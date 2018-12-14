Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Lodówki

Mężczyzna mierzący rozmiar swojej lodówki

Wskazówki

Przewodnik po rozmiarach lodówek: poznaj standardowe rozmiary lodówek

Jeśli myślisz o zakupie nowej lodówki, znajomość standardowych rozmiarów, popularnych funkcji i modeli jest niezbędna, aby znaleźć najlepsze rozwiązanie dla Twojego domu.

An image of a person washing hands

Wskazówki

Porady LG dotyczące przestrzegania higieny w Twoim domu

Zapewnienie higienicznej czystości swojego domu jest szczególnie ważne w chwili obecnej – odkryj, jak LG może ci w tym pomóc.

Energooszczędna chłodziarko-zamrażarka klasy A bierze pod uwagę środowisko naturalne

Tech Hub

Klasy energetyczne lodówek - poradnik

Co oznaczają nowe klasy energetyczne lodówek? Jak wybrać energooszczędną chłodziarkę, która spełnia najnowsze standardy? Przeczytaj w tym artykule.

ifa-2019_lg-magazine_ha-instaview-introduction_key-visual.jpg

Nowości

IFA 2019: odkryj inteligentną lodówkę, która sprawia, że kuchnia tworzy jedność

Dowiedz się więcej o lodówce LG InstaView ThinQ na targach IFA w Berlinie i sprawdź, dlaczego to inteligentne urządzenie stanie się głównym elementem dowolnego domu.

The OLED Falls was the hero exhibition at IFA 2019 for LG, with 260 55" OLED panels coming together for the beautiful show | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

IFA 2019: Firma LG prezentuje wiele nowych produktów

Na targach IFA 2019 firma LG chwali się tym, co ma najlepsze. Obejrzyj wystawę, jeśli będziesz mieć szczęście ją odwiedzić.

Jak korzystać z lodówki?

Tech Hub

Praktyczne wskazówki jak efektywnie korzystać z lodówki

Współcześnie nie potrafimy sobie wyobrazić życia bez lodówki. Dlatego warto zapoznać się z zestawem reguł, którymi należy się kierować, aby korzystanie z niej było jak najbardziej oszczędne...

Podstawy

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź