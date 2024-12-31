About Cookies on This Site

information display industries

Przekonaj się już dziś jak oferta B2B z zakresu Ekranów Przemysłowych od LG może ci pomóc! Możesz być pewien, że ekrany od LG pomogą ci poprawić atmosferę i organizację twojej firmy!

ID_00_Main_Hero-D

Branże

Za pomocą rozwiązań LG Digital Signage można prezentować szerokie spektrum informacji i reklam na pionowych ekranach w sklepach, szkołach, transporcie i hotelach.

corporate_hero-D

Korporacja

Stwórz wysokiej jakości miejsce pracy z profesjonalnym ekranem LG.

Korporacja Więcej informacji
ID_01_Retail&QSR_Hero-D

Detal i QSR

LG dostarcza najlepsze ekrany dla małych i średnich firm oraz centrów handlowych, które prezentują reklamy, ogłoszenia i informacje w branży handlu detalicznego. Cyfrowe rozwiązania ekranowe do obiektów handlowych wymagają następujących kluczowych elementów.

Detal i QSR Więcej informacji

ID_03_Transportation_Hero-D

Transport

Za pomocą rozwiązań LG Digital Signage można prezentować szerokie spektrum informacji i reklam na pionowych ekranach w takich miejscach, jak lotniska, stacje kolejowe czy przystanki autobusowe.

Transport Więcej informacji

ID_04_Hospitality&Healthcare_Hero-D

Dla gości i ochrona zdrowia

Telewizory LG TV dla hoteli i służby zdrowia wyróżniają się wyjątkową funkcją zarządzania o nazwie Pro:Centric. Funkcja Pro:Centric ułatwia zarządzanie urządzeniem, wspierając prowadzenie działalności.

Dla gości i ochrona zdrowia Więcej informacji

ID_02_Education_Hero-D

Edukacja

LG Digital Signage optymalizuje komunikację dwustronną za pomocą ekranu dotykowego oraz umożliwia dodanie interaktywności do standardowych ekranów za pomocą systemów nakładek dotykowych.

Edukacja Więcej informacji
Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odsyłacze, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów Odwiedź naszą aplikację sieciową LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów Przejdź do pobierania aplikacji