

Klasy energetyczne lodówek - poradnik
Firma LG Electronics jest skoncentrowana na opracowywaniu nowych innowacji sprzętu elektronicznego. Zależy nam na dostarczaniu takich produktów, które polepszą życie klientów. Stale rozwijamy nasz asortyment, jak sprzęt elektroniczny. Oferujemy szeroką gamę produktów: telewizory, rozrywka domowa, sprzęt do kuchni, pralki, komputery, klimatyzacja czy panele do korzystania z energii słonecznej. Dowiedz się więcej o naszym sprzęcie elektronicznym już dziś. Skontaktuj się z lokalnym przedstawicielem LG, aby uzyskać więcej informacji.

Uprzejmie informujemy, ze spółka LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. zdecydowała się na zmianę banku obsługującego płatności dokonywane na terytorium Polski ze skutkiem od dnia 01 listopada 2019.

ZMIANA numeru rachunku w PLN.