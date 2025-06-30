Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED Zobacz niekończące się innowacje

Światowy numer 1 wśród telewizorów OLED od 12 lat. Tło wygląda jak przestrzeń wystawowa. W oddali widać LG OLED TV.

12-letnie dziedzictwo rewolucyjnych postępów i innowacji kształtujących branżę

Od ponad 12 lat firma LG dostarcza rewolucyjną technologię OLED, która napędza rozwój branży. Poznaj naszą historię – od pierwszego na świecie OLED TV do naszych innowacji OLED z AI w 2025 roku.

LG TV. Tytuł brzmi: 2025, najnowszy OLED evo G5 firmy LG. Treści nagród obok. Tom's Guide, G5 wydaje się być jeszcze jaśniejszy i bardziej kolorowy. 2025, Najlepsze innowacje w dziedzinie wyświetlaczy wideo od CES Innovation Awards.

12-letnie dziedzictwo rewolucyjnych postępów i innowacji kształtujących branżę

Od ponad 12 lat firma LG dostarcza rewolucyjną technologię OLED, która napędza rozwój branży. Poznaj naszą historię – od pierwszego na świecie OLED TV do naszych innowacji OLED z AI w 2025 roku.

LG TV. Tytuł brzmi: 2024, Pierwszy na świecie przezroczysty OLED TV. Cytaty z nagrodami obok telewizora LG Signature OLED T. Najlepsze wynalazki Time 2024, nowe spojrzenie na subtelnie atrakcyjny telewizor. Zdobywca złotej nagrody iF design award 2025. 2024, Najlepsze innowacje w dziedzinie wyświetlaczy wideo od CES Innovation Awards.

12-letnie dziedzictwo rewolucyjnych postępów i innowacji kształtujących branżę

Od ponad 12 lat firma LG dostarcza rewolucyjną technologię OLED, która napędza rozwój branży. Poznaj naszą historię – od pierwszego na świecie OLED TV do naszych innowacji OLED z AI w 2025 roku.

LG TV. Tytuł brzmi: 2023, pierwszy na świecie prawdziwie bezprzewodowy telewizor OLED. Treści nagród obok. What Hi-Fi toruje drogę dla większej liczby telewizorów, które staną się przyjaźnie bezprzewodowe w przyszłych latach. 2025, Nagrody Best of Innovation in Video displays i 2024 Best of Innovation in Gaming & eSports od CES Innovation Awards.

12-letnie dziedzictwo rewolucyjnych postępów i innowacji kształtujących branżę

Od ponad 12 lat firma LG dostarcza rewolucyjną technologię OLED, która napędza rozwój branży. Poznaj naszą historię – od pierwszego na świecie OLED TV do naszych innowacji OLED z AI w 2025 roku.

LG TV. Tytuł brzmi: 2020, Pierwszy na świecie zwijany telewizor OLED. Treści nagród obok. Forbes, ten niezwykły zwijany telewizor OLED zachwycił wszystkich. Nagroda Best of Innovation 2020 przyznana przez CES Innovation Awards.

12-letnie dziedzictwo rewolucyjnych postępów i innowacji kształtujących branżę

Od ponad 12 lat firma LG dostarcza rewolucyjną technologię OLED, która napędza rozwój branży. Poznaj naszą historię – od pierwszego na świecie OLED TV do naszych innowacji OLED z AI w 2025 roku.

LG TV. Tytuł brzmi: „2017 – pierwszy na świecie telewizor OLED w formie tapety”. Treści nagród obok. Wideo, w końcu spełnienie marzeń. Nagroda Best of Innovation 2017 przyznana przez CES Innovation Awards.

12-letnie dziedzictwo rewolucyjnych postępów i innowacji kształtujących branżę

Od ponad 12 lat firma LG dostarcza rewolucyjną technologię OLED, która napędza rozwój branży. Poznaj naszą historię – od pierwszego na świecie OLED TV do naszych innowacji OLED z AI w 2025 roku.

LG TV. Tytuł brzmi: 2013, Pierwszy na świecie 55-calowy telewizor OLED.

12-letnie dziedzictwo rewolucyjnych postępów i innowacji kształtujących branżę

Od ponad 12 lat firma LG dostarcza rewolucyjną technologię OLED, która napędza rozwój branży. Poznaj naszą historię – od pierwszego na świecie OLED TV do naszych innowacji OLED z AI w 2025 roku.

* Omdia. Numer 1 przez 12 lat pod względem największej liczby sprzedanych egzemplarzy w latach 2013-2024. Wynik ten nie stanowi poparcia dla LGE ani oferowanych przez firmę produktów. Odwiedź stronę omdia.com, aby uzyskać więcej informacji.

Poznaj innowacje, które są podstawą każdego telewizora LG OLED

Pierwszy procesor przeznaczony specjalnie dla OLED, udoskonalony przez lata ewolucji

Stworzony z myślą o OLED – nasz procesor alpha AI niezmiennie zachwyca najnowocześniejszą technologią. Od ponad dekady każda kolejna ewolucja stale podnosi standardy doskonałości OLED.

The evolution of each alpha AI processor from 2018 to present are shown. Embedded text shows the processor innovation or upgrade that was introduced per year ending with the latest one, hyper-personalization based on 1.6 billion picture and 40 million sound data points.

* Specyfikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Doświadcz doskonałej czerni OLED, tylko z LG OLED

Doświadcz zapierających dech w piersiach obrazów, możliwych tylko dzięki perfekcyjnej czerni technologii OLED. Ciesz się perfekcyjną czernią, idealnymi kolorami, płynnymi przejściami bez zamglenia, nieskończonym kontrastem i rzeczywistą rozdzielczością z wyraźnymi pikselami.

Wall-mounted LG OLED TV. Telewizor wyświetla pasmo górskie na tle ciemnego wieczornego nieba wypełnionego gwiazdami. Scena podzielona jest na pół. Na jednym końcu wyświetlacza oznaczonego jako Non Perfect Black kolory są matowe i szare, a gwiazdy są ledwo widoczne. Na drugim końcu wyświetlacza oznaczonego jako Perfect Black, czernie są głębokie i ciemne, a gwiazdy jasne i białe, co daje bardzo przyjemny obraz o wysokim kontraście.

Doskonała czerń

Perfect Black posiada certyfikat UL i zapewnia

poziomy idealnej czerni, aby poprawić postrzeganie

jasności i kontrastu, niezależnie od tego,

czy wokół Ciebie jest jasno lub ciemno.

* Wyświetlacz LG OLED jest weryfikowany przez UL pod kątem idealnej czerni, mierzonej według IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, w typowych warunkach oświetleniowych w pomieszczeniu (200–500 luksów).

* Rzeczywista wydajność może się różnić w zależności od oświetlenia otoczenia i środowiska oglądania.

Kolorowa papuga w ultrawysokiej rozdzielczości na czarnym tle. Krople wody zawieszone w powietrzu wokół niej. Obraz ukazuje technologię Perfect Color – każda barwa na ciele papugi jest żywa i intensywna. Ciemne tło z efektem rozprysków wody podkreśla również, że ekran jest wolny od refleksów. Widoczne są różne logotypy certyfikacji od UL i Intertek. Odnosi się to do 100% wierności kolorów, 100% objętości kolorów oraz braku refleksów. Tekst informuje również: „Sprawdź oznaczenie certyfikatu Perfect Black”.

Doskonały kolor

Ulubiony produkt profesjonalistów z branży filmowej, LG OLED

Telewizory mają 100% natężenia kolorów i 100%

wierność kolorów potwierdzoną certyfikatem. Ciesz się dokładnością,

Żywe kolory nawet w świetle słonecznym lub w ciemnych

otoczeniach.

* „Bez odblasków” dotyczy OLED M5 w wersji 83/77/65-calowej i OLED G5 w wersji 83/77/65/55-calowej.

* „100% wierność kolorów” i „100% objętości kolorów DCI-P3” odnosi się do telewizorów OLED TV z 2025 r.

* Wyświetlacz LG OLED posiada certyfikat UL dla doskonałego koloru mierzonego zgodnie ze standardami IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection.

* 100-procentowa objętość kolorów definiowana jest jako wydajność wyświetlacza, równa lub większa niż standardowa objętość kolorów DCI-P3, zgodnie z niezależną weryfikacją Intertek.

* Wyświetlacz LG OLED posiada certyfikat Intertek potwierdzający 100% wierność Color Fidelity, mierzoną zgodnie ze standardem CIE DE2000 przy użyciu 125 wzorców kolorów.

* Współczynnik odbicia wyświetlacza jest definiowany jako wartość SCI (Specular Component Included) przy 550 nm. Testowane niezależnie przez Intertek.

* Wyświetlacz LG OLED jest uznawany przez Intertek jako wyświetlacz bez odbić, gdy poziom odbić jest niższy niż 1%.

Najlepsi filmowcy wybierają LG OLED

Nasze telewizory OLED spełniają jedne z najwyższych standardów kinowych. Posłuchaj, jak uznani profesjonaliści z branży doceniają innowacyjność i jakość telewizorów LG OLED.

Amerykański filmowiec Sean Baker opowiada o tym, co podoba mu się w telewizorach LG OLED. Wyróżniony cytat: „Czerń jest niesamowicie głęboka.” Ogólnie rzecz biorąc, jest to po prostu niesamowity obraz.

Sean Baker

Wywiad z operatorką Natashą Braier o tym, dlaczego wybrała telewizor LG OLED. Wyróżniony cytat: „Głównie dlatego, że tylko LG OLED odwzorowuje zamierzone przeze mnie kolory z bogatym spektrum...”

Natasha Braier

Profesjonalny kolorysta Walter Volpatto opowiada o odwzorowaniu kolorów w telewizorach LG OLED. Wyróżniony cytat: „Pozwala to na zachowanie szczegółowego odwzorowania kolorów i kontrastu zgodnie z zamierzeniami twórcy”.

Walter Volpatto

Operator filmowy Ed Grau opowiada o LG OLED Perfect Black. Wyróżniony cytat: „Jako osoba, która zwraca dużą uwagę na ciemne partie obrazu podczas filmowania, byłem pod ogromnym wrażeniem odwzorowania perfekcyjnej czerni w telewizorze LG OLED”.

Edu Grau

Amerykański operator Chris Blauvelt opowiada o właściwościach antyrefleksyjnych ekranu telewizora LG OLED. Wyróżniony cytat: „Wspaniale było zobaczyć prawdziwą czerń obrazu bez żadnych odbić”. Doceniłem również funkcję dynamicznego mapowania tonów.

Chris Blauvelt

Operatorka Amy Vincent dzieli się swoimi wrażeniami na temat telewizora LG OLED. Wyróżniony cytat: „Byłam pod wrażeniem tego, jak dobrze LG OLED uchwycił odcienie i krzywe ciemnych obszarów”.

Amy Vincent

John Daro, kolorysta z Los Angeles, opowiada o funkcji Perfect Black w telewizorach LG OLED. Wyróżniony cytat: „Perfect Black rzeczywiście był bliski ideału” Mogłem doświadczyć wyjątkowo głębokich i intensywnych poziomów czerni.

John Daro

Operator Tim S. Kang opowiada o swoich doświadczeniach z jakością obrazu telewizora LG OLED. Wyróżniony cytat: „Na własne oczy przekonałem się, że LG OLED najlepiej oddaje czerń, zachowując nawet najdrobniejsze detale.”

Tim S. Kang

Południowokoreański reżyser Na Hong-Jin opowiada o swoich wrażeniach z oglądania filmów na telewizorze LG OLED. Wyróżniony cytat: „Miałem wrażenie, że ekran oddaje oryginalne warunki, w jakich film został nakręcony.”

Na Hong-jin

LG AI TV nowej generacji

Pilot AI Magic uzupełnia AI Experience

Kontroluj telewizor za pomocą pilota AI Magic – nie potrzebujesz dodatkowego urządzenia! Dzięki czujnikowi ruchu i rolce przewijania możesz wskazywać i klikać, używać go jak lub po prostu wydawać polecenia głosowe.

* Design, dostępność oraz funkcje pilota AI Magic mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu i obsługiwanego języka, nawet w przypadku tego samego modelu.

* Niektóre funkcje mogą wymagać połączenia z internetem. 

* AI Voice Recognition jest dostępne tylko w krajach, które obsługują NLP w swoim języku ojczystym.

* Pilot AI Magic może wymagać osobnego zakupu w zależności od rozmiaru, modelu i regionu telewizora.

Interfejs LG webOS z pilotem AI Magic Remote na pierwszym planie. Miniaturki na interfejsie pokazują spersonalizowane rekomendacje treści od AI Voice ID.
Zbliżenie ekranu LG QNED TV, pokazujące działanie funkcji AI Search. Otwarte zostanie małe okno czatu informujące o tym, że użytkownik zapytał o dostępne gry sportowe. Wyszukiwanie AI udzieliło odpowiedzi za pośrednictwem czatu i wyświetlając miniatury dostępnych treści. Pojawia się również monit umożliwiający zadanie pytania Microsoft Copilot.
Treści science-fiction są odtwarzane na ekranie LG QNED TV. Na ekranie znajduje się interfejs AI Chatbot. Użytkownik wysyła wiadomość, że ekran jest zbyt ciemny. Chatbot zaproponował rozwiązanie problemu. Cała scena jest podzielona na dwie części. Jedna strona jest ciemniejsza, druga jaśniejsza, ukazując, jak AI Chatbot automatycznie rozwiązał problem użytkownika.
Interfejs LG webOS z pilotem AI Magic Remote na pierwszym planie. Miniaturki na interfejsie pokazują spersonalizowane rekomendacje treści od AI Voice ID.
Zbliżenie ekranu LG QNED TV, pokazujące działanie funkcji AI Search. Otwarte zostanie małe okno czatu informujące o tym, że użytkownik zapytał o dostępne gry sportowe. Wyszukiwanie AI udzieliło odpowiedzi za pośrednictwem czatu i wyświetlając miniatury dostępnych treści. Pojawia się również monit umożliwiający zadanie pytania Microsoft Copilot.
Treści science-fiction są odtwarzane na ekranie LG QNED TV. Na ekranie znajduje się interfejs AI Chatbot. Użytkownik wysyła wiadomość, że ekran jest zbyt ciemny. Chatbot zaproponował rozwiązanie problemu. Cała scena jest podzielona na dwie części. Jedna strona jest ciemniejsza, druga jaśniejsza, ukazując, jak AI Chatbot automatycznie rozwiązał problem użytkownika.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID rozpoznaje unikalny głos każdego użytkownika i natychmiast oferuje spersonalizowane rekomendacje.

AI Search

Zapytaj telewizor o cokolwiek. Wbudowane AI rozpoznaje Twój głos i szybko dostarcza spersonalizowane rekomendacje. Możesz także uzyskać dodatkowe wyniki i rozwiązania dzięki Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interakcja z AI Chatbot poprzez pilot AI Magic Remote. Sztuczna inteligencja rozumie intencje użytkownika i natychmiast dostarcza rozwiązania.

* AI Voice ID może wyświetlać ograniczone treści w zależności od regionu i połączenia z siecią. 

* AI Voice ID może różnić się w zależności od regionu i kraju i jest dostępny w telewizorach OLED, QNED, NanoCell i UHD wydanych od 2024 roku.

* Działa tylko z aplikacjami obsługującymi konto Voice ID.

* AI Search jest dostępny na telewizorach OLED, QNED, NanoCell i UHD wydanych od 2024 roku. 

* W USA i Korei wyszukiwanie AI wykorzystuje model LLM.

* AI Chatbot dostępny w krajach obsługujących NLP w ich ojczystym języku.

* Możliwe jest połączenie AI Chatbot z obsługą klienta.

* Niektóre funkcje mogą wymagać połączenia z internetem.

LG AI Magic Remote na tle ekranu LG TV. Na ekranie widoczna jest spersonalizowana treść dostosowana przez AI LG na podstawie wyszukiwania i historii oglądania użytkownika. Obok pilota znajduje się ikona oraz etykieta informująca, że funkcja AI Concierge jest łatwo dostępna po jednokrotnym naciśnięciu przycisku AI.
Ekran użytkownika wykonującego proces personalizacji w AI Picture Wizard. Wyświetlana jest seria zdjęć z podświetlonymi wyborami użytkownika. Pojawia się ikona ładowania, a obraz krajobrazu zostaje stopniowo ulepszony od lewej do prawej.
Ekran użytkownika wykonującego proces personalizacji w AI Sound Wizard. Wybierane są ikony serii klipów dźwiękowych. Na ekranie widać wokalistę jazzowego i saksofonistę, przy czym fale dźwiękowe reprezentujące spersonalizowany dźwięk są animowane na ekranie.
LG AI Magic Remote na tle ekranu LG TV. Na ekranie widoczna jest spersonalizowana treść dostosowana przez AI LG na podstawie wyszukiwania i historii oglądania użytkownika. Obok pilota znajduje się ikona oraz etykieta informująca, że funkcja AI Concierge jest łatwo dostępna po jednokrotnym naciśnięciu przycisku AI.
Ekran użytkownika wykonującego proces personalizacji w AI Picture Wizard. Jedna z opcji jest wyróżniona, jakby użytkownik już ją wybrał.
Ekran użytkownika wykonującego proces personalizacji w AI Sound Wizard. Siatka ikon różnych klipów dźwiękowych. Jedna z opcji jest wyróżniona, jakby użytkownik już ją wybrał.

AI Concierge

Jedno krótkie naciśnięcie przycisku AI na pilocie otwiera AI Concierge, który dostarcza spersonalizowane rekomendacje na podstawie historii wyszukiwania i oglądania.

AI Picture Wizard

Zaawansowane algorytmy uczą się preferencji użytkownika, analizując 1,6 miliarda wariantów obrazu. Na podstawie dokonanych wyborów telewizor tworzy spersonalizowany obraz specjalnie dla Ciebie.

AI Sound Wizard

Wybierz preferowany dźwięk spośród dostępnych klipów dźwiękowych. Sztuczna inteligencja tworzy profil dźwiękowy dostosowany do preferencji użytkownika na podstawie 40 milionów parametrów.

* Obsługiwane menu i aplikacje AI Concierge mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju.

* Układ menu AI Concierge może się zmienić do dnia premiery.

* Rekomendacje słów kluczowych AI Concierge mogą się różnić w zależności od aplikacji i pory dnia.

Poznaj przyszłość telewizorów – gdzie innowacja spotyka się z perfekcją

Pierwszy na świecie telewizor OLED True Wireless z transmisją 4K 144 Hz.

Zero Connect Box przesyła obraz w rozdzielczości 4K

o bezstratnej jakości i z niskim opóźnieniem.

Wyeliminuj plątaninę kabli i ciesz się różnorodnymi

treściami bez niedogodności związanych

ze skomplikowaną konfiguracją przewodów.

Trzy różne pokoje dzienne z telewizorem LG True Wireless pokazują, jak uporządkowana jest przestrzeń bez konieczności stosowania przewodów. Zero Connect Box jest również gdzieś schowany, prawie niewidoczny.

* Pierwszy na świecie telewizor bezprzewodowy 144 Hz w porównaniu do tradycyjnych telewizorów z tunerem.

* 4K 144 Hz dotyczy modeli OLED M5 83/77/65 cali. Inne modele True Wireless mają odświeżanie 120 Hz.

* Praktycznie bezstratna jakość na podstawie wewnętrznych testów zgodnych z ISO/IEC 29170-2, przy czym rzeczywista wydajność zależy od ustawień, warunków otoczenia i sposobu użytkowania. 

** Moduł Zero Connect należy zainstalować niżej niż odbiornik bezprzewodowy telewizora.

* Umieszczenie Zero Connect Box w szafce może powodować zakłócenia sygnału w zależności od materiału i grubości mebla.

* Urządzenia muszą być podłączone przewodowo do modułu Zero Connect.

* Wymagane jest podłączenie kabla zasilającego do ekranu telewizora i modułu Zero Connect.

* Przy zakupie klient otrzyma LG OLED evo lub LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Pierwszy na świecie przezroczysty OLED TV z bezprzewodową transmisją wideo i audio 4K

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV na nowo definiuje to, 

co możliwe, oferując zapierające dech w piersiach i prawdziwie 

surrealistyczne wrażenia podczas oglądania.

Different spaces with an LG Signature OLED T TV. In each of these the TV is in transparent mode showing how the T-Contents' visuals blend with reality. In one of the scenes, the information bar is also visible showing the date, time, and temperature.

* Pierwszy na świecie telewizor bezprzewodowy 144 Hz w porównaniu do tradycyjnych telewizorów z tunerem.

* 4K 144 Hz dotyczy modeli OLED M5 83/77/65 cali. Inne modele True Wireless mają odświeżanie 120 Hz.

* Praktycznie bezstratna jakość na podstawie wewnętrznych testów zgodnych z ISO/IEC 29170-2, przy czym rzeczywista wydajność zależy od ustawień, warunków otoczenia i sposobu użytkowania. 

** Moduł Zero Connect należy zainstalować niżej niż odbiornik bezprzewodowy telewizora.

* Umieszczenie Zero Connect Box w szafce może powodować zakłócenia sygnału w zależności od materiału i grubości mebla.

* Urządzenia muszą być podłączone przewodowo do modułu Zero Connect.

* Wymagane jest podłączenie kabla zasilającego do ekranu telewizora i modułu Zero Connect.

* Przy zakupie klient otrzyma LG OLED evo lub LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Sztuka wzniesiona na wyższy poziom dzięki technologii LG OLED.

Znani artyści wybierają LG OLED na swoje cyfrowe płótno 

Nasza nieustanna innowacyjność sięga także świata SZTUKI. Dzięki LG OLED artyści na całym świecie tworzą unikalne doświadczenia, czerpiąc inspirację z naszej technologii i niezrównanej jakości obrazu.

Wystawa Suh Se Ok x LG OLED prezentowana jest wraz z cytatem artysty Suh Do Ho: „Unikalność przezroczystego cyfrowego płótna od razu przykuła moją uwagę.” Widoczny jest również LG Signature OLED T. Można również zobaczyć krótkie opisy dotyczące artysty i Frieze Seoul 2024.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul to wydarzenie o międzynarodowej renomie.

– targi sztuki skupione na sztuce współczesnej, które 

prezentują 100 najbardziej wpływowych 

galerii sztuki z całej Azji.

Prezentowana jest wystawa Shepard Fairey x LG OLED. Widać opisy Frieze Los Angeles 2024 i na temat artysty. Widoczny jest również LG OLED evo AI. Wyróżniony cytat Sheparda Faireya: „Chciałem współpracować z LG OLED, ponieważ rozdzielczość tego ekranu jest niesamowita.” Tłumaczenie kolorów jest bardzo, bardzo wyrafinowane.

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles to święto sztuki współczesnej,

celebrujące dynamiczną kulturę

Los Angeles oraz globalny wkład tego regionu 

w sztuki wizualne.

Wystawa artysty Six N. Five z wykorzystaniem telewizorów LG OLED. Widać krótki opis artysty i wydarzenia Frieze New York 2023. Jasny ekran, wierne kolory i nieskończony współczynnik kontrastu telewizora LG OLED pobudzają wyobraźnię artysty. Pokazano również telewizor LG OLED evo.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York łączy

wiodące światowe galerie sztuki, aby zaprezentować

ambitne prace pionierskich artystów. To

szansa na nawiązanie współpracy z nowymi talentami

i niektórymi z najważniejszych postaci sztuki.

Innowacje LG OLED na targach CES na przestrzeni lat

Przedstawiono różne eksponaty i instalacje LG OLED na targach CES. Obejmuje to targi CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 i CES 2025.

Telewizor LG OLED z kolorową abstrakcyjną grafiką na ekranie i podświetlonym procesorem alpha 11 AI Gen2. Jasne światła wydobywają się z procesora i telewizora, prezentując zaawansowaną technologię. Widoczne jest także oznaczenie „Najlepszy OLED TV na świecie od 12 lat”.

Poznaj nasz najbardziej zaawansowany telewizor
OLED

Porównaj telewizory OLED i znajdź ten dla siebie

Łatwo porównaj funkcje, aby wybrać najlepszy telewizor dla siebie.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Ekran LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 cali), LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 cali) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Rozmiar Do 97 cali (97, 83, 77, 65 cali) Do 97 cali (97,83,77,65,55,48 cali) Do 83 cali (83,77,65,55,48,42 cali)
Prawdziwie bezprzewodowy Prawdziwie bezprzewodowy - -
Procesor Procesor alpha11 AI Gen2 Procesor alpha11 AI Gen2 Procesor alpha 9 AI Gen8
Kontrola jasności SI Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65 cali), Brightness Booster Max (97 cali) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65,55 cali), Brightness Booster Max (97,48 cali) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55 cali)
Kolor Idealna czerń, idealny kolor Idealna czerń, idealny kolor Idealna czerń, idealny kolor
Obraz AI AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Optymalizacja dźwięku przez sztuczną inteligencję AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
System operacyjny (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program

* Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu. Szczegółowe specyfikacje można znaleźć na stronie każdego produktu.

* Specyfikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu lub wielkości ekranu.

* Obsługa niektórych funkcji może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.