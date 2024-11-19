Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ogrzewanie

Pompa ciepła powietrze-woda LG THERMA V, czarna jednostka zewnętrzna umieszczona na zewnętrznej ścianie domu.

Pompy ciepła powietrze-woda LG THERMA V

Wymień swój stary kocioł na pompę LG i bądź eko. To innowacyjne rozwiązanie grzewcze jest też efektywnym sposobem ogrzewania dla Twojego nowego domu.

Czarna jednostka zewnętrzna LG THERMA V umieszczona jest w ogrodzie przy domu, a kobieta z pudełkiem przechodzi przed nią.

Nowe pompy ciepła LG, nadchodzi nowa era w ogrzewaniu

Odkryj zrównoważone ogrzewanie z pompami ciepa LG THERMA V. Kliknij, aby obejrzeć naszą historię.

Wewnętrzne części pompy LG THERMA V umieszczone na schodach domu.

Pompy ciepła LG THERMA V dla profesjonalistów

Uzyskaj więcej informacji na temat wsparcia technicznego dla pomp ciepła LG THERMA V.

Czym są pompy ciepła powietrze-woda? Kluczowe cechy Typoszereg Powiązane artykuły
Czym są pompy ciepła powietrze-woda?
Czym są pompy ciepła powietrze-woda?

System pompy ciepła jest oznaczony czerwoną linią we wnętrzu domu z łóżkiem, stołem i sofą narysowanymi w 3D.

Pompy ciepła powietrze-woda LG THERMA V

LG THERMA V to innowacyjne urządzenia grzewcze dla Twojego domu. Łącząc 20% energii elektrycznej i 80% z powietrza zewnętrznego, stanowi ekologiczną alternatywę dla starego kotła.

Kluczowe cechy

Z produktem LG THERMA V w kolorze czarnym, znajduje się wykres pokazujący, że metoda pompy ciepła powietrze-woda może zaoszczędzić pieniądze w porównaniu z konwencjonalnym kotłem.

Redukcja kosztów ogrzewania

LG THERMA V może zmniejszyć Twoje koszty energii o 60% rocznie, produkując do 5 razy więcej energii cieplnej niż potrzebne do pracy urządzenia.* Dowiedz się jakie możesz otrzymać wsparcie w postaci dofinansowania na rządowej stronie Ministerstwa Klimatu i Środowiska lub Narodowego Funduszu Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej.

* Wskaźniki oszczędności energii są obliczane wyłącznie dla ogrzewania przestrzeni, przy użyciu danych klimatycznych EN14825 i przy założeniu 4 910 godzin pracy rocznie z temperaturą pracy 35℃, co jest oparte na średnich temperaturach we Francji. 

* Porównujemy nasze dane z innymi na stronie Keymark. Roczne zużycie energii może się różnić w zależności od wybranego modelu. 

* Ta zmienność wynika z efektywności energetycznej ErP i deklarowanych wartości Prated. Efektywność jest oparta na kotle kondensacyjnym, przy założeniu takiego samego rocznego zapotrzebowania na ogrzewanie jak LG THERMA V 16kW. 

* Obliczenia oparte na cenach energii z czerwca 2023 roku i intensywności węglowej sektora energetycznego UE z 2022 roku.

Instalator stojący przed pompą ciepła LG Therma V umieszczoną na zewnątrz domu, zwraca się do pary i tłumaczy rozwiązanie grzewcze.

Łatwa instalacja i serwis

Pompa ciepła LG THERMA V może być zainstalowana bez konieczności wymiany aktualnego systemu grzewczego, a jej utrzymanie jest proste. Dzięki temu pompa THERMA V to praktyczne rozwiązanie do ogrzewania domu przez cały rok.

Niski poziom hałasu

Niski poziom hałasu

Doświadcz najwyższego komfortu cieplnego z pompami ciepła LG THERMA V Monobloc. To wydajne i dyskretne rozwiązanie grzewcze wykorzystuje technologię minimalizacji hałasu, co pozwala być uprzejmym dla sąsiadów. 

Wykres pokazuje, że pompa ciepła Monobloc R290 zmniejszyła emisję dwutlenku węgla o 99,7% w porównaniu do poprzedniego modelu.

Świadomość ekologiczna

Zaawansowana technologia  pomp ciepła LG THERMA V może obniżyć Twój ślad węglowy, zapewniając jednocześnie oszczędności energetyczne. Dołącz do zielonego ruchu, łącząc swoją pompę ciepła z panelami słonecznymi i fotowoltaicznymi magazynowania energii.

Typoszereg

  1.
    Split
  2. Hydrosplit
  3. Monobloc
  4. R290 Monobloc

Powiązane artykuły

Jaka pompa ciepła jest dla mnie odpowiednia?

LG oferuje wiele rozwiązań z zakresu pomp ciepła powietrze-woda i jesteśmy tutaj, aby pomóc Ci dokonać właściwego wyboru. Przeanalizujmy, czym jest pompa ciepła, gdzie powinna być zamontowana oraz jakie korzyści płyną z różnych typów pomp ciepła powietrze-woda.

POZNAJ POMPY CIEPŁA LG

Kwestie, które należy uwzględnić przed instalacją pompy ciepła

Przechodzisz na pompę ciepła? Warto rozważyć kilka istotnych czynników.

POZNAJ PRZEWODNIK INSTALACJI

Co to jest powietrzna pompa ciepła?

W tym artykule przyjrzymy się, czym jest pompa ciepła, jak efektywnie działa, dlaczego jest lepsza dla środowiska i ile można zaoszczędzić, wybierając rozwiązanie z pompą ciepła.

PRZECZYTAJ O POMPACH CIEPŁACH


DOWIEDZ SIĘ WIĘCEJ O POMPACH CIEPŁA

Pobierz pliki

Pobierz różnorodne informacje, w tym katalogi produktów i instrukcje instalacji. 

Zobacz wszystkie zasoby

Wsparcie techniczne

Poznaj zasoby i wsparcie, które zapewniamy, aby pomóc Twojej firmie pozostać w czołówce.

Otrzymaj pełne wsparcie

Blog HVAC

Przeczytaj najnowsze artykuły, wiadomości i nie tylko na naszym blogu. 

Zobacz wszystkie artykuły

