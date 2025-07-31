Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
will.i.am w białym stroju trzyma xboom Grab.



Zupełnie nowy xboom inspirowany will.i.am

Dlaczego warto wybrać xboom by will.i.am?

Architekt doświadczeń Klienta dla xboom

will.i.am, dziewięciokrotny zwycięzca Grammy i przedsiębiorca z branży technologicznej, aktywnie kierował rozwojem nowego xboom. „xboom by will.i.am” zawiera w sobie zaawansowaną technologię AI, która zapewnia najwyższą jakość dźwięku i pionierskie, stylowe wzornictwo.

Charakterystyczny dźwięk will.i.am

Każdy dźwięk w xboom został stworzony przez will.i.am z niezrównanym kunsztem. Artysta opracował nawet dźwięki towarzyszące obsłudze urządzenia, co zapewnia wyjątkowe dźwiękowe doświadczenie interfejsu użytkownika.

Stylowy design i popkultura

Zaprojektowany, by przesuwać granice i zwiększać komfort – nie tracąc ani odrobiny zabawy dzięki stylowi inspirowanemu popkulturą. Kompaktowy rozmiar i wygodny pasek ułatwiają przenoszenie głośnika.

Doświadczenie dźwiękowe oparte na sztucznej inteligencji

AI analizuje dźwięk i dostosowuje go do gatunku i przestrzeni. Zbuduj nastrój z pomocą oświetlenia AI, które dostosowuje się do rytmu Twojej muzyki.

Przedstawiamy serię xboom by will.i.am.

Zabierz muzykę w podróż

Twój ulubiony głośnik do przygód na świeżym powietrzu. 

Dynamiczny dźwięk w wielkim stylu z wygodnym paskiem. Wytrzymałość klasy wojskowej i klasa ochrony IP67, by sprawdzał się w różnych warunkach. Niezależnie od tego, czy spacerujesz po górach, czy też jeździsz na rowerze, ten przenośny głośnik został zaprojektowany tak, aby odtwarzać Twoje utwory w każdych warunkach. Zabierz muzykę w drogę.

*Przeszedł 7 testów wytrzymałości zgodnych z normą wojskową MIL-STD 810H, przeprowadzonych przez niezależne laboratorium. Zaliczenie tych testów nie oznacza przydatności do użytku wojskowego.

Imprezowy klimat zawsze pod ręką

Planujesz zorganizować epicką imprezę? 

Podkręć imprezę dzięki mocy 120 W potężnego, charakterystycznego dźwięku i pulsującego basu. 

Klinowa konstrukcja pozwala przekształcić każdą przestrzeń w scenę.

Oświetlenie AI synchronizujące się z muzyką, a zestawy karaoke i DJ-ów zapewniają jeszcze więcej radości.

Poczuj swój rytm – gdzie chcesz i kiedy chcesz

Uwolnij swój dźwięk, gdziekolwiek jesteś.  

Stworzony dla tych, którzy żyją pełnią życia – xboom Bounce to Twoja osobista forteca dźwięku. Dzięki pulsującemu basowi i krystalicznie czystym wysokim tonom zmienisz klimat każdego miejsca – bez względu na to, czy tańczysz w salonie, jesteś na plaży lub na biwaku.

Słuchawki pełne pozytywnego brzmienia

Słuchawki, które pozwolą Ci zanurzyć się w swoim świecie. Bogaty i wyraźny dźwięk z napędem grafenowym ożywa dzięki doskonałej jakości ANC. Bezpieczne i wygodne dopasowanie dzięki hakowi na ucho, który utrzymuje słuchawki na miejscu. Ciesz się nawet 30 godzinami zabawy.

Więcej informacji

*Do 30 godzin odtwarzania przy przerywanym ładowaniu w etui, z wyłączoną funkcją ANC.

Poznaj serię xboom by will.i.am