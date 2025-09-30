About Cookies on This Site

Poznaj ofertę telewizorów LG

Jak wybrać telewizor dopasowany do Twoich potrzeb?

Porównaj i wybierz idealny telewizor dla swojego stylu życia. Łatwo zobacz zalety modeli OLED, QNED, NanoCell i UHD — a następnie znajdź ten, który najbardziej Ci odpowiada.

Wszystkie telewizoryPodsumowanie

Przezroczysty telewizor LG wyświetlający kolorowe fajerwerki w luksusowym apartamencie w wieżowcu nocą, z panoramą miasta w tle.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
Flagowa marka LG, łącząca doskonały design, zaawansowaną technologię i intuicyjne funkcje.
# Pierwszy Na Świecie Przezroczysty OLED TV # TrueWireless
Telewizor OLED evo zamontowany na ścianie wyświetlający intensywny zachód słońca widoczny przez czerwony skalny łuk w nowoczesnym salonie.
LG OLED evo AI
Wysokopremiumowa marka telewizorów OLED firmy LG, oferująca doskonałą jakość obrazu opartą na najjaśniejszej i najbardziej zaawansowanej technologii LG OLED TV.
# Najjaśniejszy OLED LG # Idealna Czerń & Idealny Kolor
Szeroki widok eleganckiego salonu w stonowanych, ziemistych tonacjach. Na ścianie znajduje się telewizor LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV z dziełem sztuki wyświetlanym na ekranie. Pod nim zamontowany jest soundbar LG.
LG OLED AI
Premiumowa marka telewizorów OLED firmy LG, oferująca idealną czerń i idealne kolory w każdym oświetleniu i ciemności, dzięki indywidualnie sterowanym samoświecącym pikselom.
# Idealna Czerń & Idealny Kolor
Duży telewizor QNED w przytulnym salonie wyświetlający intensywny zachód słońca nad latarnią morską.
LG QNED evo AI
Wysokopremiumowa marka telewizorów MiniLED firmy LG, oferująca szeroką gamę kolorów, realistyczne barwy i ulepszony kontrast.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # Mini LED
Telewizor LG zamontowany na ścianie z kolorowym, abstrakcyjnym obrazem, w towarzystwie soundbara i subwoofera w nowoczesnym salonie.
LG QNED AI
Premiumowa marka telewizorów LCD firmy LG, oferująca szeroką gamę kolorów i żywe barwy dzięki technologii Dynamic QNED Color.
# Dynamic QNED Color
Telewizor NanoCell zamontowany na ścianie wyświetlający jasny, malowniczy widok jeziora z górami i czerwoną łodzią.
LG NanoCell AI
Marka telewizorów LCD firmy LG z zaawansowaną technologią ulepszania kolorów, oferująca bogatsze barwy niż tradycyjne telewizory LCD.
# Pure Color
Telewizor LG z imponująco dużym ekranem zamontowany na ścianie nad soundbarem LG w nowoczesnym salonie.
LG UHD AI
Marka telewizorów LCD 4K firmy LG o ultrawysokiej rozdzielczości, odtwarzająca bardziej wyraźne i szczegółowe obrazy.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, pionowy inteligentny wyświetlacz, stoi obok skórzanej sofy w nowoczesnym salonie, wyświetlając ikony aplikacji i widżety na ekranie.
Lifestyle Screens
Wzbogać swoje domowe rozrywki dzięki produktom Lifestyle, które harmonijnie łączą się ze stylem i energią Twojej przestrzeni.
# Ruchomy Ekran
Poprzedni slajd
Następny slajd

※ Ta linia produktów jest podana jako odniesienie do kluczowych funkcji poszczególnych serii. Rzeczywiste specyfikacje i opcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

All Tvs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Technologia bezprzewodowa z transmisją wideo i audio 4K 144Hz, zapewniająca obraz 4K bez zauważalnej utraty jakości między ekranem telewizora a Zero Connect Box. Wymagany jest kabel zasilający dla każdego ekranu oraz dla Zero Connect Box.

Dowiedz się więcej
True Wireless

*Dotyczy: OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Dotyczy: QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brightness
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 inch Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Procesor AI

Mózg telewizora, który odpowiada za przetwarzanie danych, w tym poprawę obrazu, funkcje smart TV, wydajność aplikacji oraz reakcję na polecenia użytkownika. Potężny procesor zapewnia płynniejsze działanie, szybsze uruchamianie aplikacji, lepszą jakość obrazu z większą ilością szczegółów i bardziej responsywne wrażenia użytkownika.

α11 4K Procesor AI Gen2

α11 4K Procesor AI Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 4K Procesor AI Gen8

α8 4K Procesor AI Gen2

α8 4K Procesor AI Gen2

α8 4K Procesor AI Gen2

α8 4K Procesor AI Gen2*QNED9M : α9 4K Procesor AI Gen8

α7 4K Procesor AI Gen8

α7 4K Procesor AI Gen8

α7 4K Procesor AI Gen8

α7 4K Procesor AI Gen8

α7 4K Procesor AI Gen8

α7 4K Procesor AI Gen8

α7 4K Procesor AI Gen4

α7 4K Procesor AI Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision to technologia wizualna stworzona w celu podniesienia jakości oglądania i umożliwienia twórcom wizualnym nadania ich dziełom większej głębi i żywiołowości.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Specyfikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
System głośników (kanały) / Moc
4.2ch / 60W

4.2ch / 60W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.2ch / 40W

2.2ch / 40W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 10W

2.0ch / 10W

Rozpoznawanie mowy zdalnej

Wystarczy powiedzieć „Hi LG”, aby rozpocząć interakcję z telewizorem. Sztuczna inteligencja telewizora jest zawsze gotowa na Twoje polecenia. Bez naciskania żadnych przycisków po prostu powiedz „Hi LG”, a AI zacznie nasłuchiwać Twoich żądań.

Rozpoznawanie mowy zdalnej
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync zapewnia płynniejszą rozgrywkę, synchronizując częstotliwość odświeżania telewizora z kartą graficzną, aby zapobiec rozrywaniu i zacinaniu obrazu.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium zapewnia obraz bez rozrywania i niskie opóźnienia, dynamicznie dostosowując częstotliwość odświeżania telewizora do liczby klatek na sekundę w grze.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Podłącz urządzenia zewnętrzne, takie jak konsole do gier, soundbary lub odtwarzacze Blu-ray, za pomocą portów HDMI. Obsługuje wysokiej jakości wideo i dźwięk przez jeden kabel.

HDMI 2.1 (4 wejścia)

HDMI 2.1 (4 wejścia)

HDMI 2.1 (4 wejścia)

HDMI 2.1 (4 wejścia)

HDMI 2.1 (4 wejścia)

HDMI 2.1 (4 wejścia)*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 (3 wejścia)

HDMI 2.0 (3 wejścia)

HDMI 2.0 (3 wejścia)

HDMI 2.0 (3 wejścia)

HDMI 2.0 (3 wejścia)

HDMI 2.0 (3 wejścia)

HDMI 2.0 (3 wejścia)

HDMI (1 wejście)

HDMI (1 wejście)

Wi-Fi

Ciesz się płynnym przesyłaniem treści i inteligentnymi funkcjami dzięki wbudowanemu Wi-Fi. Połącz telewizor z domową siecią bez kabli, aby uzyskać wygodny i szybki dostęp.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Typ wyświetlacza

OLED – Telewizory OLED mają samoświecące piksele, które włączają się i wyłączają indywidualnie, zapewniając prawdziwą czerń, „nieskończony kontrast”, żywe kolory i szerokie kąty widzenia, szczególnie w ciemnych scenach.
LCD – Telewizory LCD wykorzystują podświetlenie przenikające przez ciekłe kryształy, oferując lepszy kontrast i efektywność energetyczną dzięki diodom LED o różnych rozmiarach i technologiom przyciemniania.

Dowiedz się więcej
Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Rozmiar (cale)

Rozmiar telewizora mierzony jest po przekątnej od lewego górnego do prawego dolnego rogu ekranu, wyrażony w calach. Jeden cal to 2,54 cm. Choć rozmiar odnosi się do przekątnej, wpływa on również na powierzchnię ekranu, cenę i optymalną odległość oglądania.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Rozdzielczość

Całkowita liczba pikseli tworzących obraz na ekranie. Wyższa rozdzielczość oznacza większą liczbę pikseli upakowanych w wyświetlaczu, co przekłada się na ostrzejszy, bardziej szczegółowy i wyraźniejszy obraz, ponieważ więcej małych punktów koloru tworzy całość.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Częstotliwość odświeżania

Częstotliwość, mierzona w hercach (Hz), z jaką ekran aktualizuje obraz, aby wyświetlić nową klatkę na sekundę. Wyższa częstotliwość odświeżania (np. 144 Hz) zapewnia płynniejszy ruch i mniejsze rozmycie w porównaniu z niższą wartością.

120Hz natywny

120Hz natywny

120Hz natywny

120Hz natywny

120Hz natywny

120Hz natywny

60Hz natywny

60Hz natywny

60Hz natywny

60Hz natywny

60Hz natywny

60Hz natywny

60Hz natywny

60Hz natywny

Jakość obrazu

Kolor

Reprodukcja kolorów to proces odtwarzania barw oryginalnego obrazu. Najlepszy kolor to kolor doskonały, który reprezentuje szeroką gamę barw z idealną dokładnością. Szeroka gama kolorów zapewnia bardziej zaawansowane odwzorowanie barw, oferując więcej odcieni niż tradycyjne wyświetlacze.

Doskonała czerń i doskonałe kolory

Doskonała czerń i doskonałe koloryNasza najlepsza jakość obrazu

Doskonała czerń i doskonałe kolory

Doskonała czerń i doskonałe koloryNasza najlepsza jakość obrazu

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Color Gamut

Wide Color Gamut- Technologia kolorów NanoCell

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

Potężny procesor LG zwiększa rozdzielczość do jakości oryginalnej. Ciesz się 4K Super Upscaling z ulepszoną rozdzielczością, jasnością i wyrazistością.

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping to proces działający w czasie rzeczywistym, scena po scenie, który dostosowuje jasność i kontrast treści HDR (High Dynamic Range), aby zoptymalizować je dla konkretnego ekranu. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping to najwyższy poziom technologii mapowania tonów dynamicznych LG. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to wersja zaawansowana.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) to technologia i standard sygnału, który rozszerza zakres jasności, kontrastu i kolorów w obrazie, wideo lub dźwięku poza możliwości standardowego zakresu dynamicznego (SDR).

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Jakość dźwięku

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Proz wirtualnymi kanałami 11.1.2

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Proz wirtualnymi kanałami 9.1.2

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Proz wirtualnymi kanałami 9.1.2

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proz wirtualnymi kanałami 9.1.2

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proz wirtualnymi kanałami 9.1.2

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proz wirtualnymi kanałami 9.1.2

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos to immersyjna technologia dźwięku przestrzennego oparta na obiektach, która wzbogaca wrażenia audio, dodając kanały wysokości i tworząc trójwymiarową scenę dźwiękową wykraczającą poza tradycyjny surround sound.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Otrzymuj pełne aktualizacje i korzystaj z najnowszych funkcji oraz oprogramowania. Zdobywca nagrody CES Innovation Award w kategorii cyberbezpieczeństwa — webOS dba o prywatność i bezpieczeństwo Twoich danych.

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

5 lat aktualizacji systemu OS

*Aktualizacje i harmonogram niektórych funkcji, aplikacji i usług mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i regionu.
Smart AI

Sztuczna inteligencja płynnie dostosowuje Twoje wrażenia z oglądania telewizji. Rozpoznaje Twój głos (AI Voice ID), wyszukuje polecenia głosowe (AI Search), rekomenduje spersonalizowane treści (AI Concierge), optymalizuje obraz (AI Picture Wizard) i dostosowuje dźwięk (AI Sound Wizard) — wszystko w czasie rzeczywistym.

Dowiedz się więcej
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

VRR synchronizuje liczbę klatek w grze z częstotliwością odświeżania telewizora, aby zapobiec rozrywaniu obrazu i zacinaniu. G-Sync i FreeSync to popularne formaty VRR zapewniające płynną rozgrywkę.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Specyfikacje oparte są na modelu reprezentatywnym dla każdej linii produktów.
  • *Wszystkie specyfikacje wymienione w tabeli porównawczej serii, z wyjątkiem rozmiaru, dotyczą modelu 65-calowego. (NanoCell 55 cali)
  • *Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu. Szczegółowe specyfikacje znajdują się na stronie danego produktu.
  • *Specyfikacje mogą różnić się w zależności od modelu lub rozmiaru ekranu.
  • *Obsługa niektórych funkcji może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.
  • *Wszystkie powyższe obrazy są symulowane.
Karty funkcji telewizorów LG przedstawiające obrazy symbolizujące procesor AI, jakość obrazu, jasność i wydajność kolorów.

W jaki sposób funkcje i pojęcia związane z telewizorem
mogą pomóc Ci szybko zrozumieć, co oznaczają?

W jaki sposób funkcje i pojęcia związane z telewizorem<br class="pc-only"> mogą pomóc Ci szybko zrozumieć, co oznaczają? Dowiedz się więcej
Pasmo górskie z ramką telewizora wokół jako kreatywny sposób na podkreślenie dużego rozmiaru ekranu. Etykieta: 100 cali.
Jaki rozmiar telewizora jest odpowiedni do Twojej przestrzeni?
Dowiedz się więcej
Salon z telewizorem zamontowanym na ścianie. Na ekranie widać wysokiej jakości obraz wieloryba wyskakującego z wody.
Co oznacza dobra jakość obrazu w telewizorze?
Dowiedz się więcej
Osoba siedząca na kanapie trzyma pilot. LG AI TV na ścianie z wyświetlonym systemem LG webOS.
Jak telewizory AI ulepszają Smart TV?
Dowiedz się więcej
Stylowy salon w apartamencie na poddaszu. Za oknem widać piękny widok na miasto. Mężczyzna siedzi na kanapie i ogląda treści na telewizorze zamontowanym na ścianie.
Jaki telewizor lifestyle będzie dla Ciebie najlepszy?
Dowiedz się więcej