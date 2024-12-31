About Cookies on This Site

Odkryj LG All Stars

Dołącz do programu lojalnościowego dla instalatorów pomp ciepła, który został stworzony z myślą o Twoich codziennych potrzebach. 

Grafika ze złotym trofeum z wygrawerowanym napisem LG All Stars, z petardami w tle.

Dołącz do wyzwania i wygrywaj 

Skanuj i zbieraj punkty za każdy zakup pompy ciepła, aby wymienić je na wyjątkowe nagrody. 

Dołącz do wyzwania i wygrywaj  DOŁĄCZ DO LG ALL STARS

A family of four with two young children listens to a woman in a red uniform with smiley face.

Bądź na bieżąco 

Łatwy dostęp do informacji  nt. promocji, szkoleń i danych o produktach w jednym miejscu. 

Bądź na bieżąco  DOŁĄCZ DO LG ALL STARS

LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V R290 Monobloc, black-colored outdoor unit is placed on the exterior green wall of the house.

Dołącz do programu

Odkryj wszystkie korzyści jakie daje specjalny program dedykowany dla instalatorów

pomp ciepła.

Dołącz do programu DOŁĄCZ DO LG ALL STARS

Czym jest program LG All Stars?

W ramach programu lojalnościowego LG All Stars instalatorzy mogą cieszyć się dostępem do ekskluzywnych nagród, szkoleń, wyjazdów i sieci profesjonalistów z branży.  

Na wyciągnięcie ręki 

Odkryj nasz kompleksowy program i wszystkie jego przydatne funkcje. 

Dostępne dla wszystkich instalatorów

Do programu mogą przystąpić instalatorzy pomp ciepła niezależnie od poziomu profesjonalizmu. 

Benefity

Program LG All Stars oferuje ekskluzywne korzyści i odnawia się co roku, przypisując poziomy lojalnościowe w oparciu o wyniki rejestracji pomp ciepła. 

Jak dołączyć do programu

DOŁĄCZ DO LG ALL STARS
Two installers with red jumpers uniform install LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the backyard of house.

    

   

An icon clicking the monitor with mouse

#1 Kliknij 'Dołącz do LG All Stars'

Aby rozpocząć, wystarczy kliknąć przycisk 'Dołącz do LG All Stars' powyżej.

An icon of a pen on the square-shaped paper

#2 Uzupełnij informacje

Wprowadź swój adres e-mail, aby otrzymywać informacje o nagrodach i ekskluzywnych ofertach. 

An icon of a smartphone with the download mark on the left side

#3 Zainstaluj aplikację LG All Stars 

Odbierz maila z potwierdzeniem rejestracji, kliknij w link podany w mailu.  Pobierz aplikację LG All Stars, aby być na bieżąco z programem i uzyskać dostęp do różnych benefitów. 

An icon of a check mark on the circle

#4 Dokończ rejestrację 

Zarejestruj się w naszym programie, wypełnij formularz z danymi kontaktowymi aby uzyskać dostęp do wszystkich korzyści.

Korzyści LG All Stars 

Korzyści 

• Bezpłatne szkolenia i certyfikaty
• Zbieranie punktów i wymiana na super nagrody
• Dostęp do rekomendacji Klientów LG
• Dodatkowe rabaty na wyposażenie showroomów

• Priorytetowe wsparcie techniczne
• Zaproszenie na lokalne wydarzenia LG All Stars
• Priorytetowy wpis dla firmy na stronie LG.com
• Zaproszenie na europejskie spotkanie LG All Stars

Pobierz LG All Stars z App Store Pobierz LG All Stars z Google Play

FAQs

Q.

Kto może dołączyć do programu lojalnościowego LG All Stars? 

A.

Do programu mogą przystąpić wszyscy instalatorzy pomp ciepła, niezależnie od poziomu doświadczenia zawodowego. Zarejestruj się i rozwijaj swoją działalność!

Q.

Jakie są korzyści płynące z programu? 

A.

Program lojalnościowy LG All Stars oferuje szeroki zakres ekskluzywnych korzyści, polecenia, punkty LG i dedykowane promocje. 

Q.

Jak klasyfikowane są poziomy w programie LG All Stars? 

A.

Program lojalnościowy LG All Stars jest podzielony na poziomy: Standardowy, Brązowy, Srebrny i Złoty, które są przyznawane na podstawie liczbie zeskanowanych pomp ciepła LG.

Q.

Jak długo trwa program? 

A.

Program resetuje się co rok kalendarzowy. Pamiętaj, aby wymienić punkty przed końcem roku. 

Dowiedz się więcej o rozwiązaniach klimatyzacyjnych i grzewczych od LG 

Pobierz materiały 

Odkryj różne materiały, w tym katalogi produktów i instrukcje instalacji.

Zobacz wszystkie pliki do pobrania

Wsparcie techniczne

Poznaj zasoby i wsparcie techniczne, które zapewniamy, aby pomóc Twojej firmie pozostać na czele. 

Uzyskaj wsparcie techniczne

Blog HVAC

Przeczytaj najnowsze artykuły, wiadomości i nie tylko na naszym blogu. 

Zobacz wszystkie artykuły

Skontaktuj się z nami, aby uzyskać więcej informacji na temat oferty produktów. 

ZAPYTANIE OFERTOWE