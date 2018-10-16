Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak przechowywać żywność w lodówce?

16.10.2018

Lodówka LG

Gdzie najlepiej umieścić mięso, a gdzie warzywa i owoce? Dowiedz się, jak układać produkty w lodówce.

Od przechowywania produktów w lodówce zależy nie tylko porządek w kuchni, ale też smak potraw oraz twoje zdrowie. Gdzie powinno się umieszczać surowe mięso i ryby, a gdzie jest miejsce na warzywa? Sprawdź, jak najlepiej przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce.

Podstawowe zasady przechowywania jedzenia w lodówce

  • zwracaj uwagę na termin przydatności do spożycia

Zasada, którą powinieneś kierować się na co dzień, stosowana jest w logistyce podczas przechowywania dużych partii towarów w magazynach. Chodzi o FEFO (first expired, first out), która polega na tym, że najpierw wykorzystywane jest jedzenie z najkrótszym terminem przydatności do spożycia. Kiedy więc układasz produkty w lodówce, ustawiaj na przedzie te, które trzeba zjeść najszybciej. Dzięki temu nic się nie zmarnuje, bo zachowasz prawidłową kolejność.

  • nie układaj produktów zbyt ciasno

Zbyt ciasno poukładane produkty w lodówce nie pozwalają na prawidłowy obieg chłodnego powietrza. Może przez to nie docierać ono do niektórych miejsc, a zgromadzone tam jedzenie szybciej się psuć. Dlatego pozostaw przestrzeń między produktami i nie zapełniaj lodówki po same brzegi.

  • wyjmij produkty z folii

Warzywa, owoce, wędliny i sery często sprzedawane są w folii. Zanim włożysz je do lodówki, wyjmij je z niej. Owoce i warzywa połóż luzem w odpowiedniej szufladzie, a pozostałe produkty, np. wędliny i sery, przełóż do specjalnych pojemników (nie będą podsychać) lub woskowanego papieru śniadaniowego (na dłużej zachowają świeżość).

  • nie myj warzyw, owoców i jajek przed włożeniem do lodówki

Nadmiar wilgoci pozostały po myciu warzyw i owoców może przyspieszyć ich psucie, dlatego lepiej opłucz je dopiero przed obróbką lub spożyciem. Nie powinieneś też myć jajek, ponieważ na ich skorupkach znajduje się warstwa bakterii, stanowiąca naturalną barierę ochronną.

  • dobrze zabezpiecz otwarte produkty

Termin przydatności do spożycia dotyczy produktów zamkniętych. Po otwarciu skraca się on do minimum 1- 2 dni (np. mleko, ser biały), a maksimum kilku tygodni (np. ser żółty). Napoczętą żywność trzymaj z przodu tak, abyś miał ją w zasięgu wzroku. Ważne też, aby ją zabezpieczyć. Powinna być szczelnie zamknięta. Dotyczy to też np. ugotowanej zupy czy gulaszu, który powinniśmy dobrze przykryć, np. pokrywką lub folią spożywczą. Ważne jednak, aby do produktów zawierających kwasy (np. warzyw, owoców) nie wykorzystywać folii spożywczej i metalowych pojemników, które będą z nimi reagować i nadawać metalicznego posmaku.

  • oddzielaj surowe od gotowych do spożycia i szybko wyrzucaj zepsute

Dla zachowania higieny surowe mięso i ryby powinieneś umieszczać na osobnych półkach lub w przeznaczonych do tego komorach. Ważne też, aby usuwać zepsute jedzenie jak najszybciej, aby bakterie nie rozprzestrzeniły się w lodówce.

Jak i na której półce przechowywać mięso, ryby, warzywa i owoce

Temperatura na różnych poziomach lodówki może się nieco różnić. Na samej górze powinniśmy umieszczać produkty, które nie potrzebują aż takiego chłodu, ponieważ tam i na drzwiach jest najcieplej. To miejsce na różne przetwory (również te otwarte, jeśli są zakonserwowane) i gotowe ciasta. Na górze oraz pośrodku powinniśmy również umieścić jogurty i kefiry, w których tylko przy nieco wyższych temperaturach rozwijają się cenne bakterie potrzebne do zachowania ich świeżości. W górnych partiach postawmy również garnek z zupą lub przygotowany obiad.

Na samym dole jest najchłodniej, dlatego najlepiej trzymać tam produkty, które wymagają niskich temperatur, np. surowe mięso lub ryby. Na nie i na inne wymagające produkty znajdziemy jednak specjalne szuflady:

  • szuflada świeżości (Fresh 0 Zone) – utrzymuje stałą temperaturę 0°C, która jest optymalna do przechowywania surowego mięsa i ryb;
  • szuflada optymalnej wilgotności (Moist Balance Crisper) – nadmiar wilgoci z warzyw i owoców zbiera się na specjalnej kratce. Dzięki temu produkty wolniej się psują. Nawet długotrwałe przechowywanie ich nie wysusza.
  • szuflada ze zmienną temperaturą (Fresh Converter) – sam zdecyduj, czy chcesz w niej przechowywać mięso (panuje w niej wtedy temperatura -2°C), ryby (0°C), czy warzywa (3°C);
  • szuflada na przekąski – niewielkie produkty i to, co najbardziej lubisz, będzie zawsze pod ręką, oddzielone od pozostałych produktów. Schowaj tam np. przekąski na spotkanie z przyjaciółmi;
  • dodatkowy panel na drzwiach (InstaView) – przekąski możesz schować też w dodatkowym panelu na drzwiach lodówki Door-in-Door InstaView. Wystarczy zapukać, aby zobaczyć, co jest w środku. Dzięki temu ograniczysz otwieranie głównych drzwi i wypuszczanie chłodnego powietrza, kiedy najdzie cię ochota na twój przysmak.
Jak przechowywać żywność w lodówce infografika
Jak przechowywać żywność w lodówce infografika

Podczas wyboru lodówki warto zwrócić uwagę na te z systemem Total No Frost, dzięki któremu zachowany jest równomierny obieg chłodnego powietrza. Dzięki temu w lodówce panuje stała temperatura na całej powierzchni chłodzenia, a różnice między półkami to ok. 1-2°C. Efekt ten wzmacnia technologia NatureFRESH Cooling, która zapewnia aż o 76% lepszy obieg powietrza. Przydatny jest również system Pure N Fresh, który dzięki wbudowanym filtrom powietrza dba o to, aby zapachy nie przenosiły się z potrawy na potrawę.

Których produktów nie powinno się przechowywać w lodówce?

Niektórych produktów nie powinieneś trzymać w lodówce, ponieważ tracą swoje właściwości oraz o wiele szybciej się psują. Nie wkładaj więc do niej:

  • owoców egzotycznych – są przyzwyczajone do wysokich temperatur, dlatego w lodówce stracą swój aromat i smak;
  • Warzyw tj. ziemniaki, papryka, cebula i rośliny strączkowe, cukinia, ogórki, marchew – szybciej zgniją. Dłużej postoją w ciemnym, suchym miejscu;
  • pomidorów – w chłodzie lodówki tracą słodycz, stają się wodniste i szybciej się psują;
  • miodu – może się skrystalizować lub przejąć zapach pozostałych potraw. Lepiej trzymaj go w zamykanej szafce (nie lubi ekspozycji na światło);
  • pieczywa – szybciej zrobi się czerstwe;
  • oleju i oliwy – mętnieje w niskich temperaturach

Proszę, wypełnij ankietę i podziel się z nami Swoją opinią:

stars.png

Wyróżniony produkt

lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCDE

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG InstaView Side-by-Side Door-in-Door

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
lg_experience_featured_product_GBB72PZEFN.jpg

GBB72SAVGN

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG V+ 2,03m, LinearCooling™

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

Nasza marka

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

Zapukaj dwa razy i zajrzyj do środka! Nowa technologia LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

lodówka LG door-in-door

Nowości

Jak kupić lodówkę – na co zwrócić uwagę?

Lodówka – obowiązkowe wyposażenie każdego domu. Trudno wyobrazić sobie bez niej jakiekolwiek mieszkanie, w końcu gdzieś trzeba przechowywać żywność. Kupując lodówkę najczęściej kierujemy się ceną urządzenia. Jednak warto przyjrzeć się też innym parametrom, które znacząco mogą ułatwić nam życie, a nawet zmniejszyć rachunki za prąd.

Poprzedni

Klimatyzacja domowa: wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć
 

Następny

Klasy energetyczne lodówek - poradnik