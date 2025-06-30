Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Premiera telewizorów LG

PREMIERA TV 2025

Nowe, olśniewające telewizory LG 2025

Tutaj sprawdzisz, jakie telewizory LG OLED i QNED 2025 już są dostępne. Kolejne modele będą pojawiać się w kolejnych tygodniach, więc warto trzymac rękę na pulsie.

Zobacz, dlaczego warto mieć telewizor LG 2025

Telewizory OLED Telewizory QNED

Telewizory OLED 2025

Wyjątkowo szybkie

Ulepszony procesor reaguje błyskawicznie na Twoje polecenia i dodatkowo podnosi jakość obrazu do 4K, dbając o oszałamiającą kolorystykę i jasność.

Jeszcze jaśniejsze

Nowa technologia sterowania oświetleniem zapewnia nawet 1,5x jaśniejszy obraz.

100% wierność kolorów

Kolory są należycie nasycone i w pełni odwzorowane, a czerń jest naprawdę, głęboko czarna; nawet gdy oglądasz w świetle słonecznym lub w ciemności.

Doskonalszy obraz i dźwięk z AI

Moduł AI analizuje obraz klatka po klatce i poprawia jego rozdzielczość, ostrość i plastyczność. Podobnie z dźwiękiem, dzięki czemu naprawdę w pełni doświadczasz rozrywki.

Wyszukiwanie z AI

Poproś o rekomendacje albo znajdź ulubiony film z wyszukiwaniem prostym jak rozmowa. Tę funkcję wspiera Microsoft Copilot.

Ulepszony pilot Magic

Łatwa nawigacja po systemie webOS z nowymi funkcjami AI oraz intuicyjnymi przyciskami.

Telewizory QNED 2025

Dynamiczny kolor

Całkiem nowa technologia szerokiej gamy kolorów LG daje pełną rozpiętość barw.

Jeszcze bardziej wyrazisty

Realistyczne detale i kontast poprawiomy dzięki procesorowi z AI.

Żywsze kadry z AI

Procesor analizuje każdą klatkę, by poprawić rozdzielczość, jasność i plastyczność obrazu.

Dopasowany dźwięk

AI poprawia dźwięk, żeby był czystszy i mocniejszy oraz dokładnie taki, jak lubisz.

Wyszukiwanie z AI

Poproś o rekomendacje albo znajdź ulubiony film z wyszukiwaniem prostym jak rozmowa. Tę funkcję wspiera Microsoft Copilot.

 

Ulepszony pilot Magic

Łatwa nawigacja po systemie webOS z nowymi funkcjami AI oraz intuicyjnymi przyciskami.

 

LG Streaming Week

LG Streaming Week

Zniżka na subskrypcję lub darmowy dostęp do aplikacji

Zniżka na subskrypcję lub darmowy dostęp do aplikacji Dowiedz się więcej
Zalety kupowania w oficjalnym Sklepie LG

Zakupy z ratami 0% w BNP Paribas

Wszystkie aktualne promocje w jednym miejscu