About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

W jaki sposób funkcje i terminy urządzeń pralniczych pozwalają Ci szybko zrozumieć ich znaczenie?

Dzięki funkcjom i terminom przedstawionym w przejrzystej formie kart możesz natychmiast zobaczyć, co każdy z nich oznacza i jaką pełni rolę.

  • *Wszystkie powyższe obrazy są symulowane.
  • *Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu lub pojemności. Sprawdź stronę każdego produktu, aby zobaczyć szczegółowe specyfikacje.
  • *Obsługa niektórych funkcji może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.
  • *Zdjęcia produktów mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

Które urządzenie pralnicze jest dla Ciebie odpowiednie?

Zdjęcie produktu F4WX9092
Pralka
Dowiedz się więcej
Zdjęcie produktu RT80V9B
Suszarka bębnowa
Dowiedz się więcej
Zdjęcie produktu W4WB3095Y
Pralko-suszarka
Dowiedz się więcej
Zdjęcie produktu WT1210BBF
LG WashTower™
Dowiedz się więcej