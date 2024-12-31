About Cookies on This Site

Pompy ciepła typu powietrze-woda

Pompa ciepła LG THERMA V to ekologiczne rozwiązanie do ogrzewania domu.
Zainstaluj pompę LG, aby zaoszczędzić na rachunkach i pomóc środowisku.
Pompy LG posiadają 5-letnią gwarancję producenta i autoryzowane serwisy producenta.

LG ALL STARS

Dołącz do wyzwania i wygrywaj 

Skanuj i zbieraj punkty za każdy zakup pompy ciepła, aby wymienić je na wyjątkowe nagrody. 

Dołącz do wyzwania i wygrywaj

Wymień stary kocioł na pompę ciepła LG THERMA V

Całoroczny komfort cieplny z pompą LG THERMA V.

To inwestycja, która się opłaca.

 

*Rzeczywisty wygląd urządzenia może się nieznacznie

różnić od przedstawionego na zdjęciach.

Wymień stary kocioł na pompę ciepła LG THERMA V

#CareForWhereYouLive

Poznaj ekologiczne ogrzewanie pompą ciepła LG THERMA V.

Kliknij, aby poznać historię.

Nowość w ogrzewaniu domów

Już nie musisz bać się zimy.

Innowacyjne ogrzewanie pompą ciepła LG THERMA V do Twojego

nowego domu z 5-letnią gwarancją i opieką serwisową.

Pompa ciepła Korzyści Produkty Najczęściej zadawane pytania
Pompa ciepła
Zapytanie ofertowe

Czym jest pompa ciepła?

Pompa ciepła typu powietrze-woda LG THERMA V to ekologiczne, niskoemisyjne ogrzewanie Twojego domu. Podczas gdy większość systemów grzewczych opiera się na paliwach kopalnych, firma LG wykorzystuje do wytwarzania ciepła i CWU odnawialne źródła energii, zużywając do pracy 20% energii elektrycznej i 80% energii czerpanej z powietrza zewnętrznego, co czyni pompę LG ekologiczną alternatywą dla starych i niewydajnych kotłów.*

Korzyści wynikające ze stosowania pomp typu powietrze-woda

Pompa ciepła LG THERMA V to ekologiczne, niskoemisyjne i bardziej wydajne ogrzewanie do twojego domu. 

Ojciec z młodą córką zmywają naczynia w ciepłej wodzie w kuchni.

Pompa LG THERMA V obok filaru domu z widokiem na rzekę w tle.

Oszczędność i efektywność

Pompa ciepła LG THERMA V może pomóc obniżyć rachunki za ogrzewanie, ponieważ wytwarza nawet 5-krotnie więcej energii cieplnej, niż sama potrzebuje do pracy*. Przez cały rok efektywnie ogrzewa dom i zapewnia ciepłą wodę użytkową. Koszt zakupu pompy również nie stanowi problemu, ponieważ można skorzystać z dostępnych programów rządowych z dofinansowaniem. Dowiedz się więcej na temat dofinansowań rządowych umożliwiających zabezpieczenie gospodarstw domowych na przyszłość:

Czyste Powietrze: https://www.czystepowietrze.gov.pl/
Mój Prąd: https://mojprad.gov.pl/
Moje Ciepło: https://mojecieplo.gov.pl/
Sprawdź również lokalne programy dofinansowania zakupu pompy w Twoim miejscu zamieszkania.

*Współczynnik efektywności ma pomóc w ogólnym zrozumieniu i opiera się na sezonowym współczynniku wydajności (SCOP) THERMA V R290 Monobloc w warunkach niskiej temperatury i umiarkowanego klimatu, który jest wyższy niż 5. Rzeczywista efektywność może się różnić w zależności od wody i temperatur zewnętrznych.

* Wysokość dofinansowań może się różnić w zależności od kraju.

Pracownik techniczny rozmawiający obok nowej czarnej pompy THERMA V z parą młodych ludzi podczas montażu pompy typu powietrze-woda firmy LG.

Łatwy montaż,
bezobsługowe
ogrzewanie

Montaż pompy ciepła LG THERMA V nie wymaga wymiany dotychczasowego systemu ogrzewania, a jej użytkowanie jest praktycznie bezproblemowe — dlatego stanowi ona całoroczne komfortowe rozwiązanie grzewcze. A codzienną pracę pompy można kontrolować w aplikacji mobilnej LG ThinQ™.

Kobieta i mężczyzna siedzą na kanapie w domu, rozmawiając i uśmiechając się. Obok obrazu widoczne jest logo certyfikatu Quiet Mark.

Prawdziwy komfort na co dzień

Pompa LG THERMA V R32 Monobloc S zapewnia nieporównywalny komfort. To efektywne i ciche rozwiązanie grzewcze do domu wykorzystuje technologię minimalizacji odgłosów pracy, co docenią także Twoi sąsiedzi. Możesz także w pełni sterować pompą ciepła w dowolnym miejscu, o dowolnej porze za pośrednictwem aplikacji mobilnej ThinQ™.

* Dostępność funkcji aplikacji ThinQ może różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Chłopiec bawi się z psem w ogrodzie domu; na ścianie budynku zamontowana jest nowa czarna pompa LG THERMA V.

Bez paliw kopalnych, niska emisja CO2

Zaawansowana technologia pompy ciepła LG THERMA V może pomóc obniżyć emisję dwutlenku węgla, zapewniając jednocześnie szereg oszczędności energetycznych i finansowych. Dołącz do użytkowników zielonej energii: ogrzewaj dom, przyczyniając się do schładzania Ziemi.

Łącząc pompę ciepła z panelami słonecznymi i systemem magazynowania energii, możesz uzyskać jeszcze większe oszczędności energii.

Modele pompy therma V

Pompa ciepła typu powietrze-woda LG THERMA V dostępna jest w kilku modelach różniących się sposobem montażu, wydajnością i nie tylko.

R290 Monobloc

R290 Monobloc >

Product images of LG THERMA V Split type.

Split >

Product images of LG THERMA V Hydrosplit type.

Hydrosplit >

Product images of LG THERMA V Monobloc type.

Monobloc >

Dowiedz się więcej o pompie typu powietrze-woda

Zapoznaj się z naszymi najnowszymi artykułami i wiadomościami na blogu. Uzyskasz tam więcej wskazówek w odniesieniu do swojego domu.

Jaka pompa ciepła jest dla mnie odpowiednia?

LG oferuje kilka rozwiązań w zakresie powietrznych pomp ciepła. Pomożemy Ci przejść przez proces wyboru odpowiedniego urządzenia. Zobacz, czym jest pompa ciepła, gdzie powinna zostać zainstalowana, a także poznaj zalety zapewniane przez różne typy pomp powietrze-woda.

Dowiedz się wiecej o pompach ciepła

Przewodnik zakupowy – instalacja pomp ciepła

Zebraliśmy dla Ciebie wszystkie informacje o pompach ciepła, ich instalacji i utrzymaniu w jednym zwięzłym artykule, który pomoże Ci w całym procesie.

Wiecej o przewodniku zakupowym

Kwestie, które należy uwzględnić przed instalacją pompy ciepła

Wybierając pompę ciepła, należy pamiętać o ważnych kwestiach, takich jak przestrzeń do instalacji, koszty, typ budynku oraz region, w którym żyjesz.

O czym należy pamiętać

Co to jest powietrzna pompa ciepła?

W tym artykule przyjrzymy się pompom ciepła, ich skuteczności, korzyściach dla środowiska i oszczędnościach związanych z jej zakupem

Więcej o pompie typu powietrze-woda