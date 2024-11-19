Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pompa ciepła typu monobloc

Therma V R32™ od LG™ to kompletna pompa ciepła typu monobloc, która zapewni wydajne i ekonomiczne ogrzewanie domu. Pracuje nawet przy ujemnych temperaturach zewnętrznych, a wykonanie z materiałów wysokiej jakości umożliwia bezproblemową pracę kiedy tylko chcesz! Łatwą kontrolę umożliwia wygodny w obsłudze interfejs.

Nowa seria urządzeń typu split ma teraz atrakcyjniejszy wygląd zewnętrzny i nowy sterownik. Pozbyto się przedniej osłony, zaokrąglono rogi oraz zmniejszono jednostki wewnętrzne uzyskując kompaktowe wymiary i wysoką funkcjonalność.

THERMA V R32 monobloc

Kompletne urządzenie grzewcze, które oferuje najwyższą wydajność grzewczą dzięki czynnikowi chłodniczemu R32

Jak działa THERMA V R32 monobloc

Wymiennik ciepła przenosi ciepło generowane przez jednostkę zewnętrzną do zbiornika z bieżącą wodą, zapewniając ciepło oraz gorącą wodę wewnątrz.

Ogrzewanie, które nie zawodzi

THERMA V R32 Monobloc to niezawodne i skuteczne urządzenie grzewcze, które pracuje nawet przy ujemnych temperaturach sięgających -25°C oraz podgrzewa wodę nawet do 65°C.

Rewolucyjna sprężarka spiralna

Dzięki zastosowaniu Rewolucyjnej Sprężarki Spiralnej, THERMA V R32 Monobloc ma znacznie większą skuteczność. Co więcej, sprężarka może pracować teraz z częstotliwością od 10 Hz do 135 Hz.

Czynnik chłodniczy przyjazny środowisku

THERMA V R32 Monobloc jest wyposażona w czynnik chłodniczy R32 o GWP wynoszącym 675. To 70 mniej niż w przypadku czynnika R410A. Dzięki temu THERMA V R32 Monobloc jest jednocześnie efektywna energetycznie oraz przyjazna dla środowiska.

Łatwa kontrola

Intuicyjny interfejs użytkownika pozwala szybko i łatwo ustawić harmonogram pracy urządzenia pasujący do Twojego trybu życia oraz w przystępny sposób pokazuje dzienne oraz miesięczne zużycie energii.

Zdalne sterowanie gdziekolwiek jesteś

Zdalne sterowanie systemem ogrzewania dzięki aplikacji LG SmartThinQ™️ to najwyższy poziom komfortu dla użytkownika.

*Potrzebne akcesoria: PWFMDD200 (Modem Wi-Fi LG) oraz PWYREW000

Prosta I szybka instalacja

Jednostka zewnętrzna THERMA V R32 Monobloc składa się z 3 głównych komponentów.

Łatwe serwisowanie

Wbudowane komponenty pozwalają na łatwą instalację bez dodatkowej pracy związanej z podpięciem czynnika chłodniczego. Do rozpoczęcia pracy serwisowej wystarczy odkręcenie trzech śrubek, natomiast filtry wodne dla większej wygody zostały umocowane klipsami.

Instalacja wstępna

Na podstawie informacji o miejscu instalacji instalator może przygotować ustawienia wstępne na Konfiguratorze LG THERMA V i zapisać je na kartę pamięci w swoim biurze. Następnie wystarczy, że instalator zgra i aktywuje dane konfiguracji w domu użytkownika.

Łatwa I szybka konserwacja

Sterownik urządzenia może zachować nawet do 50 jednostek w historii, co pozwala łatwo zidentyfikować powód usterki.

Skontaktuj się z nami, jeśli masz jakiekolwiek pytania dotyczące produktu. Odezwiemy się do Ciebie.

