About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Lodówki LG z Fit & Max

Nowe lodówki LG otwierają się w pełni nawet przy ścianie i dopasowują do Ciebie dzięki AI.

Łatwe otwieranie w każdej kuchni

W lodówkach LG z Fit & Max drzwi otwierają się aż do kąta 110 stopni nawet w zabudowie kuchennej.

Lodówka z zamrażarką LG (GBBW726AEV) z prawymi drzwiami otwartymi pod kątem 110 stopni, z zakrzywionym zawiasem u góry blisko przylegającej szarej ściany zabudowania.
Lodówka z zamrażarką LG (GBBW726AEV) z widokiem z góry, podzielony obraz, z lewej strony tekst Tradycyjny zawias uderza w ścianę; po prawej tekst Zawiasy otwierają się swobodnie dzięki opcji Brak prześwitu

*Aby zapewnić prawidłowe działanie drzwi, wymagany jest minimalny odstęp 4 mm między bokiem lodówki a ścianą.
*Jeśli odstęp jest mniejszy niż 4 mm, drzwi mogą nie otwierać się w pełni lub mogą ocierać o ścianę, co może wpłynąć na działanie urządzenia.
*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Idealne dopasowanie 

Dzięki konstrukcji Premium Flat Door lodówki LG z Fit & Max idealnie pasują do zabudowy kuchennej, tworząc jedną powierzchnię z meblami, zaś wewnątrz lodówka zyskuje więcej przestrzeni.

Matowa czarna lodówka z zamrażarką LG (GBBW726AEV) wbudowana w szare szafki kuchenne, z piwniczką na wino po lewej stronie i gamą przyborów po prawej.

Na lewym zdjęciu przedstawiono lodówkę z dolną zamrażarką LG (GBBW726AEV) w jasnoszarych szafkach z marmurową ścianą nad blatem, a na prawym – tę samą lodówkę w ciemnej zabudowie, obok półek i naczyń kuchennych

Precyzyjne chłodzenie, stały poziom świeżości

LinearCooling™ dłużej utrzymuje świeżość żywności, dbając o stabilną temperaturę, dzięki czemu zapasy zachowują swój smak i wygląd na dłużej.

Grafika lodówki z zamrażarką LG (GBBW726AEV) przedstawiająca świeżego pomidora po 7 dniach, z niebieskim wykresem wahań i tekstem ±0,5°C
Grafika lodówki z zamrażarką LG (GBBW726AEV) przedstawiająca zwiędniętego pomidora po 7 dniach, z czerwonym wykresem wahań i tekstem ±1,0°C

Zostań członkiem klubu LG

Zarejestruj się i zyskuj dodatkowe korzyści z członkostwa,

w tym dodatkowe rabaty i promocje na wyłączność

Zaloguj sięDołącz do nas

50 zł na powitanie

Odbierzesz kupon powitalny o wartości 50 zł już na pierwszy zakup w Sklepie LG

* Kupon powitalny nie łączy się z akcesoriami.

Pełna kontrola

Dostęp do faktur, historii zakupów i napraw przez konto LG.

Wygodna dostawa

Darmowa dostawa gwarantowana dla wszystkich Twoich zamówień

Potrzebujesz pomocy?

Jesteśmy tu, aby ci pomóc w tym, czego potrzebujesz

Uzyskaj wsparcie