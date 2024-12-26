Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Dodatkowe ubezpieczenie

Dodatkowa ochrona Twojego nowego sprzętu

W przypadku awarii, nieszczęśliwych wypadków, kradzieży lub rabunku.

Dodatkowa ochrona Twojego nowego sprzętu Sprawdź stronę naszego partnera

Korzyści z dodatkowej ochrony

1. Pełna ochrona sprzętu

Twoja inwestycja jest bezpieczna – ubezpieczenie obejmuje naprawę, wymianę na nowy sprzęt nawet po 5 latach, a także ochronę przed przypadkowymi uszkodzeniami i kradzieżą.

2. Wygoda i minimum formalności

Zakup ubezpieczenia odbywa się w kilka minut, całkowicie online. Zgłoszenie szkody jest proste – możesz to zrobić telefonicznie, mailowo lub przez formularz, a odpowiedź otrzymasz w ciągu 24h.

3. Elastyczne płatności

Nie musisz płacić całej kwoty od razu – składkę można rozłożyć na 10 wygodnych rat, a płatność odbywa się zdalnie.

Sprzęt, który może zostać objęty dodatkowym ubezpieczeniem

Telewizory

Monitory

Lodówki

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Q.

Jak wybrać ofertę ubezpieczeniową?

A.

Możesz wybierać ochronę spośród kilku dostępnych pakietów. Istotne jest abyś zastanowił się w jaki sposób użytkujesz swój sprzęt, gdzie go przechowujesz, czy w Twoim domu są dzieci i zwierzęta oraz na jak długo chciałbyś objąć ochroną swój sprzęt. Odpowiedzi na te pytania pozwolą Ci właściwie dobrać pakiet ubezpieczeniowy do Twoich potrzeb. Jeśli Twój sprzęt narażony jest na kradzież lub nieumyślne uszkodzenie, warto abyś poza przedłużoną gwarancją rozważył także ochronę.

Q.

Jak działa ubezpieczenie?

A.

Polisę możesz zawrzeć zdalnie. Cały proces jest bardzo intuicyjny i zajmie zaledwie kilka minut. Po opłaceniu składki polisa automatycznie się uruchamia, a Ty otrzymujesz wszystkie niezbędne dokumenty na podany w formularzu adres e-mail. Ubezpieczenie będzie chronić Twój sprzęt przez cały okres trwania umowy, nawet 5 lat.

Q.

Jak działa likwidacja szkody?

A.

Dostawca ubezpieczenia, firma WAGAS, posiada własne Centrum Autoryzacji Szkód (CAS), które zapewnia szybką i profesjonalną obsługę zgłoszonej szkody. Proces jest niezwykle prosty i szybki. Wystarczy zgłosić szkodę do CAS, a w ciągu 24 godzin otrzymasz informację zwrotną. W przypadku uruchomienia procesu likwidacji, Twój sprzęt zostanie naprawiony w domu lub w serwisie naprawczym.

Q.

Czy muszę zapłacić od razu całą składkę?

A.

Możesz zapłacić z góry za cały okres ubezpieczenia (3, 4 lub 5 lat). Jeśli wolisz rozłożyć płatność na raty, możesz wybrać opcję dziecięciu rat w trakcie wypełniania formularza online. Wybór płatności ratalnych nie wiąże się z żadnymi dodatkowymi kosztami.